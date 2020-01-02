Essays on Bob Dylan live recordings
Welcome to Flagging Down the Double E's by me, Ray Padgett. I edit Cover Me and wrote Cover Me: The Greatest Cover Songs of All Time. My second book (a 33 1/3 on Leonard Cohen and tribute albums) comes out Sep 2020 and available for preorder.
This newsletter explores Dylan concerts on the given date in history. They’re not usually straight reviews; more like essays, articles, or interviews inspired by the show in question. There’s a longer intro here.
Here is an archive of all the Dylan concerts I’ve explored so far, by year. Note: The downloads only stay up a week or two, so most of these links will just have the essays.
1963
1963-05-10, Brandeis Folk Festival, Waltham, MA
1966
04-19, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Australia
1974
01-03, Chicago Stadium, Chicago IL
01-04, Chicago Stadium, Chicago IL
01-06, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA
01-07, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA
01-11, Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada
02-14, The Forum, Inglewood, CA
1976
05-03, The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA
1978
02-20, Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan
1980
01-13, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA
1986
02-24, Entertainment Centre, Sydney, Australia
03-08, Aichi-ken Taiikukan, Nagoya, Japan
1988
01-20, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony, Waldorf Astoria, New York, NY
1990
01-12, Toad's Place, New Haven, CT
1993
01-17, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, DC
1994
02-16, Hiroshima Kousei Nenkin Kaikan, Hiroshima, Japan
1998
01-14, Garde Arts Center, New London, CT
02-02, Symphony Hall, Springfield MA
04-13, Estádio Ícaro de Castro Mello, São Paulo, Brazil
1999
01-26, Everblades Arena, Fort Myers, FL
02-07, Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham, AL
2000 [A special series covered every spring concert]
03-10, Sun Theatre, Anaheim, CA
03-11, Cal Poly Recreation Center, San Luis Obispo, CA
03-12, Bakersfield Centennial Garden, Bakersfield, CA
03-14, Visalia Convention Center, Visalia, CA
03-15, Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA
03-16, Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA
03-17, Reno Hilton Theater, Reno, NV
03-19, Holt Arena, Pocatello, ID
03-20, Idaho Center Arena, Nampa, ID
03-21, Beasley Performing Arts Center, Pullman, WA
03-22, Adams Event Center, Missoula, MT
03-24, Brick Breeden Field House, Bozeman, MT
03-25, Shrine Auditorium, Billings, MT
03-26, Casper Events Center, Casper, WY
03-27, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, SD
03-29, Civic Centre Arena, Bismarck, ND
03-30, Civic Memorial Auditorium, Fargo, ND
03-31, Mayo Civic Center Arena, Rochester, MN
04-01, Sioux Falls Arena, Sioux Falls, SD
04-03, Five Seasons Center, Cedar Rapids, IA
04-04, Omaha Civic Arena, Omaha, NE
04-05, Bicentennial Center Arena, Salina, KS
04-06, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
2001
05-02, NorthWest Georgia Trade & Convention Center, Dalton, GA
2002
02-09, Phillips Arena, Atlanta, GA
2003
04-26, Municipal Auditorium, New Orleans, LA
2008
02-21, House of Blues, Dallas, TX
02-29, Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico
