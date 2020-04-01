Setlist Shifts

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you’ve found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

I'm afraid the surprise I teased yesterday will remain a tease for now; an interviewee unfortunately had to reschedule. So instead, as this Spring 2000 tour nears its end (just four more shows after today) and we prepare to return to other years, I thought I'd take a deeper look at how the setlists changed over this tour we’ve been following.

A lot of fans of setlist-changing bands, from the Dead to Pearl Jam, focus on rarities. I know I do. And Bob's spring 2000 tour has offered plenty. There are even a few more to come in the last dates!

But one thing that can get overlooked, particularly in retrospect, is the more gradual evolution of a setlist over a month or two. Because Bob's reputation for mixing up his setlists has been somewhat overstated among the general public. Sometimes you read things that make it seem like every night he randomly picks among every song he has ever written. That has never been the case. Things change, surprises come and go (at least, they used to), but there's always an underlying structure.

So I wanted to look at the slower shifts to that structure. How did he adapt the setlist as this tour went on? What changes got made, whether due to audience response or his own boredom? What songs that seemed like they'd never go away quietly did? What songs that were shocking surprises on night one were old hat two weeks later? I found four major shifts over the course of the month:

The opening track

Every show on this spring tour began with an acoustic set. And every acoustic set began with a cover. But that cover changed rather significantly. As I noted in my newsletters on the gospel covers, he opened many shows with "Hallelujah, I'm Ready to Go," "Somebody Touched Me," or "I Am the Man, Thomas." But there's a caveat: He quit doing those about halfway through. For the last run of this leg, he switched almost exclusively to the extremely non-gospel "Roving Gambler."

Personally, I like his version of that just fine, but think any one of the earlier gospel openers makes a more rousing kickoff number. Sadly, they wouldn't be back with any regularity for some time. His next tour, in Europe, mostly alternated between "The Roving Gambler" and "Duncan and Brady."

The last acoustic song

Speaking of gospel, he played "This World Can't Stand Long" at almost every show. For the first part of the tour, it mostly closed the opening acoustic set. But he introduced "Gates of Eden," a rarity, about halfway through and from then on it mostly took over that slot.

Never fear: Unlike the opening gospel numbers he dropped, he just moved "This World" a few songs earlier. But it gets a little more lost in the shuffle there. These "Gates" performances are nothing particularly special, and, again, I prefer having the gospel covers bookend the acoustic sets.

The first electric song

For a short while, "Dignity” was the go-to opener for the electric set, in its first performances since 1995. Then, after a few shows, he dropped it. Maybe he realized that he could do better in this slot. I'm sorry he dropped it entirely, but “Dignity” never quite had the musical oomph to say "Now we're plugging in, motherfuckers!"

You know what does though? “Country Pie”! Yes, a song that was extremely non-electric in its original Nashville Skyline incarnation. But it makes a knockout start to the louder portion of the show, and, after experimenting with a few one-off covers to open the electric portion ("Hoochie Coochie Man," "Big River"), he finds a winning formula and sticks with it.

The encore

The encore, overall, was pretty static, with two exceptions. First, over the course of the tour it expanded from four songs to six. Practically a second set. And second, the final song of the night changed. He closed with "Not Fade Away" often early on. Then, just as he'd done with "This World Can't Stand Long," he bumped the cover up earlier to end with his own song - in this case, "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35."

I get it. I'm sure people loved hearing a couple greatest hits to end the evening ("Blowin' in the Wind" usually preceded it). But "Not Fade Away" makes a much better closer - loose, raucous, the energy as high as it's been all night. Admittedly, I'm pro-covers and anti-"Rainy Day Women" generally, so take that with as many grains of salt as you want, but "Not Fade Away" gets a little lost moving it earlier. Because it was one hell of a way to end.

