Today's show in Bangor, Maine occurred on Thanksgiving 1975. Since I took the occasion yesterday to write about the Rolling Thunder Thanksgiving, today I thought I'd do a second installment of what I'm calling lesser-known Rolling Thunder photos. "Lesser-known," once again, simply being defined as that I didn't know 'em! Maybe you did. Bully for you.

A lot of people I’ve interviewed talk about the Rolling Thunder curtain; here’s a cool shot of Bob and Joan taken from behind before the curtain dramatically rises

Love this behind-the-stage shot too

Putting on the mask Bob wore on Halloween. But what’s with the hook?

At Gordon Lightfoot’s house. How can you tell?…

A few cool arty performance shots

Bob didn’t typically play piano during a show, so this one might have been posed

I’ve seen photos of both Joan and Bob in the matching whiteface, but in this one Joan is dressed more like Bob than Bob is! That other three are Sara Dylan, Ronee Blakley, and Rob Stoner. Some look from Sara.

Is this the briefcase from Pulp Fiction?

But are they Spanish leather?

Rolling Thunder XIX: Bangor

The Venue

From Ratso's book: "What a hall. It was the strangest arrangement Ratso had ever seen. Perfect for a basketball game, with two long sections running high toward the roof facing the court, which was covered with chairs facing the stage. So most of the audience got a great view of the privileged few lucky enough to see the performers who were way off at one end.”

The Grateful Dead played there in 1971, and the Lost Live Dead blog gave a quick history of the area and the venue. A bit of this is Dead-specific, but most of it would apply to Rolling Thunder:

Bangor, ME is the last significant city on Interstate 95, which traverses the East coast all the way up from Florida. Bangor is two hours north of Portland, ME, which in turn is two hours north of Boston. Beyond Bangor there is very little, save the small town of Orono a few miles north, the home of the University of Maine. It is another two hours of mostly empty driving up I-95 to the Canadian border (Deadheads may prefer to take Route 9 East to reach Canada at Saint Stephen, New Brunswick). Historically, Bangor was a center of logging, and the logs were turned to lumber that helped build Boston, New York and the whole East Coast. Bangor is at the confluence of some rivers, so the lumber went by boat, and Bangor was thus populated by loggers and sailors for a few hundred years. Bangor has had a population of about 30,000 since the 1960s.



The University of Maine was founded in 1862, in the town of Orono (pop. 8500), at a time when Bangor was the leading commercial city. The University of Maine is a well-regarded school, but it will come as no surprise that the biggest sport at the University is ice hockey, as the Maine Black Bears are a perpetual NCAA hockey power. In many ways Bangor appears to function as the "city" for the University, although the 10,000+ student body is bigger than Orono, and when the two are combined, they are not far smaller than Bangor itself.



The Bangor Municipal Auditorium was a 5948-capacity auditorium built in 1955 (and torn down in 2013)… I have to think the promoters depended on a lot of University of Maine students coming over from Orono, since they were just 9 miles up the road. Bangor Municipal Auditorium had 5948 seats, and the population of Bangor was only about 30,000 at the time. Even if we include the 10,000 (ish) UofM students, that's still just a population of 40,000 to fill a 5900 seat building. If you think about it in population terms, it's a tall order.



There doesn't seem to be much precedent for rock shows in Bangor or the University, although researching it is like finding needles in a haystack. I did find a little evidence of Moby Grape playing Augusta, ME in Winter 1968, but that has been impossible to confirm. The one really contemporary antecedent I can find appears to be a concert at Bangor Municipal Auditorium on November 9, 1970, with headliners Sly And The Family Stone. Apparently Sly was late (or out of it) and thus came on stage very late, common for him at the time, and it did not go over well with the crowd. Amusingly, the opening act was a then little-known act called The Faces, with Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, who could absolutely kill it in in those days, but no real recollections seem to survive beyond anger at Sly's tardiness.

Show/Setlist Changes

We're entering the home stretch at this point - just six shows to go - and things weren't changing all that much by this point. They alternate back and forth between "It Takes a Lot to Laugh" and "Hard Rain," but otherwise setlists are pretty static.

Onstage Comments

He introduces "Mama You Been on My Mind" by claiming it's based on an old tune by Bill Monroe. Is this true? Not something I've ever heard, or found much evidence of elsewhere. Monroe did do a song that begins “Blue night I got you on my mind,” but that feels like a stretch.

Contemporary Reviews

“Maine still looks like a state of innocence. The cops aren’t looking crazed. In fact they look more like the last remnants of a formality they have to go along with because all the newspapers claim these things are “potentially explosive situations.” Dylan appears with huge white crosses on his cheeks, coming closer and closer to a Sioux medicine man and further and further from Children of Paradise. The evolution of his make-up on this tour could take up a whole other book. His hat is growing yellow flowers now with a sprig of pine shaking like a turkey feather from side to side. “This is definitely where the tour makes sense. A communal giving of spirit energy through music. No big promotional scams. No tense preparations for putting the show over the top. Just incredible music received by incredible small audiences who take it all in. It’s Thanksgiving to boot. A snowstorm outside is making the inside seem even more on fire. Almost like a ritual." - Sam Shepard, Rolling Thunder Logbook

But the most important review today comes from Bob's mom, who was sitting with Ratso at this show. Here, as recorded by Ratso, are Beatty Zimmermann's thoughts on:

The opening Guam set: “What does Bob Neuwirth do? Can he do anything?”

"Hurricane": “Beattie just shakes her head and hits a fist against her heart. 'It leaves you weak. It leaves you weak,' she says in wonder.”

"Sara": “'Isn’t it wonderful?' she shakes her head in awe, 'this is the greatest love song ever.'”

What'd they do before the show?

Thanksgiving dinner! Which I wrote about yesterday.

Renaldo & Clara footage

Before dinner, they filmed the scene where Dylan trades Joan Baez to Harry Dean Stanton for a horse. It starts a little after 2 hours, 13 minutes in the movie:

What's on the tape?

All of Bob plus a seemingly random assortment of non-Bob songs. Bob sounds okay, but the latter, from a different taper, are in truly terrible quality (a few I can't even figure out what they are).

1975-11-27, Municipal Auditorium, Bangor, ME

