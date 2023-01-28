The live tracks on the new Bootleg Series Fragments all come from the 3-4 years immediately following Time Out of Mind’s release. There are some good reasons for this. For one, it limits the entire box set to a fairly specific time in Bob’s career. For another, Bob and his band sounded really damn good during those 3-4 years! One of them, 2000, is often called the greatest year of the Never Ending Tour.

But, as I wrote in yesterday’s Fragments listening guide, there’s a downside too. Most tracks on Time Out of Mind didn’t change that much in the first few years he was playing them. At least, not as much as they would change later on.

So I created this companion comp I’m calling More Live Fragments. It features the same Time Out of Mind tracks as Fragments in the same order (well, mostly; Dylan didn’t play “Highlands” after 2001, so I tacked on a second “Tryin' to Get to Heaven”). But these all sound quite different from either the studio cuts or the live versions you hear on Fragments. They were all performed a decade or more after the album came out and feature new lyrics, new bands, new arrangements, new vocal deliveries.