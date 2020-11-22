Rolling Thunder XVI: Waltham

Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. I’m currently writing about every show on the Rolling Thunder Revue. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

One of the unexpected pleasures of doing this series has been hearing from readers about their own Rolling Thunder memories. The tour happened a decade before I was born, so it’s been nice to vicariously experience what attending one of these shows was like. One particularly interesting story came from Ray Harlow. He worked security at a few of the shows and recently emailed about what life on the periphery of Rolling Thunder was like. Here’s Ray Harlow’s story, from one of the earlier shows:

I worked concert security in southern New England from 1972 until 1986 for A-Team Security. In October 1975, I was working backstage at a Poco concert at Yale's Woolsey Hall. The promoter took me aside and asked if I would work for him doing promotional work for a upcoming show in Providence. He said, “It's a huge secret, you can't tell anyone about it.” I tried to get the name of the performer from him, but he would not say. He only said, "It will be legendary." I said “Holy shit it's Dylan!” He turned around and walked away, saying nothing except "I'll call you." I was instructed to show up at the Providence Civic Center in the morning the following week. I remember being so excited that I hitchhiked from Hartford in the sleet and freezing rain. I arrived at the Civic Center and was given large posters and handbills to go to Brown University and a nearby mall and hand them out as the only announcement that tickets were on sale. I arrived by limo and spent the morning until afternoon handing out the handbills and putting up posters and blowing people's minds. Students dropped their books and started running for the Civic Center. There was screaming and disbelief. I caused quite a stir. The rain started up again. I had no way of returning the remaining posters and handbills to the Civic Center. So I walked back, soaking wet. When I arrived at the box office, I came in the front doors and after a few steps I heard "Excuse me can you do that again?" I look up and there were two large camera booms above me. The guy just said "Walk in again," so I did. The clip did not make it to Renaldo and Clara, but I did see the clip on a PBS special. I had gotten money from friends to get tickets. When I asked Lou Kemp for tickets he said "You were not supposed to know who the act was." I said I took a gamble, [and] added I thought it was the Stones. He calmed down a little.. I was standing at the corner of the seats and the side backstage entrance when the house lights went out. I could see in the lighted area of the hallway backstage; I saw Peggy [Bob’s] beagle trying to run but slipping and sliding on the polished floors. I then saw Ronee Blakley ( I did not know at the time who she was) sit in the section of seats right where I was standing. Roger McGuinn came on stage and more of the cast members came sat in the section. Then to my complete surprise, there was a short man in a hoodie. He looked at me with those two blue eyes and I could see the left over whiteface by his hairline and knew it was Bobby. I was a bit shocked because nobody gets to be that close to him. He looked like he was wondering where to go, so I put out my hand and directed him to the seats right next to me. He was only there for a couple of Roger's tunes and then he and the rest of the cast got up and went back to play. [At a later show in ‘78,] I got my hands on a program and asked my boss if he could get an autograph. We went to the dressing room and only he went in. We had a private club, and my boss asked if he could sign a page for the club. Bob asked, "How many security men do you have?" He said "18." Bob signed it "To the 18 of the A-team." I took it when the club closed.

Rolling Thunder XI: Waltham

The Venue

"“Festival seating in another musky gym” is how Ratso describes it. Interesting, this is actually the second show at Brandeis I've covered; the first, from 1963, was officially released recently after a long-lost tape turned up. That one took place at an outdoor amphitheater as part of the Brandeis Folk Fest, probably a nicer atmosphere than a college gym.

Show/Setlist Changes

A big one! The last major change of the tour. He'd add a few more songs to his solo sets, but today marks the final full-band song to make its debut. And that song is…"Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You." This is the first time he'd ever performed the song, in fact. It sounds pretty subdued in its first outing, not quite the barnburner it would become by tour's end.

Onstage Comments

Very quiet Dylan tonight. This is the end of the most brutal stretch of the entire tour, the band's fifth show in four days. I imagine they were pretty wiped.

What'd they do before the show?

Slept, probably. But afterward, they celebrated making it through their five-shows-in-four-days run. “After the show, the partying rages far into the night," Ratso writes, “with McGuinn, Neuwirth, and Blakley doing guest solos in the hospitality suite, Ronee belting out 'New Sun Rising' just as the first rays of the Sunday sun streamed into the small room.”

Renaldo & Clara footage

None. Generally, this seems to be the tour's forgotten show. Other than the recording, not much information about it out there, that I can find at least.

What's on the tape?

A tape of Dylan's set has circulated for years, but in 2017 a new tape surfaced with the full sets from Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, and Roger McGuinn too. Quality leaves something to be desired.

1975-11-22, Brandeis University, Waltham, MA

