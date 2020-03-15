It's Getting There

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

As I'm listening to this show, New York City just announced it was closing down Broadway and banning gatherings of 500 or more people. Live Nation cancelled all its tours. No Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction either. That was all announced in the last hour. God knows what else will happen by the time you read this in a few days.

The fact is that today’s show is so damn good makes the news that much harder to take. If this show was happening tomorrow - well, it wouldn't happen tomorrow. California banned gatherings of over 250 a few hours ago (this venue seats 1,957). This music never would have gotten made.

Bob's scheduled to tour Japan in April. It hasn't been cancelled yet as I write this, but must be only a matter of time. [Update: Cancelled hours later.] Whatever music he would have made there now won't exist. But keep on keepin’ on and all that: just this week, he announced a summer tour that comes right through my town in July. Pre-ordered my tickets this morning - great seats too. No reason to worry that the show won't happen. Or is there?

Here's where I should insert the usual disclaimer that there are more important things than concerts being cancelled. Which, yes, of course. Consider that acknowledged. But still, live music is important. This stuff matters, whether your thing is rock concerts or dance clubs or Broadway musicals. The scolds who pop up to remind you that other people have it worse than you not going to a concert aren't wrong, exactly. But they're missing a larger point about what these communal experiences offer. It's not just a concert. It's never just a concert.

And - I realize I should stop venting and move on to today's show, so get ready for a rocky transition - what a concert this was! (oof) Maybe listening to this "Not Dark Yet" while reading news reports made it seem especially apocalyptic, but I maintain a lot of that comes through in Bob’s delivery. "Positively 4th Street" too, a song often cited as one of his angriest, sounds almost resigned. It’s someone going through the accusatory motions while knowing full well he's the one to blame. I've never heard it so mellow, so laden with sadness. Maybe the person he's ranting at has already left and he's yelling alone at an empty room.

Before I let the news entirely warp the narrative about a show from twenty years ago, it's not all doom and gloom. He plays "Silvio" and "Not Fade Away," two of his most upbeat party jams of the time. He even covers "Hootchie Cootchie Man," in a truly jarring segue from old hymn "Pass Me Not, O Gentle Savior." The latter is great; the former very much is not. It sounds like bar-band blues mush.

But that's okay! I'm still glad it happened. I'm glad these 1,957 people were able to get in a room together and experience Bob performing a mostly great, occasionally crummy show. Here's hoping it’s safe to again soon.

2000-03-15, Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA