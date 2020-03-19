I Can't Hear You Anymore

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Recently, I obtained a whole bunch of 2000-era fanzine material from James Adams aka @bob_notes (thanks James!). One article that jumped out at me came from issue 83 of ISIS. In a diary first circulated to friends, writer Paddy Ladd described attending Dylan shows while losing his hearing. His writing is witty and irreverent on both the major challenges and minor indignities of trying to enjoy a concert when you can barely hear it. It is also, almost despite itself, moving, a fan trying to maintain a passion even as his body rebels. I don't know that Paddy attended today's show specifically, but he attended a bunch this year. So, with the kind permission of ISIS, I'm excerpting a portion of Paddy’s piece below:

Consider, dear reader, as I must now myself consider and accept, the absurd sight of moi, a few feet ahead of you, near the front, next to that tall guy with the Grateful Dead shirt on.

What on earth is he doing? He seems to be trying to juggle a balloon and 2 sets of lyric books. A torch, a notebook and pen, a pair of glasses, and maybe some other stuff I can't even see. When he's not doing that, he's hassling the guy next to him for the song titles. And when a song comes along that he knows, he dumps the whole lot on the floor and starts doing a weird form of hand-jiving along with that hippie noodle-dance.

Yep, the Ladd - Dylan ritual... Not very different from the Ladd Springsteen ritual, truth be told. Or the... well you get the picture.

First of all, there's the business of getting close enough to said artiste to ensure maximum lip-readability. Getting close-in tickets isn't a luxury - it's a necessity, and one not easily achieved, as we all know. Standing shows do reduce that hassle, it's true. So then it becomes a question of queuing up for hours to obtain the sweet spot, and then rushing in after it. Unfortunately, some Dylan fans are of the lemming tendency. Storm to the front, collide with the barricades. Crush up against each other like Malvinas penguins in mating season. And stand like that for however many hours it requires till Bob shows up. Not the smartest strategy really. Oh for the civilised Deadhead show etiquette - get to the front - and sit down, spread out and socialise.

I take my place, level with one of the speakers; say 5 or 10 people deep, and at a 45-degree angle so that Bob's cracked country lips are in full view.

Every show requires a separate tuning in of the wee antique to the sound of the first songs. Treble setting? Bass setting? Hmm, out with the old screwdriver, on with the torch. Place latter between teeth directed downwards at the box. Apologise to the person next to me for flashing light in eyes. In so doing, open mouth and drop torch to floor. Bend down to find amid dancing feet. Resolve once again to stop apologising my way through life...

Begin process again. Select setting, if you can get screwdriver into tiny slot. Whoops, damn - now need glasses for the first time ever to see. Reach into handy trout mask replica pouch, extract glasses, and put them on. Fiddle till little sod finally clicks across. Adjust volume and extra treble switch. Thumb slips onto controls with all the dexterity of Tommy. Too bad there's no championship for this gameboy. Music gets louder now with the vocals? Quick - slide that thing before the result blows your ears apart. Quieter now, hmm... adjust treble setting to locate guitars on radar screen. There they are, nestling together like a family of gazelles by the waterhole... very nice... oh shit, the vocals have come in again... Quick! Slide that damn thing before Bob sets your ears to ringing like bells! Okayyy, let's run with that for now. Now what song is this? Look up to lip-read Bob. There's a fog all around him - how weird... Damn, glasses still on. Slip them back into handy pouch. Or maybe the waistcoat pocket would be easier? Take an age, then decide. Bob emerges from fog unscathed. Sings last word of verse. Hmm — yearaaghurgggh? Wait for the next verse to come round... Whoops. Song's ended...

Be careful man; don't draw attention to yourself. Remember Manchester '95, when the heavy hand of the security descended to throw you out for taping with a hearing aid! Not once, but twice. That was an infamous night all round in taper's lore, as I recall. But still - since when has a hearing aid looked like a D5?

Next song begins. Place balloon between thighs. Try not to wiggle like a bowl of soup, lest it spurts out onto the person in front. Make like it's an everyday occurrence that people stand around with balloons between their legs. Notice person next to me staring. Begin to explain. Voice too deaf to be controlled bawls out across the music just as the music spirals to near-silence. "ITS A BALLOON. IT'S FOR MY EARS." No... That's not what I mean...

Recognise song. But don't know all the words, damn. OK, out with the lyric book. No, first, insert torch into mouth. Or should that be second? Compromise. Insert torch, but don't switch it on. Let's see. Pre-1985, so it's this book. That means it was on that album. Right, now that one came before this one, right or was it after? Hang on, it was recorded in 1968 but it wasn't released till 1974, was it? Or 1975? Wasn't it between Blood On The Tracks or Desire? Or was that Before The Flood? Because that was recorded in 1974, but it came out in 1976, right? Or was that 1975? Before Desire? After Desire? The same day?

Hmm, balloon has slipped out and gone under that lady's legs. Shall I retrieve? Think better of it for now.

Time to re-adjust hearing aid controls for the electric set. Notice ears starting to ring from neglecting thumb-slide action. Clearly failed to get through my heat in the Deaf Olympics tonight.

Begin to repeat above pattern for electric set, and then with cute variants during the encores. (Acoustic one? Quick, out with box and screwdriver and erm torch, and erm glasses. Now back to Electric. Repeat process. Acoustic again? C'mon Ladd, get these pit stops down to 7 seconds...)

No, I can't pretend any more that I'm just a normal Bob-watcher, digging a concert nice and regular just like everybody else (cue impassive face, arms folded, and 'show me' body language). I can't pretend to have the cultivated thick skin of the ageing hippie, flying his freak flag high for being eccentric. After a certain age, male hippies begin to look like a cross between Catweazel and a bag lady, no matter what they wear.

It's time to accept that my freak flag is a wee minority nation of one here. It's time to have my own Time Out of Mind, to face up to what's happening to my life and me. My back already told me that after last night's show, but I wasn't listening then. Don't know what I'd do if I had to stand through a support act. Thanks Bob, for dropping all that bullshit!

Yes, I have to admit that going to shows has now become an anxiety-centred affair. Not for Bob of course, once the mid 90s turnaround took off. But for me.

The challenge is how to set my mind so it can overcome all of these limitations I've just described. Yet still the constantly recurring toothache voice that reminds me of how beautiful music once sounded compared to now; when beauty now walking the razor's edge between shrill and unbearable if my thumb slips for more than a moment on the dials.

That's not quite the end of it, because the hours queuing cannot be savoured as before - the degree of hearing loss now means I can't converse with the other Bobcats. The edge of a conversation - the loneliest place in the world. Hearing loss is a weird beast - each day there is only a limited amount of sound now possible to be tolerated before all sound descends into ringing and distortion. So I have to save that for the Bob-set of course. And also, of course, each show slams away at what's left, so that each night there's progressively less and less music, less treble and colour, and more and more bassy white noise. If I want to listen to Space, I'll put a Dead tape on thanks.

