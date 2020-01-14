Well I Been to New London

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

The day after Time Out of Mind came out - that would be October 1, 1997 - Dylan played only one song off it ("Love Sick"). This to promote what was almost universally regarded as his best album in years. For a man often criticized for ignoring the classics, the vast majority of his setlist that night came from the mid-'70s and earlier. Perhaps he hadn't yet internalized an era where people might want to hear his new songs. More likely, as usual, he didn't care.

Four and a half months later, Time Out of Mind tunes form the clear highlight of this excellent show. He's still rolling them out slowly; this night in New London Connecticut, his second show of ‘98, marks the live debut of "Million Miles," and only the second "Not Dark Yet." Yet they all sound like seasoned highlights.

Dylan had a contentious relationship with Time Out of Mind's hands-on producer Daniel Lanois, who imposed all manner of swampy effects atop the songs. These live versions, to my ears, sound like what the album might have sounded like had Bob produced it himself (as he has every album since). We're too close to release to get any dramatic rearrangements; these performances roughly sound like the album versions but more direct, more present. Personally, I'm a fan of Lanois's additions, but these performances make clear the songs would have stood up just fine without him.

On this night, Dylan seems to take care to present the songs well. He sings beautifully throughout. He even - get this - enunciates. Perhaps this is colored by a superlative audience recording, but someone coming in cold could fairly easily make out all the words. That’s the bare minimum for many artists, but a rarity for Dylan, who in concert often seems more concerned with the sounds than the words. Counterintuitive for the winner of a Nobel Prize for Literature, perhaps, but a large part of why some of us go to show after show.

Speaking of which, I'll admit, before this show I was starting to wonder if this project was going to burn out shortly after it began. A run of 1974 shows with minimal variation followed by the fascinating but sloppy (and looooong) Toad's Place show started the year off with more a lurch than a sprint. But recordings like this are why I started the newsletter in the first place. We'll hit more rough patches down the road no doubt, but this reprieve came just in time.

1998-01-14, Garde Arts Center, New London, CT