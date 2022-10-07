Today’s show is a request from Nancy C! Reminder that any Annual subscriber can request a show for me to tackle.

In 2016, Bob Dylan performed two shows at Desert Trip. Better known by the derisive moniker “Oldchella,” the California festival combined six giant acts from the 1960s: The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, The Who, Neil Young, and Dylan. There are perpetual rumor of a ‘70s-focused sequel (eagle-eyed viewers of Springsteen’s 2023 tour dates noted a conspicuous absence of Los Angeles dates…is that why?).

I was reading old reviews of Dylan’s performance. He capitulated more than he sometimes does to the “give us the hits!” feeling of the weekend, digging out some ‘60s songs he wasn’t playing around then, like “Rainy Day Women,” “Highway 61 Revisited,” and “Masters of War” and mostly dropping the Sinatra songs for those two shows.

But one bit in the New York Times review caught my eye, from this paragraph:

Mr. Dylan made few concessions to the festival setting, though he didn’t play a set dominated by Frank Sinatra covers, as he has been on the most recent leg of his current tour. As a rule he refuses permission to be photographed, but early in his set his stage image was enlarged on video screens, the only way for much of the Desert Trip audience to see him. That ended after a half-dozen songs, and scenes from black-and-white movies replaced Mr. Dylan onscreen. Even in the video-laden 21st century, Mr. Dylan was sticking to audio.

It’s the "scenes from black-and-white movies” bit. It’s no secret that Bob never likes blasting his image out to the cheap seats, but I haven’t heard of that happening at other shows. What did that look like? And what movies were the scenes from?

I sought out YouTube videos where you can see that footage projected behind Bbo. Harder to do than I expected, since generally the popular videos have good views of Bob, and I was looking for ones that didn’t, that were taken at a far enough distance to see the full screen behind him. But here’s what I found — and, in a few cases, here’s where the footage comes from.

“Rainy Day Women” starts things off unusually — with Bob performing in front of footage of himself. I don’t mean shots of him standing there onstage; I mean a clips package. 1966 Bob signs autographs, 1975 Bob puts on his Rolling Thunder makeup, etc. There’s even a montage of album covers (uh oh, what intern let 1973’s unauthorized Dylan in there?). That covers montage basically eliminates all his albums after the ‘70s, which tells you you need to know about this festival’s priorities.

But once Bob starts singing, the footage soon transitions to what the Times review described, clips of trains and railways in this case. Skip to the 2:37 mark. See that clip of the train crossing the rising sun? When I sent these videos to Michael G. Smith, a Dylan fan who’s a film professor and director himself (his new feature Relative is screening now!), he identified that bit as coming from a short experimental 1957 documentary called Daybreak Express. And who directed Daybreak Express? None other than D.A. Pennebaker, who eight years later was filming Bob for Don’t Look Back.

Here’s Daybreak Express. You’ll see that very same train shot at 0:27. They clearly slowed it down for the Dylan backdrop.

That’s one movie we (okay, he) identified. We’ll get to a second near the end. But in many other cases, “movies” may be a stretch. A lot of these clips seem to hail from stock footage from yesteryear. I’ll run through the other song videos briefly. Maybe other film buffs will spot the source of one or two more of these clips.

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” gets, of all things, a volcano exploding. In slow motion.

One of my favorite backdrops comes in “Highway 61 Revisited,” with a bunch of old-timey signage — “Lounge,” “No Vacancy,” “Sonic,” etc.

The “It’s All Over Now Baby Blue” footage primarily shows train tracks — another of my favorite juxtapositions here, atmospheric but not disruptive. Then it shows people shuffling around waiting for a train, which seems a little more distracting.

As you’ve perhaps noticed by now, despite what the Times review indicated, almost every song above does include footage of Dylan performing. It’s just displayed on the side screens, while the old-time footage takes up in the center. It’s also rarely close-up shots.

A series of street scenes for “Simple Twist of Fate,” primarily showing traffic. Did that trigger memories of the traffic attendees had to endure to get there?

The first bit of “Make You Feel My Love” footage certainly looks like it comes from an actual movie, with two bedraggled men (escaped convicts?) desperately running to drink from a stream. Anyone recognize it? The rest is mostly vague atmospherics, maybe stock footage again.

Nice trolley shots for “Desolation Row” but — wait a second, there’s that same slo-mo volcano footage from before! Some of the shots do recur several times in the show. I’m not convinced these clips were picked to accompany the specific songs, as much as just a bunch of cool old-timey footage collected en masse.

Like the “Highway 61” signs, a giant Budweiser logo incongruously pops up during the beautiful ballad “Soon After Midnight.”

“Masters of War” is one of the few songs that does get presented with nothing but old-time-footage clips filling all the screens. Lots of shots of clocks, which is interesting, as well as the visage of Death. These feel more tied to the actual song than most of the others.

But wait! Our film sleuth Michael G. Smith spotted another actual movie clip in there. Go to 2:51, that brief shot of the actor’s face panning down to a closeup of a coffee mug. That comes from Edgar Ulmer's 1945 film Detour, with actor Tom Neal. Smith notes, “That was easy for me to spot: it's a famous shot and I've shown the film in class many times. Note though that the shots surrounding it are NOT from Detour — so whoever compiled this footage did a lot of editing.” Head to 4:00 here to see that same shot used in the film:

“Masters of War” closed weekend one and, in the only setlist change between the two Desert Trip shows, “Like a Rolling Stone” and — finally, a Sinatra song! — “Why Try to Change Me Now” closed weekend two.

For “Like a Rolling Stone,” we get fire and some sort of old-time circus maybe? Hard to see from this brief clip. I first thought it was Rolling Thunder footage, but I think it’s some other person in whiteface. (There’s a 360-degree version of this song here, where you can zoom around and see the view Bob would have been seeing, which is kind of fun, though doesn’t help with identifying footage)

“Why Try to Change Me Now” has more cars, like “Simple Twist,” and more signs, like “Highway 61.”

It also has an image of some food vending machine called a Food-O-Mat. Someone inserts a coin and pulls out a box of Corn Flakes. Googling the phrase “Food-O-Mat” led me the below stock footage reel. Hey, there is that very same shot at 1:34! Food-O-Mat, coin, Corn Flakes.

They clearly pulled a number of clips from this package. I recognize the opening parking-lot shot from “Why Try to Change Me Now” as well.

Do you recognize any of the other clips? Have you seen an old movie with that “Like a Rolling Stone” circus, or the Death figure in “Masters of War”? Let me know in the comments!

2016-10-07, Desert Trip, Indio, CA

Thanks to Michael G. Smith for his assist. Keep an eye on upcoming screenings of his new movie ‘Relative,’ which has been winning awards at film festivals left and right, at whitecitycinema.com.