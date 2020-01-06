Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

For the first of what would be a number of times on this tour, Dylan played an afternoon and evening show - unheard of for him after the 1970s. The prospect of listening to two more 1974 shows that are mostly similar to previous two seemed pretty dispiriting. One begins to see why he felt disillusioned after this tour: huge venues, tons of hype, and crowd-pleasing sets that changed little night-to-night. The idea is to jump around between years, and we begin stuck in 1974, a year that featured very little variation.

But that's not the same as no variation. So to keep things interesting for myself, let's focus on the six songs he played for the first time on this tour today, three at each show:

"Ballad of Hollis Brown": This song immediately became a tour staple, sandwiched later in the set, but for the first and only time, he opened the show with it the afternoon of January 6th. It makes a killer show-opener, heavy and powerful and wildly reimagined. Not only had he never played it with the Band before; he'd never played it electrified in any capacity. In 1966, he'd proved how well he and the band could reimagine his early acoustic songs with "I Don't Believe You" (as he memorably put it: "It used to go like that, and now it goes like this!"). Personally, I wish he ditched the regular acoustic interludes and played all the old folk songs this way.

"To Ramona": Speaking of the acoustic interludes, the afternoon show's other two debuts came there. Which honestly provides a counterargument to what I just said; as the band performances get more static, he continues switching up his five-six song solo set right up through the end. He delivers a beautiful "To Ramona" - the only one of the tour - really showcasing just how good his singing had gotten after that long break, extending notes and adding slides left and right. Even his harmonica solo sounds unusually melodic - like it would in his 1960s peak on the instrument, rather than the erratic stabs he'd make for most of the subsequent decades. In a tour largely premised on looking back, those echoes feel appropriate.

"Mama, You've Been On My Mind": Another song debuted here and never performed again on the tour, "Mama, You've Been On My Mind" doesn't work as well as "To Ramona." He lurches about melodically, as if wishes to show off his new croon despite the song's relatively subtle melody. Perhaps best kept back for its stellar Rolling Thunder performances.

"Rainy Day Women #12 & 35": For a more or less crowd-pleasing sort of tour, it's honestly surprising it took this long for one of Dylan's biggest hits to come out. Less surprising: The huge audience reaction (they're more audible on this muddy recording than Bob is). I've never had much use for this song, and this by-the-numbers performance doesn't change that. I'm clearly in the minority, though, and the band would play it at most subsequent shows.

"It's All Over Now, Baby Blue": When Dylan went electric at Newport 1965, after his inflammatory three-song rock set, he attempted to pacify the crowd with a solo acoustic encore. The two songs he played for that, this and "Mr. Tambourine Man," both make their 1974 tour debut tonight. A coincidence no doubt, one I'm sure Dylan had no idea of and couldn't have cared less if he did. But I'm a sucker for these little historical overlaps, and we have to take what we can get when the setlists don't change much.

"Mr. Tambourine Man": Almost a decade before this, The Byrds showed one way "Mr. Tambourine Man" could be electrified. I'd have loved to hear what Dylan and The Band would do. Sadly, throughout both their 1966 and 1974 tours together, "Tambourine" remained relegated to the acoustic set. Perfectly adequately delivered, no doubt, but you can find a million other acoustic versions performed the same and recorded better.

1974-01-06, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA (afternoon)

1974-01-06, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA (evening)