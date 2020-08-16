Guess I’m Doing Fine

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Shortly after I started this newsletter, I ran a poll on a fan forum to determine people's favorite year of the Never-Ending Tour. The year 2000 won, so I did a special series on the spring tour that year. But the vote was pretty spread-out overall. Almost every year got at least a couple votes. Even 1989 and 1990, years with some famous sloppy shows with Bob buried beneath a hoodie and several sheets to the wind, were someone's favorite.

One of the few years that didn't get a single vote? 2011.

Oof. I guess live-Bob in 2011 must have been pretty terrible huh? Actually, it was even worse than that: He was fine.

Terrible Dylan is fascinating. I love when Bob takes a big swing, even if he misses by miles (see: much of the '80s). Many of the famously off-the-rails concerts of the early '90s prove to be utterly fascinating train wrecks. That 1990 Toad's Place rehearsal I wrote about months ago has some of that unhinged energy. Bob covers songs he barely knows and couldn't care less when he forgets the words or melody or both. It's a function of his high-wire act he pulls that sometimes he'll topple off completely.

Just-fine Dylan, however, is not fascinating. It's neither good enough to love nor bad enough to hate-listen. Bob has had worse years than 2011. He's had better ones too. That perfectly-competent-but-nothing-more liminal space is pretty uninspiring.

As a result, I found it hard to come up with much of an opinion about today's show at Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion, named after the Animal Collective album of two years prior (don't fact-check that). Every time I thought I had a take, he'd undercut it. "Boy, his voice sounds real growly." Nope, a couple songs later, he sounded better. "Really hitting the oldies hard, huh?" Actually, when I did the math on the setlist, not really. He's sleepwalking until he's not; the band is lethargic until it's not; the setlist is boring until it's not. At every moment when Bob could go in a few different directions, he seems to pick the exact average.

In 2011, he'd only recently abandoned playing circus organ on every song. At times, it had sounded truly ludicrous. Imagine Bob playing "Girl of the North Country" like this:

But goofy as the organ of the late 2000s could be, it was at least going for something. I found myself missing it listening to today’s show, even though him mixing up piano, guitar, and just standing center stage with his harmonica is inarguably "better" than doubling down on rinky-dink circus music pretty much any way you look at it.

The big news of 2011 was his first shows in China earlier in the year, after which rumors circulated that he'd let the Chinese government censor him. Uncharacteristically, Dylan responded, with a vehement denial. I haven't listened back to those shows to hear if they're as interesting as the context around them, but I doubt it.

I myself saw a Jones Beach show several nights before this D.C.-area one. This is a fact I only re-discovered recently. I had entirely forgotten it. Leon Russell opened the show, I remember that much (I'd adored his Elton John comeback collab that came out the previous year, but I recall his set didn't have anywhere near that energy). But Bob's performance? It wasn't good or bad enough to be memorable.

In 2011, Bob was in between Together Through Life and Tempest, two just-fine albums that fade in comparison to everything around them. The general consensus seems to be that, like this show, they are just okay. I wish they were better. Or failing that, my second choice: I wish they were way, way worse.

2011-08-16, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Find the index to all shows covered so far in this newsletter here.

