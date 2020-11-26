A Rolling Thunder Thanksgiving

Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. I’m currently writing about every show on the Rolling Thunder Revue. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

The spirit of Thanksgiving suffused every aspect of the Rolling Thunder Revue. The tour wasn't deliberately Thanksgiving-themed or anything, but from the timing to the locations, Thanksgiving just kept cropping up. The entire thing kicked off in Plymouth, MA, for one. At the time, a lot of people connected this to the coming bicentennial of 1976. But Plymouth's importance, of course, far predated 1776; the colony in Plymouth was founded in 1620. And if the symbolism of starting the tour in Plymouth wasn't obvious enough, Bob and his compatriots recreated the pilgrims' landing on Plymouth Rock for a photoshoot:

Then there's the tour name, Rolling Thunder. That’s something Bob Dylan took from a Native American who'd already been using it before he got there. How's that for a Thanksgiving metaphor?

Okay, it's a little more complicated. At the time, Bob said he didn't know about the Native American medicine man named Rolling Thunder - despite a biography of him called Rolling Thunder coming out the year before, and despite Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart featuring the chief on a 1972 album literally titled Rolling Thunder (some have said Rolling Thunder was to the Dead roughly what the Maharishi was to the Beatles).

This is where Bob told Rolling Stone the name came from in 1975: “'I was just sitting outside my house one day, thinking about a name for this tour, when all of a sudden, I look up into the sky and I hear a boom. Then, boom, boom, boom, boom, rolling from west to east' — Dylan punched at the air, like a prizefighter — 'then I figured that should be the name.'” (Informed that Rolling Thunder meant “speaking truth” in some Native American cultures, Bob replied, “Well, I’m glad to hear that. I’m real glad to hear that, man.”)

But then in the Scorsese documentary last year, Bob contradicts that entirely. He says, "This tour was named after chief Rolling Thunder." Clear enough right? Except then you remember half of what Bob says in the Scorsese documentary is a lie. So…who knows? (Also, Rolling Thunder often gets referred to as a chief, but as far as I can tell he was more a medicine man/spiritual leader.)

Whether he borrowed Rolling Thunder's name accidentally or on purpose, Dylan did get the man himself involved, bringing him onstage to do an invocation at one point and having the whole group accompany him to a sunrise ceremony at another, which I wrote about here. Making a show of peace with the Native Americans - also extremely Thanksgiving. (The metaphor breaks down after that; as far as I know, Bob and Rolling Thunder remained on far better terms than the settlers and Native Americans did).

Complicating this metaphor further - if not exploding it entirely - it turns out some accused Rolling Thunder of being a Rachel Dolezal figure, and not actually Native American. I'll just point you to the sources cited in his Wikipedia entry under "Controversy" if you want to learn more, because I don't know enough to even guess whether it's true.

Anyway, Rolling Thunder - the tour, that is - even visited an Indian reservation to have a Thanksgiving-esque feast with the people there. "Thanksgiving-esque" because it took place a week and a half before the holiday itself, but I think the connection was pretty clear. That's where the photo up top comes from. And this video, with Bob singing Peter La Farge's song about a Native American veteran abandoned by his country when he returned from the war:

But that, as I said, was a week and half before Thanksgiving itself. So what did the Revue do on actual Thanksgiving?

In 1975, Thanksgiving took place November 27, so the anniversary of that show is actually tomorrow. But Thanksgiving is November 26 this year, so I'm running this Thanksgiving post today. Confused? Blame whoever came up with that "fourth Thursday in November" nonsense.

Anyway, the November 27 concert in Bangor - that is, tomorrow's - doesn't really feature much Thanksgiving-specific content on stage, but Sam Shepard's book says they certainly celebrated at the hotel before the show:

Barry Imhoff has done everything a producer could to turn this snowbound Holiday Inn into a family atmosphere. Great long tables arranged in a horseshoe, complete with white tablecloths and all the holiday trimmings. Dylan’s kids kicking dozens of colored balloons past the waitresses’ heads as they weave toward the tables balancing steaming golden turkeys and platters of cranberry sauce. It’s not exactly “life on the farm,” but it fills the gaps left by six weeks of room service and “take-out” hamburgers. Halfway through the main course a pitching contest breaks out between opposing tables, using cashew nuts, turkey leg bones, small white after-dinner mints, and an assortment of side orders. Lou is really getting into it and perfecting high arcing lobs with creamed onions, using a spoon for a catapult. Myers and the rest of “B-Unit” come staggering in from the cold, shaking snow off them like a scene out of Yukon King. Most of the turkey’s been devoured, and they go back into the kitchen in search of leftovers. The kids have really taken over now, diving under the tables and bombing each other with turkey carcasses. Dylan sits in an overcoat and hat picking over the remains of his giblets. He rarely looks up from his plate, as though anything worth seeing could be just as well heard and felt through the atmosphere. There’s a sudden crash from one end of the room and a loud gurgling roar coming from Dave Myers, who’s pushed over an entire table, glasses, silverware, plates, the whole shot. He begins pounding both fists on the fallen table, bellowing “FOOD! FOOD!” over and over. Evidently he didn’t find any in the kitchen. This is turning into a far cry from what the Pilgrims had in mind. Dylan looks up slowly, eyes toward the chaos, then goes back to his giblets.

Rolling Thunder XVIII: Augusta

The Venue

The venue for today's show - the night before Thanksgiving in 1975 - was the relatively new Augusta Civic Center, completed in 1973. It's an arena, but a relatively tiny one that seemed to earn high marks from everyone. Ratso calls it "a sprawling, concrete oasis in this desert of tundra." I think he meant that as a compliment.

Here's how Shepard describes the vibe, using what I'm sure is a healthy dose of poetic license (and maybe too healthy a dose of "let's mock rural America" - as we saw in Hartford, he admits he was getting extremely burnt out by this point)

The audiences in Maine are strictly country. Big kids who’ve rushed to the concert from dairy farms, just finished milking, cow shit on their boots, overalls. These are the first towns where the feeling of Dylan’s presence being a rare gift is felt for sure… The place is supercharged. Even the Hurricane benefit at the Garden had nothing on these small halls in the depths of a state that the government officially terms a “depressed area.”

Bob's played the Augusta Civic Center a few times since. He must like the place, since it seems to get special shows. In 1978, he opened his fall U.S. tour there, debuting his song "Am I Your Stepchild?" In 1999, on a tour with Phil Lesh, he un-retired "Song to Woody" there, performing it for the first of many times over the next few years. And the wildest factoid of all: At both shows, 21 years apart, he debuted covers of blues songwriting great Willie Dixon. In 1978, he played his first "I'm Ready," which he'd use to open many subsequent shows. And in 1999, he played his first "Hoochie Coochie Man." Does Bob know some connection between Willie Dixon and Augusta, Maine that I don't?

Show/Setlist Changes

Here's a big one: Joni Mitchell performs "Coyote" for the first time! It's practically an audio documentary of her life in that moment, writing about the tour while it was still going - and while the subjects of the song (Sam Shepard, Chris O'Dell) were presumably sitting backstage. The lyrics remain a work in progress, and she doesn't yet have the verse most explicitly about that Rolling Thunder love triangle. Joni's gotten a lot of credit from people I'm talking to for playing "new" songs, but up until now those were at least songs she'd recorded already. Now she's playing a song she could literally have been working on that very afternoon - and would continue working on in the days to come.

A surprise in Bob's set too: The only "Fourth Time Around" on the tour. Normally Bob's solo-acoustic sets are the low points of these shows for me. They're perfectly fine, but him playing "Mr. Tambourine Man" on an acoustic guitar feels less different than everything else. "Fourth Time Around" though, stands out. For one, this was only the second time he’d played it live since the 1966 acoustic sets. In 1966, it sounded slow and stoned - mesmerizingly so, on good nights, but I appreciate this version with more spring in its step. Great harmonica solo at the end too.

Special Guests

Is there a more special guest than Bob's mom? Yes, Beatty Zimmerman joined the tour, helping take care of Bob and Sara's kids. Don't think she just stayed offstage the whole time either…

Joan Baez's mom was apparently along for the ride by this point as well, helping with Joan's five-year-old. It was becoming a real family affair.

Contemporary Reviews

"The concert in Augusta taps some special energy field that I haven’t seen so far. The band is flying. Dylan playing the instrumentals with his back to the audience in a circle with the other guitars, like an Arapaho rain dance. From high above, in the side bleachers, his mother is watching with the kids. Mrs. Baez is up there too. This is really happening." - Sam Shepard, Rolling Thunder Logbook

What'd they do before the show?

Bob, Sara, and Sam Shepard filmed an unused scene in a garage in Fenway, Maine, across the street from their hotel. Bob and Sara played customers while Sam played a mechanic. Here's a sample, from Ratso's book:

“Where can I get another car?” Dylan asks Shepard.

“I’m going to Mexico.” Sara tightens the shawl around her shoulders. Shepard asks what Sara does. “She is a typist, that’s her gig,” Bob smiles.

“When are you leaving?”

“Tonight, we’re going to Tucson.” Dylan starts peering at the underside of the car.

“That’s a hell of a run,” Shepard drawls.

“What happens around here?” Dylan wonders.

“The weather changes,” Shepard chuckles.

“Hey, I’ll buy the car offa ya,” Dylan offers.

What's on the tape?

The entire Dylan set, plus Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn, and Joni Mitchell. Of the opening portion, the taper clearly just turned on the tape for Joni - there's none of the Guam stuff that usually came before or the Ramblin' Jack stuff that came after.

1975-11-26, Civic Center, Augusta, ME

Find the index to all shows covered so far here. Subscribe to get future newsletters delivered straight to your inbox here:

BUY MY NEW 33 1/3 BOOK 'I'M YOUR FAN: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN':

Bloomsbury | Amazon | IndieBound | Barnes and Noble | Bookshop

*** More info on the book here… ***