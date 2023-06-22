Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:

Drawing-in-the-dark of Dylan’s show last night by @2vsketcher

Before the start of Bob Dylan’s current European tour, we spotlighted Roberto Muggiati’s amazing jazz-themed bootleg covers for every single show. Luckily, Roberto himself was able to attend one of those shows, last night’s performance in Logroño, Spain, and he sent in a report. But first, here’s his jazzy cover art for this particular show:

Find Roberto’s essay from Logroño below, bookended by videos of two of the songs that have surfaced online so far. No bootleg tape to affix that wonderful cover to yet, but hopefully one will land soon.

It’s summertime in Spain and the fields are filled with flowers. Right beneath the dark grey clouds and way up above the winding highway, griffon vultures circle the sky on the lookout for prey. Finding food and a place to shelter out the upcoming storm is their only worry today. And tomorrow. And yesterday too. Further on down the road, copper-coloured canyons tower over the deep green valleys as your bus slowly makes its way through yet another abandoned-looking village.

What on earth could possibly have brought you to Logroño? A few ideas come to mind. You may be a wine aficionado going on an exploration of the best grapes La Rioja has to offer. Or you may be a pilgrim on your way to Santiago de Compostela. Perhaps you’ve found the love of your life there and decided to take up residence. Love can take you to many different places, whereas hate, indifference and disgust only steer you away from them. Or you may find yourself in this 150,000-people town bordered north by the Basque Country and Navarre, on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, and you may ask yourself, “well, how did I get here?”

As evening falls, down on Bay Leaf Street (Calle Laurel) — thus named after the way prostitutes used to communicate their availability in days of yore — the air is filled with the fragrance of frying oil, alluring locals and tourists with the perspective of a feast of champiñones riojanos, matrimonios, cojonudos and patatas bravas, just to name a few of the many pinchos one can find on the exercise of gluttony. Unbeknownst to the thousands of patrons that now swarm its many bars, on the other side of town — which in Logroño means a 20-minute walk — a man is having the time of his life playing songs to a small audience at the Palacio de los Deportes de la Rioja, a serious contender as the ugliest, most charmless and unappealing venue of the tour.

You get to the place and the sight of Rock ’n’ Roll trucks and Beat the Street buses make you feel at home. As you go through security, they deprive you of any harmful items you have on you, such as the cookies you were expecting to eat in the wee small hours on your way back home, half a bottle of Coke and the tap for a bottle of water. They also dismember your camera, which you naively took to register your quick visit to the fair town of Logroño, and put its limbs and liver and brain and heart into several Yondr pouches. Taking your seat in the basketball court, you notice the skies darkening through the 40 hatches on the ceiling above your head. Not much later, the lights go out inside the building and six men take their place upon the stage.

They gather around Dylan in a semicircle, forming a picture that reminds you of Rembrandt’s The Anatomy Lesson of Dr. Nicolaes Tulp. The way they pay close attention to his hands moving on the piano are not that different from the way orchestral musicians follow each and every move of a conductor’s hands. And even though you’re glad and grateful for the contribution every past member has given all over the years, from Baxter to Sexton, Wallace to Watson, you feel like this is the right band for this particular batch of songs.

It is particularly this batch of songs that makes the current leg possibly the best since the beginning of The Set. Never over the last ten years had Dylan such a strong set of new songs to promote, not until the next album is released and mixed with the other half of Shadow Kingdom, at least. He’s been walking these songs all over the world for roughly two years now, and each new version sounds like an improvement on the previous ones.

The concert starts with the one-two punch of “Watching The River Flow” and “Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)”, the perfect preface to what’s to unfold next. The band starts playing “I Contain Multitudes” (“I love playing these songs about you,” as Dylan himself put it in Madrid) and in the background you can hear the heavy rain drumming outside, with lightning filtering its way through the ceiling hatches like celestial flashlights in the dark. “False Prophet” is back to its livelier self after the calmer incarnation of last Fall’s tour and here newcomer “JP” Pentecost gives former drummer Winston Watson a run for him money in terms of showmanship, twirling his drumsticks like a gunslinger. The special care Dylan has been showing for his singing since the Sinatra years has reached a new peak in this tour, with tones and phrasing evoking a series of different and nameless emotions.

After adding yet another layer of paint to his “Masterpiece,” the band goes on with the new versions of “Black Rider” and “My Own Version Of You,” which, alongside “Key West” and “Every Grain of Sand,” might be seen as the concert’s highlights. Next on is “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” and “Crossing The Rubicon,” all the way up to “To Be Alone With You.” Throughout the concert, part of the audience in the first rows keeps chirping and chattering; Spanish is the chatting tongue, it seems. Some people don’t get it; they just don’t have a clue.

After briefly introducing the band, it's time for a gospel couplet (if you count the later as a religious song): “Gotta Serve Somebody” injects a new dose of energy into the set, making it a more dynamic affair than last year’s more linear experience. On the other hand, “I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You” brings it all to a more tranquil shore again. Of late, song #14 has been reigniting that sparkle of excitement fans used to have in the pre-Set days when every night was a surprise. And even though these days are long gone now, it’s still fun to be bestowed with a new song every night, be it a Grateful Dead or a Van Morrison cover — or, in the case of Logroño, with the second coming of “Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum” this tour. “Mother of Muses” and “Goodbye Jimmy Reed” ensue, with the usual care and joy. The spiritual “Every Grain of Sand” is the perfect closer for this set, with every word ringing true. Tonight it’s made special with a short harp solo at the end.

Despite what you might hear, this is a greatest hits tour. No filler. No Dorian Gray songs like “Satisfaction”, “Hey Jude” or “Glory Days” — songs that remain immutable and attached to their younger selves as their performers grow older. Just the perfect listening experience from start to finish, taking the audience on an otherworldly odyssey. A true ionic experience, way more valuable than any material artefact one might ever possess.

Thanks Roberto! Dylan’s European tour continues in Barcelona this weekend, then onward to France, Switzerland, and Italy.