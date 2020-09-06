Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

On September 29, 1961, one of the most important concert reviews in history ran in the New York Times, written by Robert Shelton. The line that I've seen quoted the most is "Mr. Dylan is vague about his antecedents and birthplace, but it matters less where he has been than where he is going, and that would seem to be straight up." It's not quite "I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen," but it's close. Here's the whole thing (click to make it bigger):

This review gets a lot of credit for kickstarting Dylan's career. That's not to say he wouldn't have had the same success without it; I imagine he would have. He was beginning to get a reputation already (Shelton didn't just stumble into that room, he'd been following Dylan for a few months already) and his creative trajectory was well on its way too. He would have written "Blowin' in the Wind" without Shelton. But the review helped him skip to the front of the line.

It began a heady few months for Dylan. The day after the review ran, he participated in his first studio recording, playing harmonica for Carolyn Hester. A month later, John Hammond signed him to Columbia. A month after that, he recorded his first album in two days.

But before any of that, and a week and a half before the show Shelton reviewed, Dylan played this September 6, 1961 show. It has become known as "The First Gaslight Tape," named for the venue. Sadly, the Gerde's Folk City show Shelton reviewed wasn't recorded. This Gaslight show is the main document we have of live-Dylan in September 1961, the closest we can get to imagining what Shelton heard that inspired the famous review.

The Gaslight Cafe, where this show took place, has attained semi-mythic status among Dylan fans. A large part of that is the recordings - not this one as much as the so-called Second Gaslight Tape, from '62, which is much longer and got released by Starbucks a few years back. Dylan played the Gaslight a lot, but he played a bunch of other places a lot too. They weren't recorded. The Gaslight was.

I knew basically nothing about the Gaslight Cafe beyond "Greenwich Village folk club in the '60s" - which is true, but there were a lot of those. So, to set the scene, I found three interesting descriptions of the place. The first comes from two musicians who played there themselves, Eric Von Schmidt and Jim Rooney, in their book Baby Let Me Follow You Down:

Everything about it made you want to duck. It was downstairs from the sidewalk. You entered into total darkness. It was always a matter of not hitting your head, not bumping into people, not sitting on someone or standing in their way. The stage was a small, illuminated area at the far end of the room. The only way to get to it was to walk through the audience into the kitchen, which was behind the stage, unpack your instrument amid the waitresses and the dishwashers and go back out through the door, take a right, step up on the stage - taking care not to hit your head on the pipes overhead. Most performers chose to sit down. "An intimate living room atmosphere" was a kind way to describe the room.

The second two descriptions come from Dylan himself - first a much later reflection, and then one written while he was still playing there. That much-later reflection comes from Chronicles:

…a cryptic club — had a dominant presence on the street, more prestige than anyplace else. It had mystique, a big colorful banner out front and paid a weekly wage. Down a flight of stairs next to a bar called the Kettle of Fish, the Gaslight was non-booze but you could bring a bottle in a paper bag. It was shut down in the day and opened early in the evening with about six performers that rotated throughout the night, a closed drawn circle that an unknown couldn't break into. There weren't any auditions. It was a club I wanted to play, needed to… I kept my sights on the Gaslight. How could I not? Compared to it, the rest of the places on the street were nameless and miserable…

The contemporaneous one comes from the liner notes he wrote for Peter, Paul, and Mary's 1963 album In the Wind.

Fair warning: Extremely labored poetry ahead. I'll give Bob the benefit of the doubt and assume that all the ostentatiously dropped-g's and "t" instead of "to"s seemed less ridiculous in the '60s. I feel like a cranky old man reading this. Finish writing out your words, young man! You don't even save space writing "yuh" instead of "you"! Next time you hear anyone complain about texting killing young people's ability to write, show them this. But the content's interesting if you wade through the too-hip-for-their-own-good stylings.

Everybody used t hang around a heat pipe poundin subterranean

coffee house called the Gaslight-

It was at that time buried beneath the middle a MacDougal Street-

It was a strange place an not out a any schoolbook-

More'n seven nites a week the cops and firemen'd storm down the

steps handin' out summons for trumped up reasons-

More'n five nites a week out a town bullies'd start trouble an

everybody from John the owner t Dave the cook t Rod the cash

register ringer t Adele the waitress t anybody who was on the

stage t just plain friends who were hangin around would have

t come up swingin dishes an handles an brooms an chairs an

sometimes even swords 'at hung on the wall in order t match

the bullies' weight an the bullies was always big bullies-

Everybody that hung out at the Gaslight was close-

Yuh had to be-

In order t keep from going insane and in order t survive-

An it can't be denied-

It was a hangout-

But not like the street corner-

Down there we weren't standin lookin out at the world watchin

girls-and findin out how they walk-

We was lookin at each other ... and findin out about ourselves-

It is 'f these times that I remember most sadly-

For they're gone-

An they'll not never come again-

It is 'f these times I think about now-

I think back t one a them nites when the doors was locked

an maybe thirty or forty people sat as close t the stage as

they could-

It was another nite past one o'clock an that meant that the

tourists on the street coundn't get in-

At these hours there was no tellin what was bound t happen-

Never never could the greatest prophesizor ever guess it-

There was not such a thing as an audience-

There was not such a thing as performers-

Everybody did somethin-

An had something t say about somethin-

So that's what the Gaslight was like. When you hear these songs, imagine yourself ducking pipes in a small windowless basement - but a small windowless basement where the couple dozen audience members all feel cooler just for being there. And, the thing is, they probably are.

The real question remains, can you hear on this recording what Robert Shelton heard three weeks later? I say: Yes.

That's not to say you will be as blown away as Shelton was. This show is certainly pretty good. Bob is strikingly self-assured already. He clearly relishes delivering his punchlines, and can convincingly deliver a murder ballad while still looking like he hasn't hit puberty. He's a sonofabitch on the harmonica too - you can hear why he was starting to get hired for recording gigs just to play that. He'd get even better at all of that, though.

But imagine this: This was among the first times anyone heard Bob play his own material. The tape's only six songs, but those six songs include the first recorded versions of "Song to Woody," "Talkin' Bear Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues," and "Man on the Street." Not only that, they are basically the first recorded versions of any song he'd written ("basically" because the earlier home tapes have a few semi-improvised original "songs" with titles like “Bonnie Why’d You Cut My Hair?”). The recorded concerts we have before this one - which are extremely few and far between - are all covers. By September 1961, he had some originals to play in concert, and this is the first time any were captured on tape.

The source of the recording is slightly unclear - it wasn't Rich Alderson, who captured the officially-released Second Gaslight Tape, and would go on to record all the famous 1966 shows. Some sources report the tape was made at the request of Dylan's then-manager Terri Thal, wife of Dave Van Ronk (who guests at the end on an enjoyably goofy version of Woody Guthrie's children's song "Car, Car"). So probably a business move, a recorded resume to send around. But when Shelton's review came out a few weeks later, they didn't need it.

From what I can piece together, this show does appear similar to the one Shelton saw. Songs differ some; Shelton mentions a few covers Bob doesn't play here, "House of the Rising Sun" and "See That My Grave Is Kept Clean," and a few originals, "Talkin' New York" and "Talkin' Hava Negeilah Blues" (though that's more an extended punchline than a song). And if Bob played "Song to Woody" a few weeks later, like he does here, Shelton somehow overlooked Dylan's most substantive composition to date. But the overall mix of covers and originals seems the same, as does that "slow-motion" tone Shelton highlighted in his review ("Mr. Dylan seems to be performing in a slow-motion film. Elasticized phrases are drawn out until you think they may snap".). You don't hear the nerves apparent on some other early tapes. At the Gaslight, he's in full command.

Knowing what we know now, this show probably won't knock you off your feet in quite the same way a similar show did Shelton. But you can hear why seeing a show this at the time, getting a first taste that maybe this folk-song-singing kid could actually write, might have wowed someone who was there.

1961-09-06, Gaslight Cafe, New York, NY

Find the index to all shows covered so far in this newsletter here.

BUY MY NEW 33 1/3 BOOK 'I'M YOUR FAN: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN':

Bloomsbury | Amazon | IndieBound | Barnes and Noble | Bookshop

*** More info on the book here… ***