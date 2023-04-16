Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:

Matthew Ingate has plenty of experience writing about seeing Bob Dylan shows; last year he wrote an entire book about it! He’ll have to update that book soon, after the Dublin show he wrote about here last fall and now the last two nights in Tokyo.

So, in the latest what I realize is a flurry of emails right now – we’ll back to our normal pace soon and you’ll have time to catch up if you’re falling behind – here’s Ingate’s informed and insightful dispatch on Dylan’s final two Tokyo shows. If like me you’re keeping track of what show is what by the cover-song choices, that was “Not Fade Away” night (new video of that above!) followed by tonight’s second attempt at the Grateful Dead’s “Brokedown Palace.”

Here’s Matthew Ingate with his report:

In my experience, two of the most magical places you can find yourself in are the audience of a Bob Dylan concert and Tokyo, Japan. Combining the two for consecutive nights paves the way for a truly unforgettable experience.

Both evenings this weekend Dylan hit the stage at the Tokyo Garden Theatre at 5pm sharp, a unique time to be entering a venue for a concert. Inside, the room is brightly lit with the house lights staying on throughout the whole performances, which seems strange at first but actually allows you a chance to look around the venue and watch the crowd watching Dylan; to see how much this show means to the other people in attendance, how much these moments are affecting them, how much he is moving them.

Everyone is enjoying their own private moments but are each also part of the communal experience that concerts bring. In the top balcony on the first night, one woman near us is clasping her hands as if in prayer for parts of the show whilst at other times she holds her head in her hands in disbelief. A few rows in front of us a father and son nod their head in time with both the music and each other and share smiles together between songs. One woman near the front throws her fists up to the heavens in sheer jubilation at one point while near her another woman is dancing in the aisle. The man next to me is drumming along on his legs the whole night through.

Speaking of drumming, for this leg of the tour Charley Drayton has been replaced behind the kit by ex-Old Crow Medicine Show drummer Jerry Pentecost. Pentecost is a fine drummer and fulfils a solid role without lending anything spectacular or out of the ordinary to the night (in the way that Drayton did last year with the variety in his playing, and the techniques he used to mix up his sounds or how George Receli did with his swinging rhythms and fills). His drumming is straight down the line, to the point and propels the band along when needed, though, and it’s fun to watch his dramatic, swinging arm movements as he brings his sticks down on the tom-toms at various points throughout the nights.

It could also be said of most of the band on Saturday night that a lot of their playing is unspectacular; that their role is to create a space for Dylan to play and sing on top of, to put him front and centre. Quite often it feels as though his band are holding back from filling a space in the sound or trying something new themselves to allow him more room for his own exploration. On Sunday, this changed with more energy and intensity throughout, fierce guitar licks cutting through group at times or Donnie Herron’s fiddle being higher in the mix when he moves from steel guitar to violin. The two shows contain most of the same songs, but are different sides of the same coin.

Aside from a few guitar solos throughout and a fleeting, brief lead moment from Tony Garnier during “To Be Alone With You” on my first night, Dylan is (rightly) the main focus at almost every moment. He is back playing the baby grand piano this year, having moved to an upright barroom style piano in late 2019, and the sound is all the better for it. The tone on this instrument is a lot cleaner and generally more pleasing on the ears than his old model. Dylan’s playing is more economical this time around, as well, and while he does occasionally veer off in his own direction away from the rest of the band, for the most part it is his voice that is doing more musical experimentation Saturday night, rather than his playing.

On Sunday night, though, Dylan is accompanying his masterful singing with more explorative playing on some numbers. His piano solos alternate between repetitive single notes and octave based runs up the keys and more chord based hammering at other times.

Another bonus of this kind of piano is that you get a clearer view of Dylan throughout. He’s visible from the waist up, and underneath the piano you can see his toes tapping in time to the music when he’s standing (and his boot heel stomping away when he sits down to play a short burst), you can see his head bobbing when he is particularly taken by any given groove the band locks into.

As well as the piano, there’s been a change in the stage setup this year, too, as the underfloor lighting grid has been replaced with a plain white flooring which makes it easier to see Dylan and His Band. Dylan and his piano are now squarely in the centre of the stage facing out to the audience – another method to make sure he is our main point of focus – with the band in a semi-circle behind him, no-one one is blocked from view anymore or kept from sight by smoke, lights or mirrors.

His voice is remarkable both nights. He’s not sounded smoother in all the years I’ve seen him. He’s not sounded sweeter or more sincere than this, or, clearer. He is gliding between notes at will, sliding up into his higher register at times while getting low at others. In some songs, he is rhythmically talk-singing (a common mode for him for a while now) but it acts to accentuate the moments where he really starts singing. When people argue whether Dylan can sing, most critics will concede that his phrasing is at least extremely good and here in Tokyo it has been fantastic. The way he’s singing now makes you feel every minute inflection, every nuance, and feel every last drop of emotion that he’s putting into these performances. He makes you feel the emotion in each moment of every song, even when you have heard and know the songs inside out and backwards and he’s finding new meanings within them that you hadn’t heard before.

The band do a fantastic job to support this continuing vocal renaissance and create the perfect atmosphere for it to shine, creating just the right palate for him to pick up and paint his masterpieces with. Dylan must know how good he is sounding as well, now, as 6/7 of the seventeen songs (“Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I Go Mine),” “When I Paint My Masterpiece” itself as well as “Black Rider” (Saturday version only), “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “To Be Alone With You,” “Gotta Serve Somebody,” and “Every Grain of Sand”) open with just Dylan’s vocal for a verse or two before the band kicks in. The Tokyo Garden Theatre is a big venue, and a cavernous feeling room in the top balcony, but Dylan makes it as intimate as a night at the Palladium when he sings songs such as “Key West,” “I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You” or “Mother of Muses.” Of a pair of concerts that moved from one highlight to the next, these three were particularly noteworthy on both nights. “Key West” especially was as transporting, captivating and ethereal as anything you’d wish to hear, and worth the effort of travelling so far to see the show.

The new arrangement of “Black Rider” elevates what was one of the best experiences from last year's tour to new heights, still. After the first verse which is ominously but sparsely populated by the band, Pentecost leads the way into a graveyard waltz version that propels the lyrics on with more energy and urgency than the song has had before, whilst still retaining its mysteriousness and mystique. It’s a fantastic version, and Dylan’s voice is so perfect for the muddy, murky atmosphere here. On both nights, the show began to feel like a runaway train picking up steam, building in momentum from here on in as the volume crept up and the whole performance began its steady rise to the crescendo at the end.

And it’s not just menace and threats of “Black Rider” that his voice is perfectly suited to these days. He is clear and biting on uptempo tracks like “Goodbye Jimmy Reed” (which is back to being a powerful toe-tapper as it was in 2021, having lost a lot of its energy and grit last year) whilst his swagger and style is on full display in “False Prophet.” The slower ballads are where he really sings, and where his voice really shines, and “Every Grain of Sand” is just one of the songs that draws on the tender side of his vocals in recent years and especially here in Tokyo, and which finds a perfect balance between the frailty of his aged voice and his defiance and bravado. This song of reflection and looking back is the perfect way to close out a concert, and especially one towards the end of his storied career.

Whilst he is singing on Saturday night I look around the room and see a lot of older faces, a lot of transfixed faces of people who may have seen Dylan when he first performed in Tokyo in 1978, or in 1986 with The Heartbreakers, in 1997 or any other year he’s been here, who have shared their lives with his music and are reflecting on what may be their last time in the same room with him. As I look around the room, and back to the stage, and hear this meditation coming from it, my eyes are filled with tears at what a beautiful evening it has been, and what a fantastic performance this has been. Understated, but powerful and deeply moving. Dylan is now more than twice as old as he was when he first wrote this song of reflection, and he now has so much more to look back on since he did. We can hear it all in his voice tonight, and we are all the richer for it.

Whilst we all go to shows to hear Dylan sing, it’s also a pleasure to hear him speak and the band intros are always a fun section in the show. Saturday night’s intro saw Dylan in good spirits, joking when his guitarists: “Doug Lancio is playing one of the guitars. But which one? A mighty good one” before turning his attention to his rhythm-player, “on the other guitar is Bob Britt. You’ve seen him before. He used to be on the cop show, uh, Columbo! The detective. Yeah! I think he won an Emmy for that one”. Sunday night’s show was all business with just the players’ names and no mention of Columbo (or Bonanza, The Boss, Rocketman or Macca as he has also mentioned on this Japan tour).

And just one more thing about the shows.

The static setlist from recent years has never bothered me. There has been plenty enough variation within the songs themselves; in their arrangements and the way Dylan plays and sings them and the performances have been so consistently high that it’s not been a problem, but when the band finished playing a perfect version of “I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You” on Saturday night and then all huddled around Dylan at his piano, there was a murmur of excitement around the room. After their quick conference, they returned to their stations and kicked into a rhumba-esque beat, a familiar melody vaguely coursing in the air but not clear enough to be obvious what they were playing.

They stop. “I’m gonna tell you how it’s gonna be!” Dylan sings and the crowd instantly recognize it as “Not Fade Away, “ and he blows the roof off the room. “You’re gonna give your love to me”. Almost on command, the respectful and restrained audience are off their seats and dancing, clapping along in time with the music and cheering after every line. The performance is electric and Dylan is in fine voice, having a lot of fun himself. He hasn’t played the song live since 2009 (in Buddy Holly’s hometown) and the crowd appreciate being offered such a rarity – the chance to be present for a spontaneous moment that only those of us in the room will share. Watching Dylan have so many varied effects on the audience throughout the show, and the way that he excited the crowd with “Not Fade Away” is one of the many moments across the two nights that he brought tears to my eyes.

On Sunday night, feeling greedy for another surprise and the excitement that comes with it, it was slightly disappointing to hear the intro to “That Old Black Magic” kick in, but almost in defiance Dylan and His Band pulled off an incredible version of it. Having heard this song live ten or so times now, this was easily the best performance of it that I’ve seen and the most synchronised the two guitars have sounded during it, nailing every note in what is surely one of the hardest guitar parts to play of any song Dylan regularly performs.

The surprise did come, however, when Britt picked up his acoustic guitar after “Mother of Muses” and Herron built up a swirling pool of sound on his lap steel while Dylan felt his way across the keys. He tenderly and achingly began singing a song that I didn’t recognize [“Brokedown Palace”], but which contained some truly beautiful music and lyrics. After the third verse, though, Dylan seemed to lose confidence that he knew enough of the words to continue and shouted instructions across to each of his band members, who as if it were planned all snapped into “Goodbye Jimmy Reed” (perhaps the first version featuring acoustic guitar?).

One final surprise felt on the horizon when Dylan finished up a brilliant harmonica solo at the end of “Every Grain of Sand” next and sat back down on his piano bench. He looked at the piano then turned, got up and called Lancio and Garnier into a huddle. I was sure there was about to be an impromptu next song performed, but then Dylan abruptly turned back to face the audience and stepped into center stage for the band line-up, received the applause and slowly left a Tokyo stage for what is surely the final time.

When Bob Dylan saw Buddy Holly at the Duluth Armory (nearly 6,000 miles from here) in 1959 he was seventeen years old with a dream of becoming a musician himself. Sixty-four years on, his dream came true and he is still on the road.

Bob Dylan is not going to fade away.

Thanks Matthew! No recordings yet (beyond that “Not Fade Away” video), but if you’re a paid subscriber, keep an eye peeled on the Discord for when they drop.