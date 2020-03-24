Friends Will Arrive, Friends Will Disappear

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Let's check back in with Asleep at the Wheel drummer David Sanger. The tour diaries he wrote for Sonicnet (RIP Sonicnet) particularly shine in this Montana three-pack. The band’s experience, however, becomes less than shining…

Wednesday, March 22, Missoula, Mont.: A beautiful day in Missoula. The first thing I noticed as I left my hotel room was some handiwork from some local Bob fans. Missoula sits in a valley, and on two of the closest hills surrounding the town are letters: an "M" on one and an "L" on the other. Well some enthusiastic fans added some letters to the "L" and now it reads "dyLan." A nice welcome for the headliner. I also saw a sign outside a local diner reading "Bob Dylan eats free." The show was held in the University of Montana arena and was again filled to capacity. Our own special treat was having Huey Lewis, who lives around these parts, up to sing "Hubbin' It" with us. He sang the song on our Tribute to Bob Wills CD. I saw a lot of the Dylan show, which was great and included an especially rockin' "Maggie's Farm." The crowd was still deafening as the house lights came up. Saturday, March 25; Billings, Mont.: Well, it is bound to happen on a tour sooner or later, and now it is happening here. People are getting sick. It started with Bob's manager, Jeff, and it moved over to one of the crew and now Ray [Benson, Wheel's singer/guitarist] is feeling the effects. He acquired slight case of laryngitis in Bozeman and it got really bad by the time we got to Billings. Of course Ray has been in show biz for 30 years so he's not going to let a little bit of a bug slow him down. Then again, not being able to sing might prove to be a problem. After our set in Bozeman (March 24), Ray stuck around and closed the show with Bob by singing "Not Fade Away" with him. A trouper, that boss of mine. By the next night in Billings, Ray couldn't talk at all. Before the show, we were going over all the songs Jason (Roberts, fiddle and guitar) could sing and we ended up doing some of our regular honky-tonk numbers that Jason sings including the George Strait hit "Amarillo By Morning." We also did three fiddle tunes ("Bob's Breakdowns," "Cotton Eye Joe" and "Devil's Dream") as well as [Count] Basie's "Jumpin' at the Woodside" just so Ray wouldn't have to sing much. Funny thing is, the crowd let out the loudest cheer yet for us when we were finished. The show in Billings was held in a Shriner Temple that was essentially a gym, not bigger than that of a small high school. To hear a roar from that close of a room was really something. Unfortunately we had to hit the road and drive to Colorado Springs immediately after the show where we picked up a flight to Austin. We had to get back home to play a concert that night for the Wild Basin Wilderness in Austin, which meant we had to miss the next two dates on the tour.

Too bad Huey Lewis didn't stick around for Bob's set! This reminds me of a memorable opening set I saw myself:

In the summer of 2006, Dylan was touring minor league ballparks with opener Jimmie Vaughan (Stevie Ray’s older brother). I saw a few shows that summer, including one in Columbus, Ohio. Near the end of Vaughan's set, he suddenly said, "We'd like to welcome a special guest…Eric Clapton!"

The crowd, predictably, went nuts. But nothing happened. No Clapton. The crowd slowly quieted. Weird joke to make, I thought. Then again, more fool me for believing it. The hell would Clapton be doing in Columbus? The band moved along into some blues groove.

Then, after Vaughan's odd announcement had all but been forgotten, Clapton suddenly appeared onstage. It felt like getting the surprise all over again. They played three songs: "Reconsider Baby," "Boom-Bapa-Boom," and one just labelled "Jam." We found out later his wife's parents lived in town.

Needless to say, after Vaughan's set the entire crowd was buzzing about what songs he'd do with Dylan. "Don't Think Twice," like he'd covered at Bobfest in '92? "Crossroads," which they'd played together in '99? Hell, maybe even "Sign Language," the song Bob gave to Clapton in '76.

The answer: None. Clapton either didn't stick around or wasn't invited back onstage. The evening simultaneously felt like an amazing moment and a missed opportunity. Maybe he had to get back to his in-laws.

If Huey Lewis didn’t stick around either, at least Ray Benson did. He joined Bob for "Not Fade Away" and "Rainy Day Women." After a month on the road opening for Bob, he's about to become a regular in his sets. Hopefully he’ll get his voice back soon.

2000-03-24, Brick Breeden Field House, Bozeman, MT