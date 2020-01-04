Knock Knock Knockin'

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

As I mentioned in yesterday's introductory post, the idea here is to jump across years and decades. But we start with a problem: Bob only toured this early in the year once. So, by necessity, we're going to be living in 1974 for a couple weeks. It was his first tour after eight years - still his longest break from touring ever - so it will be interesting to follow him as he gets his sea legs again.

With a tour that had a relatively static setlist, the few changes between nights one to two appear larger than they might otherwise. For one, The Band's own performances get rearranged from four short sets to two longer sets. And Dylan doesn't join in those again, perhaps realizing that his presence hadn't added a whole lot. If anything, their performance without him sounds more fiery and polished, though we might chalk that up to an overall better recording once you get past a shaky first few songs (it's too bad we never got a great recording of show-opening rarity "Hero Blues," which after these two outings would be dropped for good).

Setlist-wise, he adds four songs: "Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues," "Love Minus Zero/No Limit," "Maggie's Farm", and, most notable of all, his first performance of the previous year's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," a song that already loomed far larger than the Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid soundtrack it came from. It sounds a little hesitant on this go round, The Band holding back while Bob feels his way through. This tour has a reputation as both professional and passion-free, and you can hear that in "Knockin'." It's fine, but forgettable. The one highlight is Robbie (presumably) wringing a train whistle from his guitar after Bob sings "A long black train is coming down"

Judging by the crowd noise, the acoustic sets were a high point for those in attendance. Listening back, though, they don't impress. Dylan performs one of his most uncharacteristic actions: Giving the people what they want. Gone was the plaintive wail of the 1966 acoustic sets, and not yet arrived was 1975's Rolling Thunder Revue model, where he reinvigorated the acoustic portions with Joan Baez duets and folk chestnut covers. Dumping "Song to Woody" (which he'd only play once more this tour) for "Love Minus Zero/No Limit" makes this acoustic set that much more rote.

But you know who disagrees? Music-journalist O.G. Ben Fong-Torres. In his lengthy Rolling Stone feature written during the 1974 tour, he singles out this evening's "It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)" for extended praise:

It wasn’t the song, a simple enough affair over an even simpler acoustic guitar run, that did it. For me, Dylan made a statement through a tone he was painting with his bitter-truth voice, a feeling of knowing resignation, the uplift deriving from the knowledge that here was a guy who’d seen it all, saw through it all, and . . . well, had a way of phrasing it, of condensing it down. I watched this still-small, still-vulnerable figure, behind his guitar, looking up and bawling, “I got nothing, Ma, to live up to,” and I shivered and thought of my brother Barry, a probation officer and community worker murdered in the summer of 1972, in the midst of the gang wars of Chinatown. He left a mother and father who cannot stop mourning, and when “It’s Alright, Ma” pulsed through the verse: While them that defend what they cannot see

With a killer’s pride, security

It blows the mind most bitterly

For them that think death’s honesty

Won’t fall upon them naturally

Life sometimes

Must get lonely I found myself wiping away tears with an index finger and thinking something toward Barry, something excusably maudlin like: “Can you see? Bob Dylan, someone you heard and liked a lot, is here.”

Will you hear all that in this recording? I certainly don't. It sounds like a typical acoustic "It's Alright Ma" to me. But I love that Fong-Torres did; just reading his description elevates an otherwise pedestrian performance.

1974-01-04, Chicago Stadium, Chicago IL