He Was Famous Long Ago

I've never seen a Dylan acoustic set. By the time I started going myself, in 2004, they were a thing of the past. And I don't mean a Dylan solo acoustic set. Those were a thing of the past too - the distant past. But he had been performing acoustic-with-band sets up until fairly recently at that point, including to open every 2000 show we've seen so far.

I don't think I properly appreciated this phenomenon, having never seen it myself. I assumed "acoustic set" just meant they didn't switch to electric guitars for a few songs in a row. I've seen Bob's band members play acoustic guitars, after all. For a while, one later band member, Stu Kimball, played acoustic guitar on practically every song. I don't recall it making a huge difference.

Anyone who actually attended these shows could have schooled me. I know the acoustic sets drew a lot of fan attention at the time. But for whatever reason it didn't really click until listening to today's show.

For one, look at the songs he played: Two gospel covers, plus "Mr. Tambourine Man, "Desolation Row," "The Times, They Are A-Changin'," and "Tangled Up in Blue." His '60s folk songs, mostly. The other two acoustic songs, performed later, confirm the pattern: "Girl of the North Country" and "Blowin' in the Wind."

This pattern holds true at every show. "Masters of War." "It's Alright Ma." "My Back Pages." Other than the perennial "Tangled," he never dips beyond 1965. Practically every folk-Bob greatest hit finds its way into the acoustic set sooner or later.

This framework allows him a compromise. He can perform his early acoustic songs in a way that feels true to how they sounded then - to how he knows full well some attendees want them to sound now - while not slavishly recreating the past. It proves an ingenious device. You want "Mr. Tambourine Man" on an acoustic guitar? Fine. He'll give it to you. But it won't sound anything like Bringing It All Back Home. He won't even pick up a harmonica the entire night.

Now, I've seen him play "Desolation Row" nine times myself. And to be honest, none were particularly memorable. Mixed in with a bunch of quote-unquote "electric" songs, one of his greatest pieces of writing can decompose into a blues-dirge mush. I remember a lot of post-show chatter over whether he sang the Nero's Neptune or Dr. Filth verses. Less about whether he sang them well.

But here, framed in the context of hearty full-band acoustic renditions of equally old songs, "Desolation Row" shines far brighter. The setup offers Dylan the wide open space to really dig into the vocals, but with enough band support that it doesn't meander or get bogged down. It's the best NET "Desolation Row" I've heard. And, given the consistency of 2000 generally, I bet the 40 subsequent versions he played are just as good.

I've replayed this opening acoustic set three times now. Haven't even gotten to the rest. It looks great! He played "Born in Time"! Look forward to hearing that. But there's something about this opening acoustic set I find impossible to move past.

I'm sorry I missed this era. Maybe he'll bring it back someday. But he won't do it exactly the same as he did it. That wouldn't be in the spirit of these at all: To nod at the past, while pointing to the future.

2000-03-21, Beasley Performing Arts Center, Pullman, WA