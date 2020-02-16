Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

#1 song on this date: "The Power of Love," Celine Dion

#1 movie on this date: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Times headline on this date: "Debate on Using Marijuana As Medicine Turns to Question of Whether It Works"

In December, my family visited Los Alamos, New Mexico. I went there a bunch as a kid (my dad used to work in Santa Fe), but hadn't been in years. The museum about the scientists developing the atom bomb is both fascinating and disturbing. It doesn't gloss over the end result of their work - "I am become death, the destroyer of worlds" and all that - but the balance feels off. Five parts scientific achievement to one part slaughtering 200,000 innocent people. Not surprising, I guess, given that the achievement part happened at Los Alamos and the slaughtering part happened thousands of miles away. But it still feels like everyone who goes to the Los Alamos museum should be immediately flown to see whatever museum they have in Hiroshima too. I bet they weigh the balance a little differently.

Dylan fans love ascribing meaning to Bob performing a particular song on a particular night. Many of my first shows were in Chicago, and every time he played "Cold Irons Bound" people said it was because of the "winds in Chicago" line. But he played "Cold Irons Bound" plenty of other places too! It was just a song he played a lot!

However, even the skeptic in me can't help thinking it's no coincidence the first "Masters of War" in three years, and the only one of this tour, was played in Hiroshima.

He'd never played the city before and he's only played it once since, in 2001 - he played "Masters of War" then too, though he played it a lot that year. He's never played Nagasaki, which has just under half the population of Hiroshima (it's still as big as Oakland, where he's played plenty). As I write this, he's got a 14-show tour of Japan coming up in April, though "tour" might be a generous term; he's playing all 14 shows in Tokyo and Osaka.

Small sidebar: Did you know Hiroshima has a punk scene? All punks are anti-war, but those punks' sentiments carry more weight. However, as a fascinating 2017 Japan Times article puts it, "the subject of the atomic bombing has always existed within the Hiroshima punk scene the same way an irradiated elephant might occupy the slam pit at a bar show — awkwardly, and with a high likelihood of making you spill your drink." No doubt it is tricky to live your life in a place that, to most of the world, will only ever be known for one thing.

But about that "Masters of War" performance. Is it great? Does it even matter? The mere fact of his playing it is the message here. (Acoustic for the first time since 1963 too, though I ascribe less meaning to that; he slotted many older songs into these acoustic-with-band sets.) Dylan eschewed the "protest singer" label almost as soon as he got it, but every now and then he'll still make his feelings known in subtler ways. "Masters of War" gets trotted out on such occasions more than most other songs - I'll also buy that the wonderfully ragged 1991 Grammy performance tied into the Gulf War - but the weight of performing it at Hiroshima seems particularly undeniable.

"Hard Rain" might have been an even more relevant choice, of course, but perhaps too on the nose. He did play "Hard Rain" in Tokyo four nights later. Tokyo may have had bigger worries about nuclear rain than Hiroshima did. You don't worry about secondhand smoke after a tobacco truck runs you over.

One other political song choice comes to mind. Bob played "Blowin' in the Wind" for the first time on his 2008 fall tour on November 4. Election night. And in that rare case, he made the connection explicit. In the middle of the song, he pointed out bassist Tony Garnier's Obama pin. Then he said "Me, I was born in 1941. That was the year they bombed Pearl Harbor. I’ve been living in a world of darkness ever since, but it looks like things are gonna change now."

Hope he's able play something similar this November.

1994-02-16, Hiroshima Kousei Nenkin Kaikan, Hiroshima, Japan

(Top image by Mal Bray)