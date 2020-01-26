Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Another year-opening show here, and this one features new lyrics in the opening song, "Gotta Serve Somebody." Here's a sample verse:

Might be a blurgdriveronsoungrwee

Welchgonnaleave, watchimtaleave

You might be blind drunk, might besabbadooo

Sittin’ in a corner, achinuhuuuuu

Okay, I know, making fun of Bob's diction is an easy joke. But it's especially noticeable when he adds new lyrics you want to make out, and then swallows most of them. Guitarists Bucky Baxter and Larry Campbell's enthusiastic backing vocals almost mask Bob's mumbles here, but not quite.

This Fort Myers show began a six-date run in Florida to open what would be, at the time, the longest touring year of Bob's career (he’s topped it since). This was the smallest venue of the run, and even still several reports say it was half empty when Dylan came out. The choice of the opener could be to blame. Brian Setzer Orchestra was at the height of their unlikely hitmaking peak, and reportedly the GA floor was filled with fans in zoot suits jump, jive, and wailin' during the opening set who cleared out immediately after. The local paper's review of the following night was titled "Setzer Was the Star of the Dylan Show."

A few weeks later, Setzer would make a couple appearances during Bob's sets, playing guitar on a few songs with his horn section in tow. Hopefully this inspired more swing revivalists to stick around. (I do appreciate that the old-timey concert poster up top pegs Setzer's big hit as "Jump, Jive, and Wail" and Bob's as "Wiggle Wiggle.")

At this first show, the fans who remained post-Setzer appear to be real Florida Men and Women. Per a contemporary review: "Someone in the front was wearing a Leopard Skin Pillbox hat and threw it on the stage while Bob was singing; another took off her bra and threw that up on stage just after the Pillbox Hat. Bob raised an eyebrow or two at that one as [bassist] Tony Garnier grinned from ear to ear clearly thrilled by the bra throwing."

Dylan claimed his conversion to Christianity came after someone tossed a small cross onstage. Who knows what could have happened had that bra so inspired him.

1999-01-26, Everblades Arena, Fort Myers, FL