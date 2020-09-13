City of Gold Lamé

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

I’m on vacation this week, so rather than do anything that requires actual brain power, I put together a little photo spread.

Today’s show comes from 1987, Bob Dylan’s second go-round touring with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as his backing band. There were many high points on this tour. Bob’s clothing choices were not among them. I’ve selected some lowlights, just taking the absolute cheapest of shots. Vacation, baby!

Bob was big into gold lamé on this tour

That not bold enough for you? How about a gold lamé cape

What’s under that cape, you wonder?

That scraggly headband made a lot of appearances, but some nights got the Kangol hat.

Or this spiffy cap, from today’s show in Turin. Lookin’ blurry, Bob!

“Hey Tom, come look at my shirt!”

“That shirt’s bluer than my second album cover”

“Hey fellas, it’s Roger. From The Byrds. My senses have been stripped…by looking at your outfits!”

“Who said that??”

It wouldn’t be late-‘80s Bob if we didn’t get a hoodie in the mix. Mike’s face speaks for us all.

“When I say ‘Mister’, you say ‘Tambourine Man.’ ‘Mister!’…”

Well, that was dumb. See you next week!

1987-09-13, Palasport, Turin, Italy

