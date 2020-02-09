It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Taping)

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

#1 song on this date: "How You Remind Me," Nickleback

#1 movie on this date: Black Hawk Down

Times headline on this date: "Grim Scavenger Hunt for DNA Drags on for Sept. 11 Families"

A dozen years ago, when I was more active in the online communities than I am now, I oversaw a months-long poll to determine the 75 best Dylan concerts ever. This 2002 Atlantic show was one of the winners.

Of course, there's a catch. Looking back over that list now, I realize it may not entirely reflect the best Dylan concerts ever. It's as much the best-sounding Dylan concerts ever. Because, unlike Bob's semi-peers in the jam band community, recording a Dylan show is hard. Pretty much every Dead or Phish show after a certain point has a good-to-great recording. Few Dylan shows do. There have never been "taper sections" at Dylan shows; no rows of people wrangling trees of mic stands. Dylan tapers smuggle in equipment any way they can, and have to keep that level of op-sec throughout. Some grow long ponytales to hide wires snaking into hats. One famous taper smuggled gear in through a hollowed-out wheelchair seat (there’s a short doc on him worth watching).

In such conditions, coming away with an even listenable recording is a minor miracle. Once in college, I somehow ended up on the phone with a Dylan taper trying to talk me into taping a show he couldn't make. The whole thing sounded so clandestine that, by the end of the call, I felt like I'd be thrown in jail just for talking to him.

This Atlanta show, though, sounds great. No wires in hats here; it was reportedly recorded from a headphone jack in the seats, where the hard-of-hearing could plug in. Essentially a soundboard recording, then, and one of a vanishingly few in the last twenty years (there have only been two since). So this recording was traded constantly, enough to end up on a 75 best Dylan concerts ever list. Does it deserve to be?

That's a long windup to an indecisive conclusion: Maybe! 18 years later, our ability to compare hasn’t improved much. It sounds better than many shows surrounding it; Bob has not, Springsteen-like, opened up the concert vaults. Plus, jumping around like I am, it's not like I've A/B tested it against other shows that week. But Best 75 Shows Ever or no, it's still one hell of a performance.

Dylan was fairly consistent around the turn of the century, maybe the most he'd ever been while still playing varied setlists. Something like "It's Alright Ma," which at times in the NET has devolved into a mush-mouthed grind, finds him singing the hell out of every line. "Watchtower" rocks as hard as one hopes "Watchtower" will rock (the recent lite-reggae versions don't quite scratch that itch). And any show that opens with that gospel cover "I Am the Man, Thomas" is an automatic winner in my book.

The little moments make it too. Listen to that noise someone, Larry Campbell I'm guessing, makes after the "bolt of lightning" line in "Drifter's Escape" - it sounds like a bolt of lightning. Or how long everyone holds the final note of "Blowin' in the Wind," as if trying to outlast each other before running out of breath (a play on the song title?). "Blowin' in the Wind" has never sound better than with Larry and Charlie Sexton's backing vocals in this era, and that little bit of theater puts it over the top.

One nice thing about shows from the internet era is you can read contemporary reviews from attendees at Bill Pagel's essential Bob Links site. Hamp Nettles (what a name!) spends most of his four paragraphs here raving about this evening's "Lay Lady Lay." I don't care much about "Lay Lady Lay" in general, and I don't hear what he's hearing here, but I appreciate the Paul Williams-esque enthusiasm (though calling a Bob guitar solo "technically brilliant" strains credulity). Plus, one review below ol' Hamp, there's our recent guest columnist Adam Selzer chiming in! He didn't seem to care all that much about "Lay Lady Lay" either.

If Bob had more stellar recordings like this, we'd be able to compare better for a Best Concerts Ever list. But it's not like a great recording automatically vaults a show to legendary status; the two subsequent soundboards came from generally unremarkable shows at an Amazon corporate event ('05) and the short-lived Rothbury music festival ('09). So this '02 show probably deserves its reputation. But if Bob played the greatest show of his career the next night and the tape sounded like listening through two feet of cardboard, would anyone have noticed?

2002-02-09, Phillips Arena, Atlanta, GA