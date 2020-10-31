Rolling Thunder Night 2: Plymouth (Again)

Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. I’m currently writing about every show on the Rolling Thunder Revue. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

For a tour as purportedly freewheelin' as Rolling Thunder - small clubs, random towns, minimal promotion, shifting lineups - it's surprising how polished these opening two nights in Plymouth, Massachusetts are. Pretty much everything we'd come to associate with the Rolling Thunder Revue was present from the outset, from the structure of the show to the songs performed. Shows would change some from night to night, of course - if they didn't, I wouldn't bother following it - but the template was pretty firm from the start.

A big part of that comes from Dylan and the band, who dubbed themselves Guam. "Tight" seems like an odd word to apply to this group, but, in their ragtag way, they are. The arrangements have been worked out, the setlist carefully constructed, the musicians hitting on all proverbial cylinders. The tour presents itself as a motley crew of friends just hanging out and goofing around, but that’s not the full story. A performance like tonight’s is the sort of hard work that makes it look easy.

The story is always that Rolling Thunder arose out of Dylan's dissatisfaction with his megabucks '74 Band reunion tour. Sure enough, in terms of everything from the venues to the general backstage vibe, the difference couldn't be much starker. But the similarities are there too, and less remarked upon. Both tours featured a group of terrific musicians reinventing songs from Dylan's back catalog while presenting new material they'd recently recorded with Dylan. Both tours featured extended sets for the backing bands, where Dylan would leave the stage for a while.

Finally, both tours in some ways mirrored how popular music genres made the transition from the ‘60s to the ‘70s. The '74 tour brought into the new decade the Rock Dylan that had emerged in his final ‘60s tours. Like ‘70s rock generally, it came in a glossier, more polished package, with money at times being thrown around faster than imagination. The Band is obviously a million times better than, say, Chicago or Grand Funk Railroad, but that sort of '70s rock shine peeks through on that ‘74 tour. It’s a far cry from their ramshackle days at Big Pink.

Then this '75 tour brought Folk Dylan into the '70s, expanding that persona from an acoustic guitar-strummer in the Village to a bigger folk-rock sound. "Folk-rock" by the '70s often meant Crosby, Stills, and Nash or The Eagles and you can hear similar impulses behind some of the arrangements of Rolling Thunder, even if they ultimately land in different places (Neuwirth and Dylan’s harmonies aren’t quite CSN-level, to say the least).

Like night one, this second Plymouth show has never been officially released, but you may already know one song from it. This show marks the arrival of the Renaldo & Clara camera crew, and "When I Paint My Masterpiece" was used to open the film:

"What's wrong with his face?" you ask? This show also marks the debut of Dylan wearing various costumes onstage - appropriate for Halloween, though it would extend well beyond. It's not immediately obvious from the footage, but this odd plastic face covering was apparently a Richard Nixon mask. Perhaps he intended to wear it the entire show, but he ends up whipping it off during "It Ain't Me Babe" when he needs to play harmonica. Can't imagine it was easy to sing under that thing. Must have been sweaty too.

Here's the breakdown:

Rolling Thunder II: Plymouth

The Venue

Same as last night. Again, pretty much the platonic ideal of a Rolling Thunder venue.

Show/Setlist Changes

Fewer than you might expect for the second night of the tour, and second night in the same venue, but two new songs in Dylan's set: "Mama, You've Been On My Mind" subs in for "Hattie Carroll" during the Baez-duets portion. I love that song, and "Hattie Carroll" was better served being moved to the full-band portion, so a definite upgrade there. "Mama" would be back a lot.

Dylan's lone solo acoustic song is now "I Don't Believe You," subbing in for "Mr. Tambourine Man." "It used to go like that, and now it goes like this… wait, now it's back to going like that again."

Onstage Comments

Someone (not Dylan I don't think) yells "Houdini did it!" after "Romance in Durango." No idea what this was in reference to. Maybe T-Bone started the show chained up and under water.

Better is the offstage comment from Jacques Levy, remarking to Ratso during the audience's extended standing ovation: "Stop applauding. Go home and fuck."

Special Guests

Speaking of CSN, David Crosby was apparently in the audience, though not onstage. Dylan dedicates "Isis" to Keith Richards - was he there too? (Not necessarily: Bob also dedicates a song to early Mormon leader Brigham Young, going on a century dead).

"I have my Bob Dylan mask on"

Two nights in and facewear begins with aforementioned clear plastic mask! They say it's a Nixon mask, and I'll take their word for, but it's hard to tell from the video footage. (Incidentally, did you know there's a garage band called Clear Plastic Masks? Worth checking out!). It wasn’t the first mask Bob tried on backstage apparently:

Contemporary Review Corner

"Dylan, donning a Halloween mask, drifted onstage for a duet with warm-up guitarist 'Ramblin' Jack' Elliott [sic - it was Neuwirth]. Not used to such a presence, the crowd guessed it was Dylan, but sat reserved until the mask was pulled off. A familiar harmonica wail gave unspoken permission to erupt with standing cheers." - United Press International

"The second Plymouth show, again a sellout, drew a quieter crowd, one almost polite toward its elders onstage." - Rolling Stone

What'd they do before the show?

Bob Neuwirth got racist! He plays "The Masked Tortilla" at an Indian reservation, confronting a Native American woman while yelling "Whaddya want, a scalp? You got your razor on you? Take a scalp! Take it take it take it" before turning to her son saying, "Let me talking to a fucking man over here." In character or not, it is uncomfortable to watch. Too bad, because I am a huge fan of the name “The Masked Tortilla,” and the scene at the Indian reservation is otherwise a high point of the movie. It also introduces, if obliquely, the information that Rolling Thunder was an actual person, a prominent chief. He will appear again. The scene starts at 54:45 in the movie.

Renaldo & Clara Footage

Opening credits song as mentioned - "When I Paint My Masterpiece" - came from this show.

What's on the tape?

Our first taste of Guam's opening set! Not all of it, but we've got Mick Ronson, Bob Neuwirth, Ronnee Blakely, and Ramblin' Jack's performances. Most of Dylan's set too, though a couple songs are missing ("Hard Rain," "The Times, perhaps when the person was flipping the tape. What's there sounds great though.

1975-10-31, Plymouth Memorial Hall, Plymouth, MA

