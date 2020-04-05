Ranking Every Spring 2000 Song, Part 3

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you’ve found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Now it's getting good!

By the way, the fact that the 40th best song of the tour is pretty damn good speaks to the overall quality of Spring 2000. At this point, the rankings are pretty arbitrary. (But, then again, weren’t they always?)

Anyway, these aren't the best of the best - but they're close.

40. Girl of the North Country - I might have ranked this higher a year ago. The 2019 versions - almost ambient, just Bob alone on piano for much of the runtime - showed me just how distinctive the song could be.

Times performed: 6

39. This World Can't Stand Long - Did it really earn its position as the most-played of the gospel covers? We’re splitting hairs a bit, but I liked many others a touch more.

Times performed: 11

38. Lenny Bruce - One of the biggest setlist surprises of the past relatively unsurprising decade was Bob bringing back "Lenny Bruce" last year. Why, of all the Shot of Love songs? Who knows? People goof on that song constantly (cutting off babies' heads and all)! But he sells it here.

Times performed: 1

37. Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again - This song hasn't changed much in 20 years. Always enjoyable, if not wildly memorable.

Times performed: 11

36. Ballad of a Thin Man - By the end of the decade, this would be a highlight of every show. These versions aren't there yet, but they point the way.

Times performed: 2

35. Man in the Long Black Coat - This song would never again hit its 1995 peak. But this one comes pretty close. Bob sounds a little hesitant on the vocals, but the atmospherics carry it through.

Times performed: 1

34. Things Have Changed - The one brand-new song he began playing this tour. Wouldn't win the Oscar for another year, but you could already see it was heading there.

Times performed: 6

33. Silvio - Feel like Bob was trolling people with this one. Shows that were almost universally acclaimed as a huge step up from the '90s, and then he brings back that decade's most derided setlist staple. But what can I say, I kinda like it!

Times performed: 1

32. Highway 61 Revisited - Another song that has sounded roughly the same for 20 years. But at least Bob gives his guitarists some time to shine.

Times performed: 20

31. This Wheel's on Fire - In a few years, Larry would be off leading Levon Helm's band. His vocals here show that he was ready. (And, sidebar, let’s all give thanks Larry is currently on the mend!)

Times performed: 1

30. Somebody Touched Me - My least favorite of the three gospel openers is still pretty great!

Times performed: 2

29. The Man in Me - It's a perpetual mystery why some songs stick around and others come and go. Not only does Bob deliver a great vocal here, but the entire band shines in a polished arrangement. Yet this group only ever played it three times - once in 1999, twice in 2000.

Times performed: 1

28. Tombstone Blues - A high-volage jolt of pure energy!

Times performed: 2

27. Mama, You Been On My Mind - The average song is high, which can make it difficult to find much to say about these mid-tier songs. It's good! These are all good!

Times performed: 3

26. Tell Me That It Isn't True - Sure, it's no "Country Pie," but this was still a strong tour for Nashville Skyline deep cuts.

Times performed: 6

25. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll - This song seems such a vestige of '60s-protest Bob, I'm always surprised when he plays it. But he has pretty often! Maybe he should bring back "The Death of Emmitt Till" too. Some of these finger-pointin' songs still sound great.

Times performed: 1

24. Pass Me Not, O Gentle Savior - Shoulda been in the rotation more, for Larry's vocals alone.

Times performed: 3

23. Seeing the Real You at Last - People like to shit on Empire Burlesque's production. Personally, I'm a fan. But if you're not, a garage-rock version like this might be more your speed.

Times performed: 1

22. Love Sick - Bob barely touched his most recent album on this tour. Only played a few songs from Time Out of Mind, and only two with any regularity. But he picked well. "Love Sick" has always been a killer live, and it doesn't disappoint here.

Times performed: 23

21. It's All Over Now, Baby Blue - Bob’s vocals never dips below pretty, and occasionally approach transcendence. He once again poorly solos overtop of Larry's far superior pedal-steel solos, but at least he can do less damage with an acoustic guitar.

Times performed: 3

The top 20, and our final look at this tour, tomorrow…

2000-04-05, Bicentennial Center Arena, Salina, KS