After the Flood

And so we reach the end of our journey through 1974. Tomorrow the blog begins its true purpose: jumping around from year to year, era to era. We'll call this '74 stretch the beta-testing phase, dipping our toes in the Bob-boots waters with the earliest calendar shows he ever played. I doubt I'll go back to 1974 again for a while, but I've enjoyed spending the time in a year that, other than Before the Flood, I've never delved into deeply.

By January 11 in Montreal, Dylan and The Band had played eight shows in as many days. As I noted in the first post, Bob later described how burnt out this tour left him. But, listening to this stellar recording, he doesn't sound burnt out. He sounds invigorated, alive, full of energy and passion. Despite the fact that '74 was a big-money tour of arenas and sheds playing similar sets every night, he seems passionate. The sheer energy level on "It Ain't Me Babe" reminds me of the next year's Rolling Thunder Revue, even though by all accounts he found that tour a million times more creatively fulfilling than this one.

The Band too sound at the top of their game - even if this tour may mark the beginning of the end. They'd taken most of 1972 and '73 off, other that a massive Watkins Glen bill with the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers. But starting this year they'd ramp up a busier touring schedule that would continue all the way through November 25, 1976: The Last Waltz. As they told Scorsese in the movie, life on the road burned them out more than anything (though they may have been downplaying the interpersonal strife that led to their demise, and Levon Helm's near-exclusion from the filmed interviews).

But, as with Dylan, you'd never know the burnout was coming listening to their performance on this tape. It doesn't sound like the beginning of the drawn-out end; it sounds like a group at the peak of their powers. Listen to Rick Danko's vocal yelps on "This Wheel's on Fire," Richard Manual's organ solos and bird twitters on "Stage Fright," and Levon's drums pretty much anywhere. Dylan started leaving the stage during The Band's sets after the first show. Didn't matter. They didn't need him.

Dylan needed them, though. As they had in 1966, the Band coaxed him to new heights. They get less credit in this case; a splashy reunion tour will never seem as historically interesting as getting booed every night. And I don't think anyone would claim that their '74 performances match '66, where some nights it sounded like the band grabbing onto a live electrical wire and seeing how long they could hold on. But a little more polish suits them all. Dylan might just as soon forget this tour ever happened. You shouldn't.

1974-01-11, Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada