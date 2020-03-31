Headin' for Another Joint

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you’ve found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

I'm preparing a special installment for tomorrow's newsletter, so I'm going to keep it simple today and excerpt interesting bits from contemporary fan reviews of today’s show. I've left them as-is, typos and all. You can hear the show yourself. Here's what it was like actually being there.

I had a good vantage point from my seat above and behind the stage. I saw a guy light rolls of about a hundred sticks of incense apiece and put them in the back of the stage, and then light three for himself and put them by his chair in the "control center" to the right of the band. - Justin Seningen

It was a full house in the civic center arena at 9:00 when the lights went down. The master himself stepped onto his stage with band members taking their places. Oh how precious he was. A regular little Jack in the Pulpit. Only fancier. All dressed up in his exquisitely designed black coat and tie. Someone complained about his coat, but I found its length and fit to be absolutely perfect. - Rosey Gates

The Civic Center seemed more like a high school auditorium then a stadium in comparison to where I've seen him before. It was quite an intimate setting and the crowd was very there. The sound was great and Bob was styling up on stage, he looked as comfortable as an old hat. People were dancing the whole way through the show on the main floor and the energy was typical Minnesota nice. - Sara Jaros

Tonight, Bob was moving around a lot and played quite a few great accoustic solos (I thought), ducking down a bit, striking a pose, and getting into it. It would have been great if he'd asked the audience for hometowns or reminisced for us a bit, but I'm not from Minnesota anyway. - Todd Rychener

The 'electric part' was essentially a 'Greatest Hits' package, and 5000 fans, from Slacker-Generation 'Phish' Heads to Bearded Old Folkies seemed to appreciate it. 'All Along the Watchtower', 'Highway 61' and a few surprises, most notably 'Country Pie', and 'Tell Me that it isn't True' from the 'Nashville Skyline' album. Dylan was animated and clearly having fun, strutting absently like an odd combination of Chuck Berry and Charlie Chaplin, as He carefully plucked on a Fender stratocaster. The ability to solo on the guitar is a new sensation for Him, and He obviously loves it. - John

Bob's stage movements were really getting bizarre at this point as he did a kind of ballerina-like tiptoeing back and forth across the stage with his guitar held high. - Brian Keenan

It was a real treat to witness the happyness of a friend of mine at his first Bob Dylan concert. He is from Bosnia, and has only lived in the states for a couple of years. He grew up on Bob's records in the sixties. Listening to Bob Dylan helped him learn english. Sadly, he had to leave his collection of 3000 records behind (every record of Bob Dylan, plus numerous records by other bands) when he left his worn torn country. It meant alot to him to see Bob Dylan tonight. I remember how wide his eyes became when he heard Like a Rolling Stone, and how he smiled when he heard the opening sounds of Rainy Day Women. - Todd Winkels

"Rainy Day Women #12 & #35" with the house lights on is a fun timin' way of ending the night. Towards the end of the song, Charlie Sexton seemed to be doing an exaggerated impersonation of Bob's facial expressions, Charlie looked a little like Jim Carey while he was doing this. The song and the show ended with Dylan and Sexton in a laughing embrace. Bob then stood briefly center stage, allowing the crowd a few more seconds to cheer and adore him, then he turned to leave, heading down the ramp at the back of the stage. I watched closely with my binoculars until he disappeared behind a black curtain. - Jon Erickson

2000-03-31, Mayo Civic Center Arena, Rochester, MN

PS. And here’s one bonus entry, from a fan with a special perch: opening act Asleep at the Wheel’s drummer David Sanger, in the final entry of his tour diary: