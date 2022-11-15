If you’ve been reading this newsletter for a bit, you will remember Jake Fredel, the man listening to, and writing about, every single Never Ending Tour show, in order from the start, on each show’s 30th anniversary.

It’s an exhaustive deep dive, but, he swears, not an exhausting one. Plus the pandemic took Dylan off the road in 2020, which means Jake has a nice break coming…in 2050. Hang in there buddy, only 28 more years to go!

Today, November 15, marks the 30th anniversary of the final show of 1992. I checked in with Jake early in the year, and now that he’s listened to 93 consecutive 1992 shows — that’s 86 separate “All Along the Watchtower”s, though it’s also 40 “Idiot Wind”s — I wanted to hear what he thought of the year overall, and get some expert picks for his favorite (and least favorite) shows.

Over to Jake!

As with last year’s chronological journey through the 1991 NET, listening to all of the shows from 1992 over the past year has been an interesting and often surprising experience.

The shows earlier in the year often felt cut from the same cloth as the 1991 shows, albeit with an expanded band lineup and Bob seeming to take things a bit more seriously than he had the previous year. The short European tour in the summer brought some stunning setlists and wildly inconsistent performances, while the two North American tours that rounded out the year showed Bob bringing in a young new drummer and honing his performances to a level that would have seemed unthinkable a year ago.

Listening to these shows in the order that they were performed, tour by tour, year by year, allows one to focus in on these changes as they occur, while also showing how much variety there can be in a single year of the Never-Ending Tour. Sure, there are plenty of routine shows, mediocre shows, pleasantly enjoyable shows, and slightly-above-average shows. There are also the well-known bootlegs. From 1992, these include Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Waikiki, San Francisco, San Jose, Minneapolis, Binghamton, and Springfield — all boasting excellent sound quality, with performances as good as you would expect based on their reputation.

But what about all those other shows that happened in between? Without going show by show and focusing on the year’s overall trends, it can be hard to separate the great shows from the routine ones. With that in mind, I have selected one essential show from each of the five NET legs in 1992, along with my original review showing my thoughts as I listened through the tour in real time. I have also chosen the two shows that I considered the worst of the year, as an example of the sheer variety that can be found in the NET, often from one show to the next.

The Five Best Shows of 1992

1992-03-29 - Royal Theatre, Canberra, Australia Concert #7 of 1992 Tour of Australia, Concert #7 of 1992

Download [FLAC]

For those of us who obsessively listen to Bob Dylan bootlegs, it's hard to say how we judge their quality. Out of so many years, so many recordings, how do we choose our favorites?

For me, it's usually not because I love every song in the show, or that Bob sings every song perfectly, but something more esoteric. It's the mood of the show. Some shows just get under my skin. Every song sounds right, even if things get a little rough in places. The little details just give me goosebumps. This is one of those shows.

Maybe the Brisbane show the night before gets more attention because of the rare appearance of "Two Soldiers," or maybe the tape surfaced earlier, but to my ears, this show in Canberra is a notch above that one. The only song that isn't quite as strong is the opening "All Along The Watchtower." The band rocks right from the start, but Bob takes awhile to get warmed up, flubbing and mumbling some of the opening lines.

But from here on out the show is just great. One great performance after another. It's telling that after first listening to the show in my car, I got home and decided to listen to a few highlights - only to pop it on and end up listening to the whole thing! Perth has all the rarities, but this show is probably the one from March 1992 that I will end up revisiting the most. Even songs that become way too overplayed in this era, like "Tangled Up In Blue" and "Watching the River Flow," sound fresh and just overflowing with this infectious energy that just doesn't stop. And the acoustic set has three songs from my favorite Bob studio album, Bringing It All Back Home - starting with a solo acoustic "Love Minus Zero," before continuing after "Little Moses" with a sparkling acoustic duo version of "Gates of Eden" and reaching a glorious climax when the band comes in on "Mr. Tambourine Man."

The sound quality is great too. Clear instrument separation, Bob's voice is up front, and the drums have some serious kick. The only caveat is that a woman near the taper who can be heard reacting ecstatically to some of the songs ("Just Like A Woman" seems to be one of her favorites). But I can't hold it against her. Give this show a listen!

1992-05-23 - Bally's Goldwin Events Center, Las Vegas, NV Concert #21 of US West Coast Tour 1992, Concert #41 of 1992

Download [SHN]

Here it is, the last show of the 1992 spring tour(s) of Australia and the US West Coast! You've got to appreciate Bob's stamina at this point. His energy did seem to be flagging at certain points during the past couple of months, but I'm happy to say that he ended this 41 show marathon run on a high note. Maybe it was because it was the day before his birthday? Or more likely, after a seven show run of shows in Hollywood, he felt a bit more pressure than usual tonight, with only one shot to prove himself to a rowdy Las Vegas crowd? Whatever the reason, it sure worked!

Along with the sole 1992 appearance of “Joey,” sung with passion and intensity despite some flubbed lyrics, this show marks the last time that "Union Sundown" and “Drifter’s Escape” will be setlist regulars. "Union Sundown" is so good, I'm tempted to call it the best version yet. "Drifter's Escape" is a bit more brooding and subdued than some of the recent renditions, but with plenty of smoldering mojo threatening to explode at any moment. This show also features the last performance of "Absolutely Sweet Marie" in 1992. Not only that, but the Blonde on Blonde powerhouse will only be performed once between now and 1996. So savor it while you can.

The aforementioned rowdy crowd takes away from the solo acoustic numbers a bit, but it's clear that Bob has truly found his way into these songs after playing them so many times. He seems to feel right at home playing these two songs to himself tonight, regardless of the crowd's interest, or lack thereof. Luckily though (see what I did there), the crowd is much more into the next song, a hard-driving "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue" that rocks harder than any acoustic folk song you've ever heard before. This arrangement is just too powerful to ignore.

After "Mr. Tambourine Man" and "Cat's in the Well" float by pleasantly, it's time for "Idiot Wind" to break the walls down and expose the dark side of the soul for all to see. How can something be so dark and painful, yet so beautiful at the same time? Bob's singing here is amazing - I think you'd be hard pressed to find many performances in the NET where has sounds as locked in and emotionally engaged as he does during these recent renditions of "Idiot Wind." At one point a man blurts out ecstatically, "Sing it, Bob!" And sing it, he does.

I'll be honest, the sound quality could be a bit better for this recording, although it's better than the last few nights at the Pantages. Still, I had as much fun listening to this show as any other show from the tour. It's been so long since I've given a 5 star rating that I really had to second guess this one. But yeah, it deserves it. You need to hear this one!

1992-07-01 - Parc des Expositions, Reims, France Concert #4 of Europe Summer Tour 1992, Concert #45 of 1992

Download [FLAC]

On a scorching hot day in the middle of summer, I pressed play on a Bob Dylan show performed 30 years ago on this date, only to hear... Bob covering "A Hazy Shade of Winter"? My muscles tensed up. I prepared for the worst. After hearing what Bob had done to "Don't Let Your Deal Go Down" over the past few shows, this seemed like a disaster waiting to happen. But surprisingly, it wasn't bad! Just a strange choice for the season.

After this highly unexpected opening song comes another mighty fine version of "You're A Big Girl Now." After a "Watchtower" which features Bob singing the opening lyrics over some atmospheric backing before the band kicks in, we get another Blood on the Tracks song with "Simple Twist of Fate." It's already shaping up to be a good night. After an energetic run through "Watching the River Flow," we get a repeat of last night's "I and I," this time feeling like less of an impromptu jam session and more like a rehearsed song.

The "Stuck Inside of Mobile" is an above-average performance, but what really sends this show over the edge into greatness is the acoustic set. Tonight we get four tracks of pure gold. A solid "Love Minus Zero," the sublime live debut of "A Roving Blade" (not played again for almost six years), and extended versions of "Desolation Row" and "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right." The latter is possibly one of the best performances of “Don’t Think Twice” that I've ever heard. It's an upbeat, dreamlike, steadily drifting performance that captures the original emotion of the song while also taking you places you didn't expect to go. Perfect for sitting down and letting your mind wander on a hot summer night.

Next up is "Everything Is Broken," a version so hot that I thought my mind would spontaneously combust. Next up is "I'll Remember You,” a stellar performance with Bob and the band firing on all cylinders right out of the gate. You would be forgiven for thinking this was a setlist regular.

"The Times They Are A-Changin'" brings a return to familiarity after that wild card, before "Maggie's Farm" turns the heat back up for a sweltering finality.

Did I mention that this show is HOT?! Sometimes fiery, sometimes smoldering, but always bringing the heat. This is true right through the encore, with another strong "Rainy Day Women," some entrancing instrumental work on "Ballad of a Thin Man," and the first performance of "It Ain't Me Babe" as the final acoustic encore - which will become its regular spot from 1993 to 1996. From front to back, this is a spectacular show. I'm surprised this show isn't more well-known - it should be essential listening. It's a long show, but when I got to the end, I pressed play and started it again from the top!

1992-08-21 - Great Hall Hamilton Place, Hamilton, ON, Canada Concert #4 of Late Summer Tour of USA and Canada, Concert #56 of 1992

Download [FLAC]

I won't mince words about it: this is a stellar show. It kicks off with "Don't Let Your Deal Go Down" — usually not a good sign, but here it finally sounds like a proper song, with Bob singing like he really wants to bring it across to the audience. The audience responds with a huge cheer at the end - unusual for an opener that usually gets a tepid reaction.

Another unexpected highlight is "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight," an extended rendition featuring an electrifying performance and absolutely locked-in vocals (and harmonica) from Bob. When songs that are usually mediocre at best shine this bright, you know you've got a great show. Then throw a beautifully rendered solo acoustic "Boots of Spanish Leather" into the mix and you've got a truly heavenly mixture.

Speaking of heaven, in one of my reviews from the summer tour, I snidely described Bob's singing as "less than heavenly." Well, at this show, it is beyond heavenly. It is sublime. From "Hattie Carroll" to "Cat's in the Well" to "The Times They Are A-Changin'," Bob sings like he's crying out to the heavens. I just love these shows where he really gives it his all.

As if that wasn't enough, try "Idiot Wind" on for size. It was described by the taper as the best "Idiot Wind" of 1992, and it might just be. If we're splitting hairs, I might prefer some of the performances earlier in the year where Bob sounds more vulnerable, as it really fits the lyrics of this song. But the performance here is a bona fide force of nature.

And did I mention that the sound quality of the circulating recording is fantastic? What else do you need to know - go out and download this one! Your non-Bob fan friends may not understand, but save this one for when you have a little time to yourself and need something that hits the spot in a big way. This 1992 Canadian run is one of the best hidden gems of the NET, and this show is just another example of that.

1992-11-03 - Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Concert #13 of US Fall Tour 1992, Concert #85 of 1992

Download [FLAC]

Here's another great one! I've never heard anything about this show, but it's one of those hidden gems you always hope to stumble upon. Bob is engaged, the band is tight, there are some well-performed rarities, and the sound quality of the recording is very good. What else could you ask for?

"I Can't Be Satisfied" starts things off strong. This song has been getting better every show - you can tell that Bob is becoming comfortable with this one and delivering the lyrics with confidence and flair. Next up, "If Not For You" is a noticeable improvement on last night's take. I think I found the definitive take I've been looking for! In this first part of the show, we also get a rare "I Want You" (you would never guess that this is only the third performance of the year) and a stellar "I and I." The regular songs are given great performances as well. This might be one of the best Watchtowers in recent memory.

The acoustic set is not quite top tier for this tour, but it's hard to beat the song selection. Solo acoustic "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue" and "Desolation Row" with Tony accompanying on standup bass. But what is top tier is the version of "Unbelievable" that follows. Just when I was getting sick of this song, Bob and crew blew me away with what might be the best version yet. Really cool rockabilly breakdown at the end. Then comes a sublime "Every Grain of Sand." I haven't been listening to many of the 2022 bootlegs, so thankfully I'm not burned out on this song. Always great to hear this one pop up, and tonight's rendition is no exception.

So many of the songs in this show could be definitive versions for the era. For example, "The Times They Are A-Changin'" sounds just about as good as any other version this year, with Bob singing the lyrics like he really means them and throwing in a meditative instrumental interlude at the end. Then there's "Shooting Star," which is really just the icing on the cake. Bob's voice still has a bit of the roughness from last night hanging on, but on this song he belts out the lyrics and rises above it. Just glorious. This is definitely a show you should add to your collection if you've never heard it.

So there you have my five hidden gems from the year… There are plenty others that I could have chosen instead, especially from the US Fall Tour, which deserves a top 5 list of its own.

But what about the bad shows? Thankfully, there weren’t as many in 1992 as there were in 1991, but there were two that reached surprisingly low depths. I don’t recommend seeking these out, and I’m sure my reviews will not entice you to either. But here they are, for posterity’s sake.

The Two Worst Shows of 1992

1992-04-22 - Royal Lahanina Tennis Stadium, Maui, HI Concert #1 of US West Coast Tour 1992, Concert #21 of 1992

Download [FLAC]

I've always heard that Bob was drunk off his gourd at the Waikiki show a few nights later, but I had never heard this show before, or anything about it. I don't know what to say about this one, except that this is the rare occasion where I can't pick out any performances that I liked - because there weren't any. I can't remember that ever happening before, even in 1991! Even the Stuttgart show had a pretty powerful encore.

To sum up, Bob's singing here ranges from bad to worse. The solo acoustic songs are the only ones that I would even rate as mediocre. He just sounds like he's struggling through everything. Can we blame it on jetlag? I believe you gain 22 hours going from New Zealand to Hawaii, so Bob would have essentially had at least four days off between the Auckland and Maui shows. That’s a pretty intense travel schedule, but come on, man... If your performance is going to be affected this much, why even show up?

The band's performance is serviceable, but not anything more or less. Great songs like "Visions of Johanna" and "Idiot Wind" appear but are mangled once again. Every time a new song started, I was waiting for things to improve, but they never did. It's just sad. It's not even a fascinating train wreck like Stuttgart either, it just drags on from one drab performance to the next.

1992-07-05 - Festa Comunale Unita, Correggio, Italy

Concert #7 of Europe Summer Tour 1992, Concert #48 of 1992

Download [FLAC]

I thought Bob might have had a bit to drink before last night's show, but he must have really let loose at the 4th of July party afterwards (or on the bus from Genoa to Correggio). If he sounded loose last night, tonight he just sounds lost and not in control. He and the band never really seem to gel either. This is especially a shame because tonight's show features a lot of rarities: not least of which is the live debut of "2 x 2," almost two years after the release of Under the Red Sky. This long-awaited premiere opens the show, but it's a quiet song to begin with - plus Bob forgets most of the words (except for the numbers) and the band doesn't really go anywhere with it. Not really the opener you're looking for at a summer festival show in Italy, I guess.

Next up is a pitiful attempt at "I Believe In You," followed with an unusually limp version of "All Along the Watchtower" and a disjointed "Seeing the Real You At Last." "Simple Twist of Fate" is pretty okay, after which the strange combo of "Folsom Prison Blues" and "Silvio" shows Bob struggling to remember any words (he fumbles about 90% of "Silvio") and the band doing their best under the circumstances.

I doubt anyone is feeling particularly excited at this point. I know I'm not. And a choppy stumble through "Love Minus Zero" doesn't help matters. "It Ain't Me Babe" ... come on Bob, you can sing better than this! Things get even worse with "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall." I can't remember a worse version of this song even in 1991. This is one of those times where the audio evidence doesn't seem to support the idea that Bob is one of the most popular and respected musical artists of all time. "Don't Think Twice" is a bit better, but not by much. At this point, I make a pact with myself to never listen to this acoustic set ever again.

Bob continues to have problems on "Everything Is Broken." He's just not up to the task tonight. "I and I" benefits from the fact that there's a long instrumental section in the middle where the band gets a chance to rock out. I'm starting to really savor these moments where I don't have to listen to Bob's vocals. Strange for a Bob Dylan fan, eh?

Next up is "She Belongs To Me," which is an unusual choice for this part of the show, but it's a good song for Bob to turn on autopilot and let the band pull him along. The same is true for "Highway 61 Revisited," which rarely gets a weak showing. This song sets into motion a hot streak which continues into the encore with a meditative "What Good Am I?" and a storming "Ballad of a Thin Man." Flashbacks of Stuttgart! Then comes a strange and disjointed "Blowin' in the Wind" to end a strange and disjointed show. This is still a better show than Stuttgart though, even if I can't recommend it to anyone but completists and rarity hunters.

Make no mistake, these two shows are awful. Taken by themselves, they would be enough to convince you that 1992 was a terrible year, showing that Bob had yet to recover from the sorry state that he found himself in throughout most of 1991. But if you look at the date of the Correggio show, you might notice that it was performed a mere four days after the Reims show mentioned in my Top 5. Not to mention that the show performed immediately after this one was also very good.

This is why I continue to persevere, listening to upwards of 100 shows a year and writing reviews of each one. Each show is a different experience, always shifting and changing. As good as the bootleg classics might be, you can’t expect a single show to capture the essence of an entire year. For those who don’t have the time or patience to listen to every show waiting for those rare gems, you can find me back on Expecting Rain next February as I embark on my journey through the 1993 Never-Ending Tour. Hope to see you there!

Thanks Jake! See you in 1993.

For everyone else, catch up on Jake’s epic thread reviewing every single 1992 show at Expecting Rain. It’s one of my favorite ongoing fan projects, and I’m grateful that on top of all that work, he periodically does a little extra to update us here on his findings. He’s also collected his favorite songs from each tour onto Google Drive for easy download: Australia Spring Tour, West Coast Spring Tour, Europe Summer Festival Tour, North America Late Summer Tour, US Fall Tour.

PS. For the record, Jake gives today’s final show in West Palm Beach 4 out of 5 stars, praising its “laid back jam band feel” — give or take a “Positively 4th Street” that he calls a “10 minute death march.” His writeup will be up on Expecting Rain soon.