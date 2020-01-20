I Accept Chaos

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

"It was one of the great nights in rock & roll history," Kurt Loder wrote. If you were lucky enough to ever be in the same room as Dylan, Jagger, Springsteen, Young, Joel, Fogerty, Elton, Little Richard, the Beach Boys, and multiple Beatles, no doubt you'd feel that way. But if you're watching it on YouTube 32 years later, you might see it as one of the great trainwrecks in rock & roll history.

The third year of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1988, boasted one hell of an induction class: The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Drifters, The Supremes, and Dylan. So pretty much every famous white, male musician turned out to celebrate (some non-white-dudes were there too, but you'd barely know it from who got a spot on stage). Truly one of the most impressive all-star lineups in the history of all-star lineups.

But an all-star lineup doesn't mean you need all those stars on stage at the same time. Save it for one closing sing-along, if you must do it at all. But the producers, wanting to milk every minute, jammed every one of those artists - and many more - up there for a long stretch of pure chaos. People can barely move; the stage looks like riding the subway at rush hour, if every one of your fellow commuters was wearing a tuxedo.

The videos offer a fascinating exercise in spot-the-icon. And rarely do you get as good a look at how the superfamous occupy themselves onstage when they mostly have nothing to do. Mick Jagger listlessly shakes a tambourine. Paul Schaffer holds a keytar he rarely plays. Muhammed Ali wanders across the stage at one point. Only Neil Young, up there soloing by the drums (is his guitar even plugged in?), seems to be having the time of his life. Wonder if the TV producers had to consult with Scorsese about how to edit Neil-nostrils in post…

In addition to shambling through the likes of "I Saw Her Standing There," "Satisfaction," "Twist and Shout," and "Born on the Bayou" - Fogerty was supposed to duet on "Long Tall Sally" with Little Richard, but Richard had wisely bailed by that point - this motley crew tackled a few Dylan songs: "All Along the Watchtower," which is perfect for this sort of jam-heavy occasion, and "Like a Rolling Stone," which is not (though it did give the otherwise disengaged superstars a chance to holler along on the chorus).

The expressions in the photo up top ably sums up the vibe. If this night was one of those alignment charts that circulates on Twitter periodically, it would be Chaotic Neutral (Mike Love's full-troll speech alone knocks it down from Chaotic Good). There are three pianists, including Elton and Billy. There are so many drummers Max Weinberg gets relegated to clapping-in-the-background duty. I literally lost count trying to see how many people are playing guitar. There's no way to corral this group into order, so no one really tries. At one point in the middle of "Watchtower," Bob and George Harrison occupy themselves with a lengthy side conversation - and they're the two nominally leading the song.

Bob did deliver an uncharacteristically charitable acceptance speech, thanking Little Richard, Alan Lomax, and Muhammed Ali while gently clapping back at Love - always a worthwhile endeavor. Though it's not one of his best speeches for either its candor (see: MusiCares 2015) or inscrutability (see: Grammys 1991), it gets the job done. For once, Bob put on a tux and came to play nice with the celebrities.

One imagines he was getting sick of this all-star back-patting though. In 1987, Bob had toured backed by both the Grateful Dead and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Roughly five months after this evening, Dylan began the Never-Ending Tour backed by, more often than not, musicians few had ever heard of. Dylan had apparently had enough of playing with superstars. He wanted to do his own thing.

Three decades later, he's still doing it.