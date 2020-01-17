Just Showing Up

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Somewhere down the list of "Why does Bob do what he does?" mysteries would be a subsection on special appearances. He presumably gets asked to do all manner of charity events, awards ceremonies, political fundraisers, tribute concerts, public celebrations and remembrances and everything in between. He rarely agrees to any of them.

Except when he does.

One of those "except"s came in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1993. Bill Clinton, in keeping with his image as the first hip president since JFK, pulled together an all-star musical lineup to celebrate his inauguration. On the bill were everyone from Aretha Franklin to LL Cool J, Smokey Robinson to Kenny Rogers (I didn't say the musicians were all hip).

Not on the bill: Bob Dylan. He appeared as a surprise guest - as did Michael Jackson, who popped up at the end to lead "We Are the World" (which, despite having performed on the recording, Bob notably did not stick around for). His appearance certainly seemed to surprise the Clintons, judging by their expressions in this video when they realize who it is. Part of me thinks they must have known he'd be there, but they did have a lot going on; maybe keeping tabs on the concert lineup wasn't their top priority. Either way, Bill in particular looks positively overjoyed every time the camera cuts to him, which it does often (don't miss 1:05 in the video, where he gives Bob his patented thumbs up). Al Gore looks pleasantly bemused, but Tipper is into it - good thing it doesn’t have swear words.

Bob stood in roughly the same place where, 30 years prior, he'd played the March on Washington. On that August date, he played "Only A Pawn In Their Game" and, with Joan Baez, "When the Ship Comes In." He was only a few months away from writing the song he'd play for Clinton three decades later: "Chimes of Freedom." He hadn't played it live since 1964, and wouldn't again until 2000. An unusually on-the-nose choice for the man Toni Morrison dubbed the "first black president" coming in after the first Gulf War.

Four paragraphs in and I haven't yet said one word about the music. Why? Because the appearance on paper is ten times more interesting than it is in reality. Backed by a lumbering big band led by Quincy Jones and hidden below the stage, "Chimes" finds itself stripped of all nuance. Bob gives a disinterested mumble through it. Passable enough - lord knows he's faceplanted worse on other high-profile occasions - but uninspired all around. Is his guitar even plugged in? Would it matter?

Four years later, Clinton would award Dylan the Kennedy Center Honor, leading to some enjoyable pictures of Bob looking entirely disengaged. Though, once again, he did actually attend - never a given no matter what award you give him (see: Nobel Prize). As they say, 80% of life is just showing up. And on an occasion like this historic afternoon in 1993, that 80% was good enough.