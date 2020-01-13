Blessed Be the Name

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

When I first started seeing Dylan shows in the mid-2000s, he would be announced to the stage with the following spiel:

Please welcome the poet laureate of rock and roll. The voice of the promise of the 60s counter-culture. The guy who forced folk into bed with rock. Who donned makeup in the 70s and disappeared into a haze of substance abuse. Who emerged to find Jesus. Who was written off as a has-been by the end of the '80s and who suddenly shifted gears, releasing some of the strongest music of his career beginning in the late '90s. Ladies and gentlemen - Columbia recording artist Bob Dylan!

It's a hell of an opening, and more accurate than not (though: what haze of '70s substance abuse?). One line that struck me was the "emerged to find Jesus” bit. Everyone else seemed to treat that as an embarrassing phase best forgotten. Yet here he was reminding his audience at every show.

The Trouble No More Bootleg series a few years back did an enormous amount to rehabilitate this much-mocked period. Dylan fans already knew the material was great, but I’d imagine having major publications reevaluating the period (or rewriting history and acting like they thought it was great all along) altered the broader perception.

That Bootleg Series included several great shows from this tour, including Toronto 1980, which had become iconic among Dylan fans due to an excellent-for-the-time bootleg video that circulated. The only thing it missed was the songs sung each night by Bob's backing singers, the so-called "Queens of Rhythm," and Dylan's firebreathing evangelical screeds. In terms of audience appeal, one can see why they were cut from the set, but the historian in me feels like they represent the true nature of those shows almost as much as the music.

But here's the thing about this Seattle show, which took place three months before the famed Toronto gig: Bob doesn't say much. So little, in fact, that I wonder whether a taper or someone cut it out along the way. The nights before and after, he's hectoring the audience and telling long, confusing parables about his conversion. Here, a quick "Jesus is King of Kings and one with the Lord" is about all you get.

So the music, as they say, does the talking. The third date of the 1980 tour, he sticks with the setlist he'd been playing when the 1979 tour ended only a month prior. That means exclusively songs from Slow Train Coming and Saved, with one exception: a song called "Blessed Be the Name," which he performed every night around this time but never properly released. Like several of the concert-only gospel songs that would emerge in the spring, it offers an energy and tempo higher than most of his gospel albums, a veritable rave-up that uses the Queens of Rhythm to full effect. It works so well live that it's hard to imagine it fitting on any of his three gospel albums (also, even by the standards of some of the gospel songs, the lyrics seem an afterthought).

"Blessed Be the Name" is the sort of performance you come to this era for. I don't know whether you'd call it a great Dylan song (actually, I do, and you wouldn't), but it offers a huge energy rare on any of Dylan's non-gospel tours. On paper, one can see why "Dylan goes gospel" proved controversial. But in terms of putting on a high-energy concert, these tours were almost crowd-pleasing. Sure, he didn't play the songs people knew and loved, but he puts on a real show - honest to God.

1980-01-13, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA