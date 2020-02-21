The Boxing Wolfman

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

It sounds like the setup to a joke: "Bob Dylan walks into a boxing gym." But he does fairly frequently - it's about the only time he's ever sighted while on tour. One February 2008 workout in Austin was later recounted by his sparring partner, former boxer Daniel “Catfish” Russ. The whole thing is worth a read, but I'll just quote a bit:

“Richard,” I tell him. “If you paid me by the shot, I wouldn’t hit this guy….EVER.” “Good,” he says. “Don’t. Just move around.” We step in the ring. He does not look at me. There is no conversation. The round bell goes off. He’s old and tiny but he makes his way to the center of the ring, throws a series of jabs that don’t reach. Neither does his right. He throws a hook. I take it on my arm. I dance around, slip left and right. Before I knew it, the round bell rang. Dylan goes back into his corner. Richard mouths some advice to him. The next round begins. Apparently the advice was to throw more hooks. They all miss or they land on my right arm. I’m just dancing around. Every once in a while, I get into a cat crouch and lean in so he can land shots. He hits me on the forehead with a straight right. Pretty good shot. Bell rings. Second round is over “Thanks,” Richard says. “That’s all Catfish. Thanks.”

It was a warmup to the warmup, apparently. Dylan spent several days in Austin practicing with his band before kicking off the year with three rehearsal shows in Dallas. Their only U.S. shows of the tour before they headed down to South and Central America. Tiny club, no press allowed.

One Dallas Morning News critic snuck in to this evening’s opening night anyway. He loved it. He called it “one of Mr. Dylan’s more exciting Dallas gigs in recent decades” and wrote that Bob fronted "the world’s best middle-aged garage band."

Frankly, I’d love to hear what he’s hearing. (He also says they played a "Brian Eno-style" "Girl of the North Country," which makes me question his judgement all around. A Brian Eno-style "Girl" sounds cool, but this pedestrian acoustic version ain't it.)

2008 was not a particularly well-received year among fans at the time, and its reputation has not improved with age. A recent poll at fansite Expecting Rain asked people to pick the best year of Bob’s Never-Ending Tour. The poll got 115 votes. None of those votes went to 2008. Ditto the years on either side of it. It’s the only three-year washout of the entire 30+ years.

One primary reason: Though he had played the keyboard as his primary instrument onstage for a few years by this point, Dylan had only recently toggled that keyboard switch over to "organ" setting. And don’t think “stately church” organ. Think “garish ballpark” organ. It doesn't tank every song - plenty of Dylan's '60s classics prominently feature the instrument, and those tend to hold up okay - but the slow acoustic ballads cannot stand up to the horrid bleating coming from stage left.

However, the organ is mixed pretty low in this evening's show. You know what isn't mixed low? Bob's vocals. Which is another main complaint I remember from this period. He grew to rely on two vocal techniques that fans, in turn, grew to hate.

One was dubbed "upsinging." On some songs - some nights on all songs - Bob would end every line by leaping up an octave for the final falsetto’d word or two. Used judiciously, that could provide a moving filigree. Used as a crutch, it proves grating. (It's hard to express in writing, but imagine every italicized word jumping up into falsetto range, as it does in this evenings "Girl of the North Country": "If you go when the snowflakes storm / When the rivers freeeeze and summer ends / Please see if sheeee's wearing a coat so warm / To keep her frooom the howlin' winds…" Here it only really works on "Positively 4th Street," a transformed version that more or less builds upsinging into the fabric of the new arrangement.

The second was sometimes called the wolfman voice. It might be compared to Tom Waits, but it's frankly less Tom Waits and more your dumbest friend's impression of Tom Waits. Again, deployed carefully a little growl can be quite effective. But Bob sounded at times like he'd taken up smoking five packs a day. Some wondered if his voice would soon leave him completely. (It bounced back, with the recent Sinatra albums featuring some of the strongest singing of his entire career). Again, the wolfman thing can work, like on a "Thunder on the Mountain" where he seems to be literally barking the words, but it is rough on the quiet numbers.

While we're bitching, one final complaint that many made at the time: guitarist Denny Freeman. A competent but never flashy blues player from Dallas (hometown show for him!), Freeman had a tendency to noodle the same boring riff over and over again and call it a solo. In a Dallas Observer feature written years before Freeman joined Bob's band, someone calls him "the John Coltrane of guitar.” At first I scoffed, but then it made me wonder if Dylan was simply holding him back (wouldn't be the last time - Freeman's fellow Texan guitar slinger Charlie Sexton is wildly underutilized in Dylan's current lineup). At any rate, most songs turn into a generic blues shuffle. On this evening, Dylan accidentally starts singing the words to "Honest With Me" at the beginning of "Highway 61 Revisited," and you can see why he'd get confused.

Contemporaneous fan reviews call this the worst of the Dallas shows, so things may have improved in nights two and three. But the organ, the upsinging, the wolfman growls, and Denny Freeman’s blues-guitar meanders all stuck around for a while.

We won't. Enough complaining. Next up: Maybe my favorite Dylan show of all time.

2008-02-21, House of Blues, Dallas, TX