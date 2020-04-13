Like a Rolling Stone

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you’ve found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

#1 song on this date: "All My Life," K-Ci & Jojo

#1 movie on this date: City of Angels

Times headline on this date: "Disk Jockey Attacked During Radio Broadcast"

I've never seen Bob Dylan in a stadium. I can't imagine he's even played all that many stadiums. It sounds like an awful place to see him.

But, when you're opening for the Rolling Stones, you play a stadium.

"Bob Dylan as opening act" is another odd concept. Obviously there are many bigger concert draws than Dylan, but his stature alone should preclude him from opening-act status. In the late '90s, though, it wasn't so uncommon. He opened some dates for Phil Lesh and Friends in '99 - and they weren't playing stadiums either.

Today's stadium in São Paulo was called the Estádio Ícaro de Castro Mello, also known as the Estádio do Ibirapuera due to sitting right next to a smaller arena called the Ginásio do Ibirapuera. That arena "only" seats 11,000. Not big enough for the Stones.

Around the time, looking at the Setlist.fm archives, the stadium mostly held metal concerts. Metallica. Megadeth. Various "Monsters of Rock" tours. If you, like me, have never seen Bob in a stadium, just try to picture being in the back row during this:

To his credit, Dylan didn't pander to his surroundings. At least, not much. The set is maybe a little hits-heavy, but he still doesn't play many of the songs every South American Stones fan would know. "Rainy Day Women" and "Forever Young" are hardly obscure, but they're not "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" or "Blowin' in the Wind." He fit in two new songs from Time Out of Mind - "Can't Wait" and "'Til I Fell In Love With You" - and a short acoustic set, including the Stanley Brothers cover "Stone Walls And Steel Bars." That must have really sent people running for the bathrooms.

The bootleg is pretty good. Better, I'd wager, than actually being there. He sounds committed, whether playing a chestnut like "Tangled Up in Blue" or a new song like "Can't Wait." "Absolutely Sweet Marie" and "Silvio" bring a stadium-level energy, and, while Bob's voice can get a little yelpy, he's not sleep-walking through his somewhat undignified opening slot either.

But Bob's set is not the main story here. That would be his reappearance during the Stones' headlining set, sitting in on - what else - "Like a Rolling Stone." He did this at all four shows with them. Today marks their final night together.

These "Rolling Stone"s with the Rolling Stones were a makeup appearance of sorts. In January, Dylan was playing the Theater at Madison Square Garden the same night the Stones played the main room. There were rustlings that Bob would rush next door after his show and join them. Someone even spotted a Stones setlist saying "Like a Rolling Stone with Bob Dylan." It didn't happen. One rumor said Bob made it as far as sidestage but never got called on. Seems unlikely, but you never know.

"I wanna introduce the guy that wrote this soooong," Mick Jagger drawls by way of intro here. The music soon gets drowned out by the audience's hollers (this is, admittedly, not the best recording). But what you can hear sounds pretty good! Not an all-time-great Dylan moment or anything. But he sometimes faceplants at these sort of all-star things, and he sells it here. He even manages to keep to a version the crowd can sing along with.

There's a good video from a few nights earlier. Unfortunately, it captures a significantly worse performance of the song. Dylan botches the opening words. Then Jagger screws up the words a little later on. Most notably, they clearly have not rehearsed who sings what. At one point, they try a weird back and forth thing that does not work (Mick: "You've gone to the finest schools, alright Miss Lonely, but you know you only used to get…" Bob: "Juiced in it!").

But it's kind of charming to watch them stumble through it on the fly. Both artists are sloppy in different ways. I wouldn't say their sloppiness complements each other. Mick Jagger can't help but perform “Mick Jagger” all over the stage. Bob stays put. But, even in this rough ride, they appear to be enjoying themselves.

Like I said, today's performance was better (the photo up top is from it). In fact, I managed to track down a recording of the entire Stones' set. They open with "Satisfaction," which seems a ballsy move. Keith gets two consecutive vocal spotlights, though not on songs anyone was clamoring to hear ("Thief in the Night," "Wanna Hold You"). They apparently do three of the songs on a smaller B-stage, including their Chuck Berry cover "Little Queenie." Other than four songs from Bridges to Babylon, it's mostly hits.

I don't know enough Stones shows to know whether this one was particularly good or bad. There was apparently a live album and DVD taped a few nights earlier - where that "Rolling Stone" video comes from - that no doubt sounds better that this São Paulo set. But, even through slightly shaky sound quality, the Stones' energy and glitz comes through. You can practically hear Mick Jagger's strut.

I'll bet their show went over better in the cheap seats than Bob's did. I don't ever want to see Bob in a stadium. But it's fun to listen to.

1998-04-13, Estádio Ícaro de Castro Mello, São Paulo, Brazil

• Bob Dylan opening set

• Rolling Stones headlining set (w/ Dylan appearance)

Bonus: Here's a review of the show in the local paper. If anyone can read Portuguese, I'd love to know what it says. I think I got the headline…