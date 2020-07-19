She says, “You can’t repeat the past.” I say, “Of course you can.”

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you’ve found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

On July 16, 2005, Bob Dylan played Amazon's 10th birthday party for its employees. It was a lame private gig that should be beneath him, but Amazon at least had the decency to broadcast it to the rest of us (thank you corporate overlords!). Viewers at home undoubtedly responded with more enthusiasm than the live audience appeared to. Though, to be fair, presumably everyone in the auditorium except Jeff Bezos was sitting within eyesight of his or her boss.

Bob played nine songs, closing with an "I Shall Be Released" duet with opener Norah Jones, who proved herself a more capable duet partner for Dylan than most.

After that show, something funny happened. This was still the era of different setlists every night, but Bob appeared to like the nine songs he'd pulled together for Amazon. So he kept playing them - with a twist. Every subsequent show he would play the Amazon opening tracks, but drop one more each night.

Let me show you. Here was the Amazon setlist:

1. Maggie's Farm

2. Tell Me That It Isn't True

3. I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

4. Lay Lady Lay

5. Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I'll Go Mine)

6. Blind Willie McTell

7. Watching The River Flow

8. Ballad Of A Thin Man

9. I Shall Be Released (w/ Norah Jones)

The first show after that, he started with the same first eight songs. The second show - that's today's - he started with the first seven. The next night, six. Then five. Then four, where he stopped for a while. He finally got down to three when the short tour ended.

(Rarely one to offer a tidy narrative, Bob did make one additional change: In all those shows he swapped in "Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You" for "Tell Me That It Isn't True." Maybe he just got confused which long-titled Nashville Skyline ballad starting with "T" he'd played for Amazon?)

2005 was the year I got heavily into Dylan and I remember this repetition causing endless annoyance on the message boards. A lot of the joy of following the tours, even if just from your computer, was varied setlists. Big surprises preferred, but at bare minimum a fresh reshuffling of the 40-50 songs he'd recently had in rotation. This song-after-song predictability was rare for the Never Ending Tour then.

In retrospect, of course, it's pretty hilarious. I mean, of all the shows to be so inspired by! Was he trying to recreate the magic of the Amazon corporate gig? Trying to recapture the tepid response of golf-clapping office drones? It’s an odd setlist to fall in love with too; "Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You" (or "Tell Me That It Isn't True") into "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" into "Lay Lady Lay" sounds like a pretty sleepy opening. Maybe that's why every night he grew a little more bored and bailed a song earlier.

More likely perhaps is that, for whatever reason, he felt a certain comfort level playing these songs with his new band. At the top of the year, he'd made one of the biggest lineup shake-ups of the entire Never Ending Tour, bringing in three members in one fell swoop: Elana Fremerman on violin, Denny Freeman on guitar, and Donnie Heron on pedal steel and various other instruments. Elana lasted five weeks. Denny stayed four years. Donnie's still there fifteen years later.

He hasn't undergone as sudden a band change since. The closest was this past fall, when he added two new members (drummer Matt Chamberlin and guitarist Bob Britt). They played the same songs every night too. But that's not as noteworthy anymore.

2005-07-19, The Orpheum, Vancouver, BC

