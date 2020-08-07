I know you’re an artist, draw a picture of me

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you’ve found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Another guest comic today from the archives of graphic artist Sam Hester. In the late 1990s and 2000s, she spent time following the Never Ending Tour. After each concert, she illustrated her experiences. Her whimsical comics mix recaps of the shows themselves with stories of her own always-lively experiences at them. We re-published one with her gracious permission two months ago. Here’s another:

1997-08-07, Molson Amphitheatre, Toronto, Canada

Sam has since turned her talent into a career as a “graphic recorder,” creating illustrations for conferences, meetings, speeches, etc. Find out more at the23rdstory.com and her Twitter.

Find the index to all shows covered so far in this newsletter here.