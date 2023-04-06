Last night (or, really, tonight, depending on the time difference), Bob Dylan kicked off the latest leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour at Osaka, Japan’s Festival Hall. It was the first of three shows there, to be followed by five shows in Tokyo, three shows in Nagoya, and then another break until things resume in Europe in June.

The opening show featured the same setlist Dylan used most of last year, but there were a couple other changes: A new drummer, Jerry Pentecost (a Nashville musician who’s played with Old Crow Medicine Show and Amanda Shires), replaces Charley Drayton, at least for now – rumors swirl that Drayton will be back in Europe.

Also, Bob switched back to grand piano after playing an upright of late. Apparently some new arrangements too – but we’ll have to wait for a recording to surface to hear those. Ditto photos; they’re still using the Yondr pouches to hide phones, so the only visual evidence I’ve found yet is, like the photo above, taken in the lobby or outside. Hopefully a shot of the new stage setup will surface soon.

I’m unfortunately on the wrong side of the globe to catch any of those shows myself, but I have a few correspondents lined up to share their impressions of these Japan shows with us. First up comes from Sergi Fabregat, who sent in his opening-night notes just a couple hours after Bob left the stage. Thanks Sergi! I’ll turn it over to him…

The white hat (Bob Dylan in Osaka)

I was supposed to attend some of the pandemic-cancelled 2020 Japanese shows, including the first one, then scheduled to take place in Tokyo. Japan is the country I've always wanted to visit and, when I almost lost hope, this dream comes true.

The way to the auditorium has been quite surreal: first crossing one of those covered streets with big neon signs all the way promoting all kinds of restaurants, then racing against sarariman (that's Japanese for "office workers), all the while looking constantly at Google Maps, checking the traffic lights, with a drizzle falling. Less than ten minutes before showtime, I'm entering the Festival Hall, whose entrance is located in the second floor of what seems part high-end hotel, part mall.

As soon as I sit, apart from a perfect dead-centre view, I notice another thing also dead-centre stage: a grand piano. And either the stage is too big or everything on there seems so visually close. At each side, what seem two pairs of really big focus [lights] point towards where the musicians will be. Lots of empty space at the stage's sides, all the instruments appear to be really close to the grand piano in the centre. I notice that there is not the superposed light floor on top of the regular stage [you can see the old light floor he’s referring to here -Ray].

It struck me during those pre-show minutes how calm the audience was, how little small talk, and how polite they all were. The atmosphere was of reverence. It continued during the show, and I'm more than OK with that; however, I've done my share of cheering after some specific songs.

Lights out and away we go. I see some figures emerging from the right and a smaller one with a white hat in its hand. The hat, like if Houdini was the one holding it, will remain invisible until the last seconds of the show when Bob will put it on again to exit the stage. Bob Dylan takes his place behind the piano... And the river starts to flow, as we watch it. With a new drummer there.

Apart from having a first moment of emotion (I'll be half-crying for the most of the show) when Bob sings, "What's the matter with me? I don't have much to say," I confirm my suspicions: this band is tight on the stage, all orbiting around Bob; clockwise: Doug Lancio, new drummer Jerry Pentecost, Tony Garnier almost right behind Bob, Donnie Herron and Bob Britt. The other Bob, the boss, will present all of them after “Every Grain of Sand,” a bit as in "ladies and gentlemen, we are the Overlook Hotel's resident band, see you tomorrow" fashion. The mental picture you could get from tonight's stage was truly for the ages: Bob Dylan, legs spread behind the keys, his neverending hair and grin popping up from that shiny all-black piano, sieged, like in a medieval trial, by his own musicians, surrounding him like a Greek chorus, all of them ready to chant to the muses. Like in an interrogation room, most of the light coming from those big focuses at the sides pointed at the musicians.

Bob sung some words and verses, especially the last ones, as if he was using most of the song to find an idea and then, bang, present it at the end. The end of “Most Likely” was followed by a practically brand-new arrangement of “I Contain Multitudes,” featuring a couple big crescendos and a growingly engaging jazzy approach. You could tell Pentecost was leaving his mark and, again at the end, the song blossomed beautifully, with something Bob has used several times tonight: chewing/breaking some words; "I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind..." That's what makes Bob so special, as you can find all those little miracles again and again in the same concert.

A more stripped-down “When I Paint My Masterpiece” reminded me of Oslo 2022. How these musicians can transform the atmosphere while being half-lit statues on a stage is something that surprises me every time. I try to reproduce the feeling now and I'm unable, it's some old magic that only can happen there. At the end of tonight's “Masterpiece,” the band was about to end but Tony Garnier, with a hand gesture, told them to keep on, with Bob adding a couple of false endings at the piano.

Mid-“My Own Version of You,” it struck me how expressive Bob was singing; of course it's always that way with him, but that Greek chorus visual structure has somehow been transposed to the sound: the main instrument is Bob's voice, and the instruments are there to punctuate it, comment on it, or contradict it. The music gives Bob great freedom to keep changing the phrasing and volume of the words, within the same lines even. After "I can see the history of the whole..." Bob went almost solo with a recited phrasing that needs still some improvement, ending with an "it creeps in your body the day you were born" sung like never before. I had to refrain cheering loudly.

An amazing trio of “Baby Tonight,” with Bob responding to the almost stoic stillness of “My Own Version of You” with a sexy dance of words, a Rubicon crossing sung like a rendition, and then a “To Be Alone With You” that continues to walk that beautiful line between the super mundane and elevated transcendence: "I'll hound you to death, that's just what I'll do" is something that Orpheus could chant.

“Key West” has been everything everywhere all at once, but for real. Worth the admission price, the flight prices, the hotels, the hassle and running, worth everything. Try to see at least a show from the centre a few rows back so you can glimpse all the band in its unending smallness, and then enjoy Bob singing all those words: morning, hollered, squalled, under the sun, radar, Mexico, bougainvillea, cute, friends, life, happiness, eastbound, westbound... Such is life, such is happiness; the song everyone can relate to, if you lost your mind, you'll find it there. Witnessing that, I've felt like if watching a magic trick from the back, and yet not catching a thing.

Then again, more magic at the end of “Gotta Serve Somebody.” Bob channelled Elvis and they delivered all the rock they had been distilling for the previous hour and a half. Like the best sake, better in small shots.

The most magical moment of the night, perhaps, occurred between “I've Made Up My Mind” and “That Old Black Magic.” In the few 100%-silent seconds that passed before “That Old Black Magic” started, the emptiness was endless. For real, a needle drop could be heard. It has been truly magical, one of those things only in Japan I suppose, followed by one of most light and happy renditions of the standard I've heard since Bob brought it back last July in Denver.

“That Old Black Magic” has a very special story for me: I saw a video from 2016 where Bob played the song at the Pacifico in Yokohama. I love that performance, and I always dreamt to see Bob in Japan and him playing the song. Tonight I just got that, and I got it right, and when he has sung with such fun "in a spin, loving the spin I'm in," I felt moved remembering how this is the song I listen to most mornings when arriving to the office by subway.

The muses were of course floating around that Greek chorus chanting in a Japanese modern building, and they've touched Bob's voice here and there, like when in “Jimmy Reed” he has sung the “transparent woman” verse with too much lust, it should be rated R.

Bob sung the whole last verse of “Every Grain of Sand” with a new phrasing similar to other recent times, but much more pronounced and urgent and human. He'll pull out a white cowboy hat, like that guy in Mulholland Drive, and he'll just vanish. Like all things do.

—

No recording yet, but I’ll add a link when it surfaces