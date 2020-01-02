Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you’ve found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

#1 song on this date: "Walk Like a Man," The Four Seasons

#1 movie on this date: Dr. No

Times headline on this date: "The Meaning of Birmingham"

We're going way back today, to our first folk-era show. I'm a huge fan of these early live recordings, but there simply aren't many of them. Today's, one of the most recent to surface, is a set from a Brandeis University folk festival in 1963. It wasn't discovered until 2009, and soon after made an official live album - first a bonus disc to the Witmark Demos Bootleg Series, then a stand-alone release.

The man who discovered this recording, Jeff Gold, runs the music collectables company Record Mecca. He gets a brief nod in the CD liner notes for finding the recording in iconic music critic Ralph Gleason's house. I thought there might be more of a story there. So I emailed him. Sure enough, there was. Here’s Jeff:

For a period of about a year I was periodically invited to the Gleason family's home, to purchase things from Ralph's estate. On the last trip we went down to the basement where he had hundreds of reel to reel tapes, some in shelves on the side, others stacked in bookcases. Some of them were labeled, others had barely any indication of what they were. Since I had no reel to reel machine to review them, I made a deal with Toby Gleason, Ralph's son, that I would take them home and rent some time in a recording studio to listen to them, and would either buy, return, or try to sell them on Toby’s behalf. As you can imagine, nearly every Dylan tape has been bootlegged or released, so when I eventually got to the Brandeis tape, and heard it in beautiful stereo, I was shocked. I googled and searched but I couldn't find any reference to it. Eventually I realized it was indeed unreleased. My first call was to Dylan's manager, Jeff Rosen, who I know. I told him about it. He asked to hear it, I sent him a CD, and pretty quickly he got back to me to let me know they wanted it, and we negotiated a deal. I'm a fan first and foremost, so it was thrilling to be able to discover a previously unknown tape, especially one with that high quality. We know nothing about the origins of the tape. Gleason was a friend and supporter of Dylan's, and very well connected, so god knows who sent it to him. The show was basically undocumented before I found it, so we don't know what other songs Bob might have played, who taped it, or anything else about it. A mystery, but the most important thing is that the music was discovered and made it out.

We do know one thing: The historical context. May 10, 1963 comes at a transitional moment for Dylan. Seventeen days after this concert, he would release Freewheelin'. A few weeks later, Peter, Paul, and Mary, who shared Dylan's manager, would release a massively popular cover of "Blowin' in the Wind.” Bob Dylan's life would soon look very different than it did on this day at Brandeis.

But before even that, only two days after this concert, he would show up to perform on his biggest national platform yet: The Ed Sullivan Show. He made it as far as the rehearsal (photo below), then famously walked off when they won't let him perform the politically-charged "Talkin' John Birch Paranoid Blues."

One of my favorite Dylan live albums - one of my favorite official Dylan releases, period - is the sixth Bootleg Series, Live 1964. Taped on Halloween night, it showcases Dylan at his acoustic-era peak. It’s got everything you could want from this period: a wide range of songs, both political and personal, hits and deep cuts, a Joan Baez appearance, and a whole lot of funny banter.

He hasn't yet reached that level in today’s Brandeis show. But neither does it sound like the '62 tapes that had long circulated from Village clubs like The Gaslight. On those, you hear an unsure but engrossing young performer mixing folk and blues covers with songs he wrote that morning. He's not confident or witty like Live 1964, but, in his stumbly way, he's just as engaging.

Brandeis falls right in between those early folk-club shows and Live 1964, and it feels appropriately liminal. He performs a perfectly competent set - he's come a long way in the on-stage professionalism department since those Village club tapes - but it lacks either the adventurousness of the previous year or the confidence of the next.

Of the seven songs on the recording, he plays all originals (though, as Gold notes, it's unclear if there was more). Three of the seven are talking blues ("John Birch," "World War III," "Bear Mountain"). Four if you count "Bob Dylan's Dream." This preponderance of talk-songs seems excessive, but this elite college folk crowd may well have preferred maximum message and minimum anything-else.

He takes care to enunciate in a way he rarely would again. It's telling to hear the audience laugh at the funny lines. His songs still contain plenty of humor today, even proper setup-punchline jokes ("I'm stark naked but I don't care / I'm going off into the woods, I'm hunting bare"), but I've never witnessed an audience laugh out loud. It’s been a long time since they could make out the words well enough, or didn’t already know them all by heart.

But here, save for the interjecting harmonica that refuses to take a backseat, the music seems secondary. So does the banter. Unlike Live 1964, he holds the chit-chat beyond a rambling intro to "Talking Bear Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues." All his speaking gets saved for these wordy finger-pointing songs.

You wonder if he was already feeling the constraints of the staid folk world. He was a ways off from doing anything about it (if he'd rebelled now, no one would have even noticed), but perhaps he was already starting to wonder what lay beyond.

No download today since this is an official release. It's on streaming and everywhere else under the title 'In Concert: Brandeis University 1963'.