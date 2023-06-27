Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:

Photo from Barcelona June 24 by Paolo Brillo

Here I am trying to focus on book promotion — ahem — and Bob Dylan has the gall to continue right on touring! We really should have coordinated our schedules better. Maybe he’ll prop a copy of Pledging My Time up on an amp like he used to do with his Oscar.

Anyway, last night Dylan played a show in Carcassonne southern France. The venue looked stunning. The crew load-in looked like a pain in the ass. An audience member threw a bunch of books on the stage. Rough and rowdy indeed.

Matthew Ingate, author of the excellent ‘Together Through Life: My Never Ending Tour With Bob Dylan’—plus a recent Tokyo dispatch for us—was on the scene and reports in:

Bob Dylan has played some stunning outdoor venues before in his time; the Terme di Caracalla in Rome, the Teatro Greco in Taormina (with a volcano erupting behind him while playing, no less), Red Rocks and the Dillon Amphitheatre, both in Colorado and plenty more, besides. Tonight’s venue gives any of them a run for their money.

The Theatre Jean-Deschamps in southern France is an amphitheatre carved into the castle walls of the Carcassonne Cité. Once you have walked through the fortified city, you take your seat and can’t help but be overwhelmed by the history of the venue; by the surreal feeling of being sat in a castle, looking up at the ramparts and spires along the city walls, and the anticipation of seeing a living legend here.

Our seats are better than we could have wished for: four rows from the front and slightly to the side of the grand piano waiting in the middle of the stage. Dylan’s band stroll onto the stage in the fading light at nine thirty. Dylan comes into view—decked in his trademark side-stripe suit that sparkles in the light and a zebra print style shirt—just behind them. He doesn’t walk as much as drift and float into the middle of the stage and sits himself behind the piano, nods at each band member surrounding him, and they all break into the now standard opener of “Watching the River Flow.”

It’s also now standard for the first few lines of vocals on this song to be lost in the air, and while the band sound fantastic throughout an opening instrumental verse, it takes a while for the sound engineer to get Dylan’s levels right. It’s crazy to be so close to him, and in a venue light enough to see his face so clearly for the first time in a long time. Throughout the song, Dylan keeps looking up at guitarist Bob Britt, catching his eye and cracking up. They are laughing at a joke only they’re in on, and at the last verse Dylan’s vocal is a mixture of singing and laughter.

Dylan stayed seated at the piano for “Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I Go Mine)” and even got a pretty clear run at the second verse, where often he stumbles through the lyrics as if he hasn’t been singing the song every night for two and a half years. During the instrumental breaks he was tapping his foot, bobbing his head and on a couple of occasions delighted both himself and the audience with a glissando run up and down the keys.

“I Contain Multitudes” got a warm reception at the start from the French crowd, and Dylan gave his first “thank you” at the end of the song before erupting into “False Prophet.” The song is rocking through the verses, but when the band hit the first instrumental break, they all take off in an unbelievable direction. It’s like they’ve stepped through into another realm or dimension with a crack and a crash and are inverting all the notes you’d expect them to play. All logical musical direction has broken apart with their playing, and then, as soon as they take off, they are back down to earth as Dylan picks up the vocal as if they hadn’t just shaken the castle walls. At the next instrumental break, they take off again and Dylan’s grin is stretched from ear to ear; the delight in his eye as devilish as anything or anyone he’d encounter when being guided through the underworld by his fleet-footed guides Marylou and Miss Pearl.

At the end of the song, Dylan didn’t wait for the audience to catch their breath or stop applauding, and he didn’t wait for Britt and Donnie Herron to switch instruments either before he had launched into the opening verse of “When I Paint My Masterpiece.” As the song progressed and the band kicked in, Dylan toyed with his phrasing and delivery as only he does—drawing out some vowels, and putting a scattergun staccato emphasis on some consonants, holding some notes and packing as many syllables as his breath would allow into others—before picking up his harmonica for an extended solo that detoured through his entire history with the instrument. Balancing the blues-turnaround flourishes he favoured in the mid-2000s with stabs at the instruments highest notes that were ubiquitous in his mid-60s playing, the audience were enraptured with the solo and let him hear it.

Some of the audience were starting to get too rough and rowdy, though, as one drunken patron was escorted from the perch he’d given himself at the edge of the stage and loudly remonstrated with security as they escorted him from the castle theatre. With any luck he avoided being thrown into the castle’s dungeon. Elsewhere, pockets of the crowd were shouting at Bob Britt to get out of their way so they’d have a clearer line of sight at the Bob they’d really paid to see.

The light finally faded, and the stage became drenched in a blood red light being projected onto the curtains at the back of the scene, and it perfectly set the mood for the next song. “Black Rider” has been a highlight since it entered Dylan’s set at the start of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, and this newer version the band have put together is no exception. Powered by Jerry Pentecost’s stellar drumming and given an increasingly unsettling and eerie inflection by the triumvirate of Britt, Doug Lancio and Herron, the inverted, suspended and diminished chords are heightened as Dylan’s sound technician soaked his vocal in reverb and echo as the song went on. After a final howl, the song vanished into the air and seeped through the stones of the castle forevermore.

A song from Dylan’s latest album that has had an even more radical rework is “My Own Version of You.” This version is uptempo, upbeat and zips along at a clip. Dylan is having so much fun behind the piano, dancing with his shoulders and experimenting with the ways he can mix up the lines again; toying with his vocals. He moves his head this way and that, grabs at his collar in a brief moment of posing, points out to the crowd at another and pouts through the song. The added energy at this point in the night is a welcome update to the setlist and it’s a sign of Dylan’s ability to innovate that instead of replacing this track with a faster song from his back catalogue that he re-wrote the arrangement entirely.

Dylan was having fun again with “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” this time both with his vocals and his piano and locked into a new melody on the keys that the band were quick to fall in line with. One of the most striking things about the stage set up now is how close each band member is to Dylan. They watch his piano-playing hands like a kid looking over your shoulder in class trying to copy your homework. All twelve eyes on stage were locked on Dylan’s keyboard as he pushed and pulled his songs in new directions all night, discovered new possibilities and pushed the limits of where these songs can go to.

The crowd thundered their applause at the end of the song and while the band shuffled their instruments again Bob chuckled into the mike. “I’ll be your baby tonight. Yeah! I’ll be your baby ce soir!”

“Crossing the Rubicon,” “Key West (Philosopher Pirate)” and “Gotta Serve Somebody” (complete with audience cheer at the opening lyrics’ mention of France) would be highlights in many shows but everything tonight the standard was so high that they were just some of many. His piano playing all night was exploratory. No note went wasted. Every time he tried a run along the keys and explored a scale, he thumped down on the tonic note or root chord just ahead of his line to give maximum emphasis to his next vocal, sang for a moment, and took off again on his musical voyage.

“I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You” would be a highlight at any gig, too; by any artist, in any year and on any tour. Tonight was another masterful performance of this latter day love song that was almost interrupted by an indignant member of the audience sauntering to the stage, throwing a bundle of books into the air that crashed at Britt’s feet and splayed apart with a thud and and skid before yelling either “Shut up!” or “Show off!” When you’re as talented as Bob Dylan, Tony Garnier, Herron, Britt, Lancio and Pentecost, you should have free reign to show off as much as you want and only shut up when you decide it’s time to.

Her point presumably made, in her mind, the woman strolled away from the stage and escorted herself to the exit before security had time to catch up with her and make it look like it was their idea for her to leave the venue. Dylan never looked in her direction or paid her any mind it seemed, even while the entire front sections of the audience broke into shocked murmurs and inquisitive whispers as to what the protestor had thrown or what she had said. Dylan did, however, have a playful grin on his face as he finished the final verse.

Once again, at the end of the song, Dylan was in a rush to make it into the next number. As the last notes of “Made Up My Mind” rang out, he span in his seat and spoke a few words to Garnier, then nodded to his left to Herron and on his turn back to his piano shouted something over to Britt who duly launched into the impressive guitar run to start “That Old Black Magic.”

The interruptions came again through “Mother of Muses” as the city bells started tolling into the night. The Carcassonne campanologist must been hoping to encourage Dylan into a rare rendition of Oh Mercy’s “Ring Them Bells.”” Dylan’s vocal was impeccable for “Mother of Muses,” though, and the depth and power of his voice coupled with both the lyrics and setting are enough to stop you dead in your tracks. You could feel the weight and history of the venue sweeping through his voice, in this once Roman inhabited arena, as he conjured the spirits of the ancient Greek muses.

After a quick band intro with no playful jokes or flat-out lies this time—“JP, Jerry Pentecost on drums. Doug Lancio is playing on the guitar, Bob Britt is playing the other one. Donnie Herron is playing the steel guitar. Tony Garnier [who with his flat top hat silhouetted against the red backdrop looked like he had stepped straight from the record sleeve of Marty Robbins’ Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs] is playing the bass guitar”—he looked out at the audience, many of whom were heading for the exit already, and intoned “we might not have played good for you tonight, but it is waay past our bedtime!”

Those who remained in their seats joined Dylan and co. in a clap-along version of "Goodbye Jimmy Reed" before being treated to another, and always brilliant, "Every Grain of Sand." Yet again, Dylan didn't wait for the applause to die down or the band to be ready (Britt was trying to sneak a peek at the literature that had been tossed on the stage and remained unmoved by his feet; perhaps it was a copy of Ray Padgett's excellent new book Pledging My Time) before starting to sing his song. Perhaps by now, with all the interruptions and all the distractions, he was ready to get back on the road already and on to Aix-en-Provence. Or maybe it really was just way past his bedtime.

No recording yet, but, paid subscribers, check the subscribers Discord for tapes of most of the recent shows on this tour.

