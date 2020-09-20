Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Last week, I did a silly vacation post making fun of Dylan's fall 1987 outfits. And I was going to leave this tour there. It doesn't seem overly memorable; basically a watered-down version of the previous year's run. Also backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, 1986 featured long sets, inspired performances, and Bob seemingly enjoying the hell out of the proceedings. The sequel the next year, in comparison, seems minor and forgettable.

But there's one person who cares a lot about this fall 1987 tour: Bob Dylan.

In Chronicles, he writes that he was planning to retire after this run:

Night after night it was like I was on cruise control… Even on this tour, as big as the crowds were, Petty was drawing most of the people. Before Petty shows I hadn't been going on the road consistently anyway. It was tedious having to assemble and disassemble bands for a thirty- or forty-show run. It had become monotonous. My performances were an act, and the rituals were boring me. Even at the Petty shows I'd see people in the crowd and they'd look like cutouts from a shooting gallery, there was no connection to them - just subjects at random. I was sick of it - sick of living in a mirage. It was time to break it off.

Then came the famous Locarno, Switzerland show on October 5. He's spoken a number of times about how that show changed his life. The short version: He tried to sing at one point and couldn't, the autopilot techniques he claims he'd learned working with the Grateful Dead that summer having failed him (what these techniques actually were remains slightly nebulous, Bob never being the most reliable of narrators, but I wrote about it a bit here). Onstage at Locarno, as he puts it in Chronicles, he "conjured up some different type of mechanism to jump-start the other techniques that weren't working."

No, I don't know what that means either, but the important thing is this was meaningful to him. 1987 would not only be his last tour with Petty, It would be his last tour of the sort he was complaining about, the sort he’d always done. The next time he'd hit the road would be spring of 1988 - the beginning of the Never Ending Tour. Somehow, this otherwise mostly unmemorable fall 1987 with the Heartbreakers made that possible.

But that importance came in hindsight, when Bob began talking about it a decade later. This tour did not hold such weight at the time. It seemed like what it was: yet enough tour pairing Bob with a backing band that could draw bigger audiences.

In 1987, the one piece of news from this tour was Dylan's first concerts in Israel. There's too much to get into here - maybe I'll tackle one of those shows when the date rolls around next year - but suffice to say they were not well regarded, by Dylan as much as anyone. The only factoid from those Israel shows I can't wait until next year to share is this: A reporter for Time Out named Simon Garfield sent a note to Dylan's hotel room. "Dear Robert, Mr. Garfield of Time Out magazine in London would be delighted to make your acquaintance." Dylan sent Garfield a four-word reply: "As in the cat?"

That humor and levity was otherwise mostly absent from fall 1987 (unless you count his aforementioned outfits, which presumably were not intended as a joke). The sets were short, barely an hour some nights. The shows were hard to see, with Bob lit only from the sides and back. He didn't say anything to the audience, a stark contrast with his jocular demeanor the previous year.

The setlists at first do seem inspired, with plenty of songs not played on the ‘86 Petty run: "Man of Peace," "Maggie's Farm," "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue," "Señor," Shelter from the Storm," "Slow Train," "Chimes of Freedom." But a closer look reveals those were all just holdovers from the summer tour with the Dead. I like some of these performances better than those, true, but that's more a credit to the Heartbreakers. Benmont Tench in particular sparkles throughout, and Mike Campbell rips off some killer solos on songs like "Slow Train." Dylan himself still sounds pretty ragged - and that’s both before and after that Locarno show. Whatever new technique he apparently found that night is not immediately audible.

Today's Hanover, West Germany show comes a few weeks before Locarno, in the middle of those dark days he talks about in Chronicles. He misremembers the crowd sizes too; this show was reportedly moved from a venue that seated 23,000 to one that seated 7,000. And it still wasn't full.

Whatever cruise-control skills Dylan learned from the Dead appear on full display. It is a perfectly competent show, going through the motions and hitting every mark, but with little sign of inspiration. Again, I enjoy listening to the Heartbreakers here, and it's worth checking out just for them, but it generally feels like Diet 1986. Whatever spark took the previous year's Dylan/Petty combo to another level is gone. The next spark between them - the Traveling Wilburys - was seven months away.

The one stand-out moment in this Hanover show actually comes when Bob shuts his mouth. For the only time this tour (only time ever?), he opens with an instrumental version of "The Times, They Are a-Changin'." It starts out with just Bob on guitar and harmonica, then one by one the Heartbreakers join in - Tench first, and by the end you can hear Campbell and drummer Stan Lynch. It's a wonderful approach that recalls the instrumental "My Back Pages" that opened some 1978 shows. Unfortunately, he never did it this way again.

So, overall, a mostly forgettable show and a mostly forgettable tour. But Bob didn’t forget. And the Never-Ending Tour is the result.

1987-09-20, Messehalle 20, Hanover, West Germany

