Bob's Best Dad Jokes

I noticed something I’d almost forgotten about listening to today's show - August 18, 2004 in Sevierville, Tennessee. For a few years, from roughly 1999 to 2004, Dylan used to introduce his band members with jokes. And not good jokes. Insanely cheesy dad jokes. They never had much to do with the band members in question. It felt like he looked up a bunc…
© 2021 Ray Padgett. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Flagging Down the Double E's is on Substack – the place for independent writing