In every one of these newsletters, I try to include some photos - but some shows have too many killer photos to fit in. So, before we get to today's two shows in New Haven, I'm rounding up some Lesser-Known Rolling Thunder Photos.

I'm defining "lesser-known," by the way, as simply that I haven't seen them. So lesser-known to me at least! Maybe you too. To quote a song Bob was still a few years away from writing, there's so much to discover. Let's begin.

Nothing but the classiest backstage digs. Anyone up for some racquetball?

Drummer’s eye view

You could almost thiiiiiink that you’re seeing double…

I Shall Be Asleep

A cool update of the famous Greatest Hits cover photo. Wonder if that was deliberate.

A rare “Bob Dylan playing the bass” shot. I used to have a poster of the more famous 1965 version.

The second in the series of “instruments Bob doesn’t really know how to play”

Okay, piano he can play - but outside of rehearsals, he never did on the tour itself

“Osawatomie was a magazine published by the Weather Underground Organization beginning in March 1975 and continuing for six issues.” Full circle - he gave them their name, now he’s reading their magazine.

The Executive

Rolling Thunder X: New Haven

The Venue

Another large venue - and two shows there too. Ratso describes it as "a building that looks like it was designed to serve as a set for 2001." He also reports that “the audience is the freakiest Ratso’s encountered this tour." Lotta college kids, this being the home of Yale.

If you want to learn a whole lot more about the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum, there's a two-hour documentary on YouTube (the Rolling Thunder Revue shows up briefly about halfway through part two). Apparently New Haven was an unlikely hotbed of Southern Rock fandom in the mid'-’70s. Also, because of the design of the building, smoke machine smoke would congeal into a cloud that sat at the ceiling, enveloping the upper rows in fog for most of the night. Probably didn't affect Rolling Thunder though; none of the onstage photos I've seen make it seem like much smoke was used.

Show/Setlist Changes

One of my favorite Bob-Joan duets makes its debut in the afternoon show: Merle Travis' "Dark As a Dungeon." But the bigger debut occurs a few songs later, as Bob's solo song for the evening: The first-ever live "Tangled Up in Blue." First of many; 45 years later, it's his 4th most performed song ever (and the three that beat it all came out earlier). He knocks it out of the park its first time out.

Onstage Comments

A number of confounding dedications. He dedicates "It Ain't Me Babe" to Leonardo Da Vinci. He dedicates "Oh Sister" to Brigham Young. He dedicates "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine" to the people of Lowell, Massachusetts in the afternoon and to Gertrude Stein in the evening.

Special Guests

A who's who of the New York music scene shows up backstage: Bruce Springsteen (reportedly the first time they met), Patti Smith, John Prine, Joan's sister Mimi Farina, Tom Pacheco, Albert Grossman, Bill Graham, and a bunch of suits from Columbia Records. Most importantly, Joni Mitchell finally arrives! Unfortunately, her Rolling Thunder debut was not recorded. Strange that none of the other musicians got onstage. Wasn’t roping in special guests a theme of this tour?

Springsteen, his girlfriend, John Prine, Bob

Sam Shepard said that Patti came dressed "looking like a samurai warrior on welfare"

Bill Graham, promoter of the ‘74 comeback tour, gets some whiteface side-eye

This sudden intrusion of the music industry who’s-who rubbed some people the wrong way. From Sam Shepard's Rolling Thunder Logbook:

Neuwirth is pacing around the dressing room like a poisoned cat. Chomping at the bit. Make-up dripping down his eyes. Growling at the beefed-up atmosphere backstage. I can definitely sympathize with his attitude. It seems to me that musicians, no matter what, should get some breathing space just to themselves before they go on to crank out two to four hours’ worth of music for a raving, lunatic audience of strangers. It’s lopsided to think that if a person gets thousands of people emotionally off the deep end the way these audiences get, that person isn’t also paying a big price in terms of his own energy. Meanwhile the backstage areas are filling up fast.

Contemporary Reviews

"Bruce Springsteen, to whom I am introduced at one of the shows, remarks how 'loose and alive' Dylan seems. 'I always thought he'd be stiff,' he tells me during an intermission, his hands plated deep inside the pockets of his baggy green Army fatigues. He puts his head down, shakes his head and, I believe, mutters 'fantastic.'" - Jim Jerome, Creem

“Dylan is on this show, his phrasing as precise and stunning as karate chops." - Larry "Ratso" Sloman, On the Road with Bob Dylan

What'd they do before the show?

With a short drive from Waterbury followed by a day off, I'd assume they filmed a bunch of Rolling Thunder footage, but I can't find any record of what scenes specifically. Only day-off activity I can find is in Ratso's book, in which he corrals everyone he can at the hotel, Bob included, and makes them listen to a new song folk singer Tom Pacheco wrote about Dylan. It doesn't look like the song was ever released.

What's on the tapes?

Just Bob's sets for both shows, but if those sets include the first "Dark As a Dungeon" and "Tangled Up in Blue"s (both in the afternoon show), I'm not complaining!

1975-11-13, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT - Early Show

1975-11-13, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT - Late Show

