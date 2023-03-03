Hi all, as you may know, I'm working on a book collecting my interviews with Bob Dylan band members. And I need photos of those musicians!



But I can only use them with the photographer or rights-holder's permission, plus of course I want to properly credit everyone, so I'm looking for any help finding people who might have shot concerts these people played at – whether they were professional photographers or someone (you?) holding up an iPhone or digital camera at a Dylan show.



See the musicians’ names below. I've split them up between proper band members who would have been onstage at many Dylan concerts, followed by guests and such who would have just been onstage once or twice. I've listed them in chronological order and noted the tours they would have performed on.



Any help would be really appreciated. If you know anyone who might have shots with any of these people in them onstage during their time with Bob, please send them this link. My email address is rfpadgett@gmail.com.



BAND MEMBERS OR TOUR REGULARS

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott - ‘60s Greenwich Village, Rolling Thunder

Rob Stoner - Rolling Thunder and early 1978 bassist

Scarlet Rivera - Rolling Thunder violin

Ronee Blakely - Rolling Thunder (’75 only) singer

David Mansfield - Rolling Thunder and 1978 multi-instrumentalist

Luther Rix - Rolling Thunder 1975 percussionist

Gary Burke - Rolling Thunder 1976 percussionist

Kinky Friedman - Rolling Thunder 1976 guest singer, 1991 Chabad telethon

Billy Cross - 1978 guitarist

Alan Pasqua - 1978 piano player

Fred Tackett - Gospel tours ’79-’81 guitarist

Regina McCrary - Gospel tours ’79-’81 backing singer

Spooner Oldham - Gospel tours ’79-’80 keyboard player

Jim Keltner - Gospel tours 1979-1981, 2002 tour sub-in

Colin Allen - 1984 tour drummer

Stan Lynch - Heartbreakers ’86-87 drummer

Benmont Tench - Heartbreakers ’86-87 keyboardist

Christopher Parker - Drummer from 1988 - 1990

Winston Watson: Drummer Fall 1993 - Summer 1996

Larry Campbell - guitarist 1997-2004

Freddy Koella - Guitarist 2003-2004

Duke Robillard - Guitarist 2013



SPECIAL GUESTS/SIT-INS/ONE OR TWO SHOWS

Martin Carthy - early ‘60s London folkie

Noel Paul Stookey - Peter, Paul, & Mary

Happy Traum - Village folk scene, Woodstock,

Barry Goldberg - Newport 1965, studio sessions later

Harvey Brooks - ’65 Forest Hills and Hollywood Bowl bassist

Leslie Dowdall - 1984 Slane Castle guest

Paul James - Sat in a number of Ontario shows: 1991, 1996, 1999, 2008

Bobby Valentino – Wembley ’87 violinist guest

Karl Denson - sax guest at Beacon 1990

Jon Wurster - opening act, Winston-Salem 1991

Dickey Betts - various Florida show sit-ins: 1992, 1993, 1995, 2002

Ray Benson - Opening act (Asleep at the Wheel) and sit-ins Spring 2000, Austin sit-in 1996

Dickie Landry - sax sit-in, New Orleans 2003

Richard Thompson - opening act 'Americanarama' tour 2013, Guitar Legends in Spain 1992



This last section is mostly non-musicians who wouldn't have appeared onstage at any Dylan show, but including them just in case a name jumps out.

MISC/NON-MUSIC

Betsy Siggins - Club 47 in Cambridge, MA

Richard Alderson - Village folk scene, ’66 electric tour sound ban

Louie Kemp - childhood friend, 1974 Band reunion tour, Rolling Thunder Revue

Cidny Bullens - Rolling Thunder almost

Claudia Levy - Jacques Levy’s wife, on Rolling Thunder tours

Chris O’Dell - Rolling Thunder tour manager

Richard Fernandez - Tour manager from ’86-92

Marshall Crenshaw - NET bass audition

John Fields - Dharma & Greg, 1999

Jeff Bridges - Masked & Anonymous co-star