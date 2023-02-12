No photo from Norfolk, so here’s another one from Memphis

Today’s show in Norfolk, Virginia marks the final show of our little early-1966 miniseries. After today, Dylan would take a break from the road to head to a Nashville recording studio for a historic occasion. We’ll get there.

This Norfolk show is, alas, yet another with no recording. I don’t have much in the way of reviews either. Just this one, which spends too much of its extremely short word count bitching that they couldn’t interview Bob:

But I found someone who was there to tell me about it! I stumbled upon an old tweet by Gary Wolfe aka @GaryWol53724471 mentioning he was at the show. When I messaged him, he shared some more info. I’ve pasted Gary’s memories below.