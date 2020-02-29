Down in Mexico

Flagging Down the Double E’s is a free email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Titling this dispatch after a Coasters song led me to research Bob's relationship with the iconic vocal group. I assumed he must be a fan, or at least had been as a kid listening to pop radio during the group's heyday? Not exactly.

In a 2009 interview for Dylan's website, journalist Bill Flanagan asked him whether The Coasters and similar groups were important to him growing up. Bob replied, "Sam Cooke, the Coasters, Phil Spector, all that music was great but it didn’t exactly break into my consciousness. Back then I was listening to Son House, Leadbelly, the Carter family, Memphis Minnie and death romance ballads."

Then, in his score-settling MusiCares acceptance speech six years later, he dinged The Coasters even more - albeit more as collateral damage ricocheting off his main target. "Leiber and Stoller didn’t think much of my songs," he said. "That was all right that they didn’t like ’em, because I never liked their songs either. 'Yakety yak, don’t talk back.' 'Charlie Brown is a clown.' 'Baby I’m a hog for you.' Novelty songs, not serious." Each of those songs was written for The Coasters.

Dylan was plenty aware of the group growing up. In 1958, when Bob was 16 or 17, his friend John Bucklen taped a jam and banter session in Bob's bedroom (the earliest circulating recording of Bob I believe - prescient friend). During a debate over Elvis’s musical merits, Bob points out all the songs Elvis "copied" from other groups: Little Richard, Ray Charles, etc. As evidence, he includes Elvis taking "I Was the One" from The Coasters. A powerful point, undercut slightly by the fact that The Coasters never sang "I Was the One." Bob was either misinformed or talking out of his ass to show off (he was a teenage boy, after all).

Okay, so he didn't care about The Coasters all that much. But, to some degree, they were unavoidable. Their music clearly wormed their way into his brain, whether he wanted it to or not. I’d never noticed before the small Coasters reference in the inane Basement Tapes rollick "Million Dollar Bash" (speaking of unserious novelty songs…):

Well, I took my counselor

Out to the barn

Silly Nelly was there

She told him a yarn

Then along came Jones

Emptied the trash

Ev’rybody went down

To that million dollar bash

Despite his purported ambivalence, Dylan has even covered The Coasters.

Well, technically.

In the wee hours of February 6, 1986, Dylan, Tom Petty, assorted Heartbreakers, and Stevie Nicks gathered around a piano at the Park Royal Hotel in Wellington, New Zealand. They'd been rehearsing nearby for the big True Confessions tour I wrote about a few days ago (Nicks was mostly along to hang out, though she cameo’d onstage once for the "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" finale - there's video). Benmont Tench led this drunken sing-along. Shockingly, there is a recording (less shockingly, the sound quality leaves a lot to be desired):

As Tench vamps, the inebriated fellowship hollers out old oldies requests . "Blue Moon!" "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted!" And yes, two Coasters tunes: "Charlie Brown" and "Poison Ivy." Everyone hollers along to whatever lyrics they remember. Someone - it could be Bob - can be heard asking if Benmont knows "Yakety Yak" too. No dice. (In his third Performing Artist book, Paul Williams reports that Dylan rehearsed "Poison Ivy" with his own band for their 1989 tour. It apparently didn't make the cut.)

Dylan did not play "Poison Ivy" or any other Coasters songs on this 2008 evening in Monterey (one of only two Leap Year Day shows Dylan's ever played; the other, in 1964, was not recorded). But around this time, he was hosting his show Theme Time Radio Hour. He played four Coasters songs over the course of the three seasons: "Down in Mexico," "Zing! Went the Strings Of My Heart," "Bad Detective," and "Three Cool Cats." Sadly for our purposes connecting this to the concert I'm ostensibly-but-clearly-not-really writing about today, he didn't say much about "Down in Mexico" specifically. However, introducing the Leiber and Stoller-penned "Three Cool Cats," he notes that "The Coasters get played on a lot of oldies shows, but it's usually the same four or five songs. But there's a whole lot of songs in their repertoire that are worth listening to."

He almost sounds like a fan! I wonder what Leiber and Stoller did to Bob in the six years between this and the MusiCares speech to have him change his tune (well, Leiber died, but I hope Bob wouldn't hold that against him). The Coasters may not exactly be a formative influence on Bob, but clearly these songs are imprinted in his brain, whether he wants them to be or not.

Next time he's south of the border, he should try a "Down in Mexico" cover. If nothing else, I want to hear his band tackle those backing vocals.

2008-02-29, Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico