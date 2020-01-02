Essays on Bob Dylan live recordings

Welcome to Flagging Down the Double E's by me, Ray Padgett. I edit Cover Me and wrote Cover Me: The Greatest Cover Songs of All Time. My second book (a 33 1/3 on Leonard Cohen and tribute albums) comes out Sep 2020 and available for preorder.

This newsletter explores Dylan concerts on the given date in history. They’re not usually straight reviews; more like essays, articles, or interviews inspired by the show in question. There’s a longer intro here.

Here is an archive of all the Dylan concerts I’ve explored so far, by year. Note: The downloads only stay up a week or two, so most of these links will just have the essays.

1963

1963-05-10, Brandeis Folk Festival, Waltham, MA

1966

04-19, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Australia

1974

01-03, Chicago Stadium, Chicago IL

01-04, Chicago Stadium, Chicago IL

01-06, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA

01-07, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA

01-11, Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

02-14, The Forum, Inglewood, CA

1976

05-03, The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA

1978

02-20, Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan

1980

01-13, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

1986

02-24, Entertainment Centre, Sydney, Australia

03-08, Aichi-ken Taiikukan, Nagoya, Japan

1988

01-20, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony, Waldorf Astoria, New York, NY

1990

01-12, Toad's Place, New Haven, CT

1993

01-17, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, DC

1994

02-16, Hiroshima Kousei Nenkin Kaikan, Hiroshima, Japan

1998

01-14, Garde Arts Center, New London, CT

02-02, Symphony Hall, Springfield MA

04-13, Estádio Ícaro de Castro Mello, São Paulo, Brazil

1999

01-26, Everblades Arena, Fort Myers, FL

02-07, Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham, AL

2000 [A special series covered every spring concert]

03-10, Sun Theatre, Anaheim, CA

03-11, Cal Poly Recreation Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

03-12, Bakersfield Centennial Garden, Bakersfield, CA

03-14, Visalia Convention Center, Visalia, CA

03-15, Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA

03-16, Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA

03-17, Reno Hilton Theater, Reno, NV

03-19, Holt Arena, Pocatello, ID

03-20, Idaho Center Arena, Nampa, ID

03-21, Beasley Performing Arts Center, Pullman, WA

03-22, Adams Event Center, Missoula, MT

03-24, Brick Breeden Field House, Bozeman, MT

03-25, Shrine Auditorium, Billings, MT

03-26, Casper Events Center, Casper, WY

03-27, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, SD

03-29, Civic Centre Arena, Bismarck, ND

03-30, Civic Memorial Auditorium, Fargo, ND

03-31, Mayo Civic Center Arena, Rochester, MN

04-01, Sioux Falls Arena, Sioux Falls, SD

04-03, Five Seasons Center, Cedar Rapids, IA

04-04, Omaha Civic Arena, Omaha, NE

04-05, Bicentennial Center Arena, Salina, KS

04-06, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

2001

05-02, NorthWest Georgia Trade & Convention Center, Dalton, GA

2002

02-09, Phillips Arena, Atlanta, GA

2003

04-26, Municipal Auditorium, New Orleans, LA

2008

02-21, House of Blues, Dallas, TX

02-29, Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

