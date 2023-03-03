Looking for Bob Dylan concert photos for my book
Open call – any help appreciated!
Hi all, as you may know, I'm working on a book collecting my interviews with Bob Dylan band members. And I need photos of those musicians!
But I can only use them with the photographer or rights-holder's permission, plus of course I want to properly credit everyone, so I'm looking for any help finding people who might have shot concerts these people played at – whether they were professional photographers or someone (you?) holding up an iPhone or digital camera at a Dylan show.
See the musicians’ names below. I've split them up between proper band members who would have been onstage at many Dylan concerts, followed by guests and such who would have just been onstage once or twice. I've listed them in chronological order and noted the tours they would have performed on.
Any help would be really appreciated. If you know anyone who might have shots with any of these people in them onstage during their time with Bob, please send them this link. My email address is rfpadgett@gmail.com.
BAND MEMBERS OR TOUR REGULARS
Ramblin’ Jack Elliott - ‘60s Greenwich Village, Rolling Thunder
Rob Stoner - Rolling Thunder and early 1978 bassist
Scarlet Rivera - Rolling Thunder violin
Ronee Blakely - Rolling Thunder (’75 only) singer
David Mansfield - Rolling Thunder and 1978 multi-instrumentalist
Luther Rix - Rolling Thunder 1975 percussionist
Gary Burke - Rolling Thunder 1976 percussionist
Kinky Friedman - Rolling Thunder 1976 guest singer, 1991 Chabad telethon
Billy Cross - 1978 guitarist
Alan Pasqua - 1978 piano player
Fred Tackett - Gospel tours ’79-’81 guitarist
Regina McCrary - Gospel tours ’79-’81 backing singer
Spooner Oldham - Gospel tours ’79-’80 keyboard player
Jim Keltner - Gospel tours 1979-1981, 2002 tour sub-in
Colin Allen - 1984 tour drummer
Stan Lynch - Heartbreakers ’86-87 drummer
Benmont Tench - Heartbreakers ’86-87 keyboardist
Christopher Parker - Drummer from 1988 - 1990
Winston Watson: Drummer Fall 1993 - Summer 1996
Larry Campbell - guitarist 1997-2004
Freddy Koella - Guitarist 2003-2004
Duke Robillard - Guitarist 2013
SPECIAL GUESTS/SIT-INS/ONE OR TWO SHOWS
Martin Carthy - early ‘60s London folkie
Noel Paul Stookey - Peter, Paul, & Mary
Happy Traum - Village folk scene, Woodstock,
Barry Goldberg - Newport 1965, studio sessions later
Harvey Brooks - ’65 Forest Hills and Hollywood Bowl bassist
Leslie Dowdall - 1984 Slane Castle guest
Paul James - Sat in a number of Ontario shows: 1991, 1996, 1999, 2008
Bobby Valentino – Wembley ’87 violinist guest
Karl Denson - sax guest at Beacon 1990
Jon Wurster - opening act, Winston-Salem 1991
Dickey Betts - various Florida show sit-ins: 1992, 1993, 1995, 2002
Ray Benson - Opening act (Asleep at the Wheel) and sit-ins Spring 2000, Austin sit-in 1996
Dickie Landry - sax sit-in, New Orleans 2003
Richard Thompson - opening act 'Americanarama' tour 2013, Guitar Legends in Spain 1992
This last section is mostly non-musicians who wouldn't have appeared onstage at any Dylan show, but including them just in case a name jumps out.
MISC/NON-MUSIC
Betsy Siggins - Club 47 in Cambridge, MA
Richard Alderson - Village folk scene, ’66 electric tour sound ban
Louie Kemp - childhood friend, 1974 Band reunion tour, Rolling Thunder Revue
Cidny Bullens - Rolling Thunder almost
Claudia Levy - Jacques Levy’s wife, on Rolling Thunder tours
Chris O’Dell - Rolling Thunder tour manager
Richard Fernandez - Tour manager from ’86-92
Marshall Crenshaw - NET bass audition
John Fields - Dharma & Greg, 1999
Jeff Bridges - Masked & Anonymous co-star
