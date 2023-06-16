From Granada one show prior, but a better photo than we usually get

You’ve heard the news, right? Last night, at his show in an old bullfighting ring in Alicante, Spain, Bob Dylan covered — for the first time ever — Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.”

This follows a run of other covers and surprises he’s worked into the mostly static setlist. In Japan, of course, there were all the Grateful Dead-associated tunes (scroll way down to “2023” here for many reports on those). Of those, only “Not Fade Away” has returned in Europe, but he did bust out the first “Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum” in eight years. And more Dead covers might return; “Truckin’” was written on an early stage setlist (though not played) and, as noted below, “Brokedown Palace” was soundchecked yesterday.

We’ve got two reports from the Alicante bullring today to take us into the mystic. First, we hear from Tim Edgeworth, providing a veteran attendee’s perspective on the show (he’s previously sent in reports from Nottingham and Oxford). Then, we get the perspective of a fan seeing their very first show of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour from Alois Vontobel.

TIM EDGEWORTH:

A pre-show story: I’m used to Dylan shows beginning at 8pm, so naturally I turned up just before 7 o’clock expecting doors to already be open. I hadn’t realised that, to avoid the heat and accommodate siestas, this concert would begin at 9:30. With time on my hands, I went for a stroll around the neighbourhood.

As I walked down the street immediately behind the Plaza de Toros, I could hear music coming from inside, which I initially thought was being played over the venue PA. Then I walked past an area where a demolished building had left the back of the bullring—the side closest to the stage—exposed, separated from the curb by an abandoned building site. From this position, I could hear the music quite clearly, and realised to my surprise that A) it was the actual band playing live, and B) they were rehearsing the Grateful Dead’s “Brokedown Palace,” which of course Bob performed three times (once successfully) in Japan in the spring.

Not believing my good fortune, I stood and listened, occasionally being disturbed by roadworks, crying babies, and passing trucks (all of which conspired to foil my attempts at recording what I was hearing). After practising the ending of “Brokedown Palace” a few times, the band moved onto another song, which I couldn’t identify but I’m now reasonably sure was “Into the Mystic.” After that, the band practised some riffs for a few minutes — at this point it became clear that Bob was present, as the piano was very audible — before all went quiet.

It’s worth noting that the front of the Plaza De Toros faces a busy street, and, since the band was playing at relatively low volume, it’s likely that what I had heard would have been inaudible from that side of the building. It’s also possible that the band wasn’t playing through the front-of-house sound at all, and that I was listening to sound produced just by the by amps and monitors.

Besides feeling extremely lucky to have heard this, I was surprised, mainly because I knew (via nightly moth on Expecting Rain) that a soundcheck had already taken place in the early afternoon. My suspicion is that Bob made the decision to include one of these songs, “Brokedown Palace” or “Into the Mystic,” fairly late in the day, meaning that he and the band had to reconvene for a quick rehearsal in the evening.

I also wonder if “Brokedown Palace,” even though it wasn’t played, might have been intended as a tribute to Santa Barbara Castle, the literal brokedown palace that watches over Alicante from the top of Mount Benacantil. I guess we’ll never know.

Some notes from the show itself:

• Looking at the stage before showtime, I couldn’t help thinking that it looked very cluttered, and that Bob might require the services of a skilled interior designer or feng shui specialist. However, the reason for this setup became clear when Bob and the band arrived. Dylan is now surrounded by his band: flanked by his two guitarists, Doug Lancio and Bob Britt, while Tony Garnier, impressive in a wide-brimmed hat, looms out of the shadows behind him. Lancio roves around his side of the stage, while Britt, stage left alongside Donnie Herron, remains eerily motionless all night. Combined with the red-lit curtains at back and sides of the stage, it makes for a compelling visual presentation.

• While I loved watching and listening to Charley Drayton on the drums last year, I really enjoyed what new drummer Jerry Pentecost brings to the band. Jerry plays in a more straightforward style than his predecessor, but it’s effective; I particularly enjoyed his swinging shuffle beat on “Goodbye Jimmy Reed.” Like Charley, Jerry is also interesting to watch. He seems to barely move a lot of the time, only to suddenly erupt in a flurry of surprisingly graceful movement, like a ballet dancer.

• The seating arrangements for the upper levels of the Plaza De Toros were extremely confusing, a situation made worse because no staff were on hand to help. The result? Chaos, which was still going on when Bob and the band arrived on stage. Helpfully, they proceeded to play an extremely long intro to “Watching the River Flow,” almost as if they were waiting for things to calm down.

• Bob’s baby grand piano means he can sit or stand as he pleases, whereas the previous stage setup (with an upright piano facing the audience) meant he was forced to stay on his feet for most of the show. Tonight he sat for the first two songs, and then stood for the first time on “I Contain Multitudes” signifying that this is the real starting point of the show.

• Bob played piano glissandos repeatedly all the way through “Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine),” which I found very funny.

• Since witnessing an amazing performance of “False Prophet” in New Orleans last March, I was disappointed that the song seemed to lose a lot of its bite over the course of 2022. However, I’m happy to report that it is now once again an absolute monster. It now features interludes where the song briefly moves into another key, which sounds great.

• This might be an unpopular opinion, but I’ve never quite warmed to “My Own Version of You” (I like the idea of the song more than the song itself), which means I am not offended by its total rearrangement into a blues rocker. I think the show needed a little more rock, and this fits the bill nicely.

• Despite the Spanish heat, no one on stage took their jacket off at any point during the show. Speaking of jackets, I had hoped that the band might appear in their seldom-seen red suits, as they have sometimes done for previous bullring engagements. Alas, it was not to be, presumably because the red suits would have clashed with the red curtains.

• It’s heartening to see Bob’s trust in Doug Lancio continue to grow. Doug handles much of the lead guitar work these days, including a nice solo on “Mother of Muses,” and frequently interacts with Dylan.

• “Key West” remains extremely impressive. In fact, I would say it comes across much better live than it does on recordings, especially in its current stately arrangement.

• “Crossing the Rubicon” feels like a centrepiece. It’s strange to think that this wasn’t a part of the original Rough and Rowdy setlist.

• After a typically strong “I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You,” Bob began animatedly leafing through his binder full of lyrics, while the band leaned in for a brief conference. They then launched into Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.” I must admit that I’m not overly familiar with Van or this song, but this was a performance that could stand alongside Bob’s other fine Morrison covers like “One Irish Rover” and “Carrying a Torch.”

ALOIS VONTOBEL:

Last night, in Alicante’s bullring, a friend of mine and I attended Dylan’s concert. It was my first show since Stuttgart 2019, and thus the premiere of the Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour for me. The ambience of a concert has become crucial for me, especially for outdoor shows, so the historical bullring, built in the late 19th century and opened officially on June 15th (!) 1888, proved to be just what I was looking for. During the day, we made our way all up to the Castillo Santa Barbara and spotted the venue in the middle of the city center:

We hoped to maybe get an earful of soundcheck from the distance, as the wind was blowing in the right direction. In hindsight, it was better we didn't, or else the massive setlist surprise might not have been that shattering.

At the show itself, a long intro led into the show opener, a solid “Watching The River Flow,” one of several songs Dylan dusted off from Shadow Kingdom. It worked better back then, as did the next number, “Most Likely You Go Your Way.” The band is very tight and make themself appear an intimate group of musical friends the way they form a small circle in the center of the stage. An almost reverent feeling emerges when the first notes of “I Contain Multitudes” are played, and the song recognized by a surprisingly large portion of the crowd. At least around us it seemed that way.

Tony Garnier and new drummer Jerry Pentecost are incredibly in sync throughout the whole show, but it’s during this fine rendition that I understand there is always a reason for personnel change in the band. The musicians must evolve just as the songs do. “False Prophet” is a good example of that, slower and somewhat less menacing than prior performances. Even knowing about those changes, I realized I had been expecting the Rough and Rowdy Ways songs to sound similar to the great tape from the Milwaukee tour opener, already a good 20 months old. Silly mistake.

The next few songs didn't work so well — partly because the setlist order seems odd, varying too much between tempos and keys, but mostly because of the piano hammering by his Bobness, annoyingly high in the mix and containing more than a few bum notes. I think it must have become more prominent because there are no more center stage songs, stellar moments with absolutely marvellous singing in the past (thinking of “Can't Wait” from Stuttgart 2019 as a personal memory). Apart from a mysterious, haunting “Black Rider,” this part of the show lacked energy and direction.

But this would not be Dylan if he (and the whole band of course) could not turn things around out of nowhere. This came fittingly with one of his latest masterpieces, “Key West.” From what I read and heard about the current world tour, this song is among the highlights for many and has gone through so many arrangements that a passionate Expecting Rain user made a whole compilation of this work in progress [Editor’s Note: That person is, as it happens, Tim Edgeworth from earlier in this very post!] This song is so beautiful, so many nuances in the vocal performance, a sound so light but yet majestic, fading in and out, leading the listener to experience what it may feel like to say goodbye when the time comes.

The pace picks up from this moment on, and the music gets more intense with every song. “Gotta Serve Somebody” and show closer “Every Grain Of Sand” make a case for the great and touching artistic output Dylan delivered through the so called gospel years. Honest, faithful and emotional words; I wish he would include other songs from this period and give one of the lesser ‘60s songs a rest. “Pressing On” comes to mind.

Before the show, I deliberately avoided any news regarding the current European summer tour to build more excitement and be ready for a setlist surprise. However, I told my friend that on the Japanese shows in spring, some Grateful Dead cover songs made an appearance and seemed to take many by surprise. We joked around and took some tongue-in-cheek guesses, but never would have imagined the ultimate choice of “Into The Mystic” by Van Morrison, one of his best songs with astonishing beautiful and simple-but-intriguing lyrics.

As Van Morrison has become my main musical interest during the last five years, I simply could not believe what I was hearing and refuse to call it a mere coincidence. Dylan has covered other songs of Morrison’s (most memorably “Carrying A Torch”) but not “Into The Mystic.” He certainly did the song justice. His emotional rendition brought tears to my eyes and, if this moment may have been part of my last Dylan concert, it feels right and probably makes it easier to let go in the future. Grateful and joyous, we took in the moment of goodbye, watched the brief ritual of mutual recognition (what other artists call taking a bow) down on the stage and made it out close to midnight, not too late to find a nearby bar, enjoy a last drink and let the impressions sink in.

Huge thanks to Tim and Alois for taking us there!