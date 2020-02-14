Sing While You Slave

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

#1 album on this date: 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim,' Jim Croce (‘Planet Waves’ would take its place two days later)

#1 movie on this date: Blazing Saddles

Times headline on this date: "Hearst Plans Counteroffer to Kidnappers"

I kicked this newsletter off with a run of 1974 shows. That was not by choice; I wanted to start doing this at the top of the year, and '74 was the only year Dylan performed in early January. We've since moved on (and thank goodness, I was getting burnt out from the Bob&Band reunion), but I thought it worthwhile to check back in at the tour’s conclusion.

Much of this show might sound familiar; almost half of Before the Flood came from this tour-ending show. Dylan's new record label Asylum recorded ten shows throughout the tour, but used this final LA run for every track but one. So if you read this newsletter for a "should I download this show" recommendation, I'd say keep the five Dylan and The Band collaborations not on Before the Flood* and dump the rest. Though this is a soundboard, the properly mixed Before the Flood version sounds better, and this is not the sort of tour where a performance pulled from a show or two prior sounds much different.

* Those five are, for the record, "Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues," "Ballad of Hollis Brown," "Mr. Tambourine Man" (reportedly his wife Sara’s favorite song, played for the only time with The Band as a Valentine’s Day present), "Maggie's Farm," and "Forever Young." That's oddly the only ‘Planet Waves’ track performed, and even more oddly left off the live release - you'd think Asylum would want to promote the only Dylan album in their catalog. There are a few extra Dylan solo tunes and Band-only numbers here as well, though those seem less special than the collaborations.

The final show of the tour also marks Dylan's final show of the year - and final full show with The Band ever. Their 1966 tour together looms far larger in memory and reputation. Dylan himself, as I noted in the first post, didn't think much of the 1974 comeback tour. Its glossy megastar feel undoubtedly led him down the path to Rolling Thunder next year. (Though, for all his purported discomfort with this model of rock-star touring, in '78 he did it again with an even bigger band playing even bigger rooms.)

Musically, I don't know that '74 deserves to be the ugly stepchild of '66. History looms large here, but remember that in '66 The Band only joined Dylan for eight songs, and that Levon Helm was MIA for most of that. You don't get any "Judas" moments in '74, true, but the passion and fire remains, and over many more songs played together every night.

Perhaps the venues were pretty dispiriting, and perhaps every night felt like more of the same to the musicians, but the music rises above the corporate-megatour vibe. The Band remain rough-edged, and Dylan loose. This is not some sanitized, overly polished production, despite what it may have felt like at the time. The setlists skew greatest-hits, true, but those hits can still be dramatically rearranged, and the occasional "Hero Blues" wildcard slips in.

The next time Bob played with The Band would be the last November 25, 1976. The Last Waltz. It, too, looms larger in memory than '74. This tour carries less historical weight than most of their other outings together, and no one onstage has ever found a good thing to say about it. But something was happening there. Maybe the players themselves just didn't know what it was.

1974-02-14, The Forum, Inglewood, CA (evening show)

PS. Here's Bob on the Before the Flood cover photo, written for Vanity Fair in 2016: