Let's check in with my boy David Sanger, drummer for opening act Asleep at the Wheel. In his SonicNet tour diary, he writes:

We have already spent a fair amount of time in the Bakersfield area and are ready for this gig to happen. The convention center is an absolute beauty of a building and very large. My sister and her daughters came up for the show and had some seats up top. When I went up to sit with her after the show, I really got a feel for the size of the venue. [Editor's Note: Bob, get your openers' family members better seats] Unfortunately this wasn't a sold-out show, but there was a great crowd on hand to see it. My nieces are not exactly big Dylan fans, so it was fun to see the looks of recognition on their faces for "Blowing in the Wind" and "Rainy Day Women." The next day, we headed to World Music record store and we loaded the girls up with some Dylan classics. [Give them some free records too]

It's funny how if you hear a recording of a great show, you picture it in a great place. So his mention of "convention center" threw me. You picture the sensitivity of this gospel cover "This World Can't Stand Long" being delivered in some old historic theater, not a goddamn convention center. But sure enough, the Bakersfield Centennial Garden is as much a garden as the "Madison Square" variety. This same year, it hosted shows by Korn, Godsmack, and Disturbed. Bob manages to deliver an intimate show in the most un-intimate of environments.

This is the first of only two times Bob has played Bakersfield (he returned in '06 to play the same venue, by then rechristened with the even-less-sexy name Rabobank Arena). Sadly, he had not yet started covering "Sing Me Back Home," so there are no homages to the Bakersfield sound in the set. But perhaps bringing Buck Owens devotees Asleep at the Wheel along as openers was homage enough. Their most recent album was A Nod to Bob, their tribute to Western swing pioneer Bob Wills (from Texas, but a big influence on the Bakersfield crew).

As it happens, three videos from this show just got posted to YouTube in January. The first, "Highway 61 Revisited," benefits hugely from the visuals. Check out Bob's fancy footwork when he starts soloing about 2:50. He starts with a little soft-shoe shimmy, then builds to a big slide backwards. At a certain points his knee bends make it look like he's about to start some Chuck Berry-style duckwalking. Given that Bob's "solo" is the same two notes played over and over again, watching the moves offers way more than just listening to the tape.

Seeing "Not Dark Yet" on video doesn't add as much. It is a ballad after all, and Bob sadly doesn't keep his dancing up by inviting Tony to waltz. If anything, a two-shot during the instrumental portion reminds you that Bob is filling time with with a going-nowhere-slow solo while Larry Campbell is standing right there. But that's being nit-picky. It's "Not Dark Yet." I'll take it any way I can get it.

Finally, the song that's impressed me as much as any other in these first few shows: "Blowin' in the Wind." It's those full-band vocals on the chorus that does it. They're a treat to watch here (gotta wait 'til the second go-round; the video cuts in and out). What I like even better though is realizing that, for that little recurring riff after each chorus, Bob and Larry move to face each other. It looks like a little acoustic-guitar duel, even for just a simple riff. Within a few years Bob would be stationed more or less full time behind a keyboard, so it's fun to see him roaming around like this.

A couple times the videos zoom out and you can see the full venue. And, sure enough, it looks pretty crummy, a giant anonymous arena. The giant stage appears to be set above eye level. Pity the people in the front row trying to see the band; pity the people in the band trying to connect with the audience. But then the videographer zooms back in and you immediately forget this show takes place in a lame corporate convention center. Great music can transcend its environment.

2000-03-12, Bakersfield Centennial Garden, Bakersfield, CA