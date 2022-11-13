Today’s show comes by request of Joe L. Reminder that any Annual subscriber can request a show for me to tackle.

Seeing those two posters for today’s show, similar but full of small differences (like…the show time?) inspired me to do something I’ve wanted to for a while: Speak with the guy who runs the site where I found them, DylanStubs.com.

As you might guess from the name, DylanStubs started in the early 2000s as a place to collect Bob Dylan ticket stubs, now largely a relic of the pre-smartphone era (though you can still get hard tickets if you’re diligent). For instance, here’s a stub from this 1999 East Rutherford show.

That would be $52.77 today — much less than you’d pay these days!

DylanStubs soon expanded beyond ticket stubs. Site founder Mark Scalise also shares posters, setlists, bootleg art, show recordings, and more. Heck, just while writing this intro, I discovered two massive YouTube playlists he maintains of complete Dylan concerts. 1271 of them, arranged in chronological order, that you can stream right now. (And if you go to the Setlists page and click any of the blue links — well, it’s about as close to a Spotify for Dylan boots as we’re ever likely to get.)

So I checked in with Mark to hear the story behind the site, and how he decided to chronicle this sort of paper paraphernalia in particular.

Why did you decide to start the website? And should I assume from the name that ticket stubs were initially the main focus?

Back in the early 2000s, I was collecting a lot of shows on CD, the primary medium of the day. At that point I liked to create custom jewel case artwork, and I thought it would be cool to include a ticket stub image as part of the design. As I searched for them on the web, I saw no real central resource for that stuff, so I decided to be an aggregator (some would say a thief) for all of the different images I could find. I was somewhat Borg-like in those early days, but I don't take such an aggressive approach now, and haven't for quite some time. Ebay was a big source of images as well.

As the site matured and more folks became aware of it, I started to have people reach out via email with ticket stub and poster images. I spent less time going out and searching for them, although I still did that too. Nowadays I mostly rely on the kindness of others to send things along.

Why were you interested in preserving and showcasing ticket stubs? A skeptic might say they mostly look the same, especially in the Ticketmaster era.

I'm totally and completely insane. I really don't know what it is, but there's some historical appeal there for me. It's one way to document Bob's performing history and rounds out the documentation that already exists for the shows. It's not like we need proof for most of them, but it just fills out the picture. Same with the posters.

Have you seen trends in ticket stubs over the years/decades?

Well obviously the whole e-ticket thing. I know people who put great effort into obtaining hard tickets for shows because they want that souvenir. It means more than an e-ticket, and I totally get that.

There's something warm and familiar about hard tickets that you just can't get from your phone or an email. I do feel like the European tickets are a little more interesting than tickets for U.S. shows, with images of Bob and stuff on them.

How about trends with Dylan show posters?

The trend has definitely been toward standardization and less variety. When you look at the period before 1997, they were all over the place in a wonderful way. When the Dylan camp starting producing posters in 1997 (which was a genius move by the way), they printed posters in several different color variations, which fueled a sort of collecting frenzy. As time has gone on those options diminished and are now basically gone. But then again things aren't what they used to be, for better and worse.

At what point did you expand to other stuff? Can you run through what you added and why?

The stubs probably preceded the posters but only by a little. Setlists came along later. I always liked Olof's pages, and wanted to have setlists on my site too, but I wanted to present them in a more concise format, so I opted for the stripped down look you see now. The addition of streaming links is a more recent development, and seemed like a no-brainer to me.

I know you used to have a bunch of live photos and fan-made cover art too. Why did it disappear?

That whole area was being managed by Stew [then well-known in fan communities as stewArt], who is sadly no longer with us. I had all this web space I wasn't doing anything with, and he was looking for a place to share the collection, so it seemed like a good fit and was complementary to the other stuff I was doing.

I did from time to time get nasty letters from photographers and their lawyers who were all up in arms about images. I get it, photographers have to protect their work, but it wasn't like we were trying to sell anything. Then at some point I had to do a server move to a different host and I didn't have backups for the photos and CD art. After trying to reach Stew for some time about re-uploading his stuff, it came to light that he had passed. He was a good guy.

Any particular favorite ticket stubs or posters? Ones that look cool or out of the ordinary?

I'll again call out the European tickets. I really like the 1981 tickets with the "BD".

For posters, the late ‘80s and early ‘90s are probably my favorites. So much variety there.

He’s right — here is a small sampling from that era

It's under the radar, but the site is an amazing place to stream shows too. So many are linked to archive.org tapes or YouTube alongside the setlists. What's the idea there?

That's really the piece that was missing all along, recordings of the actual shows. I mean that's what it's all about at the end of the day, the performances. If a recording is out there for public consumption, you can provide a link to it. At one point the Dylan police were all over YouTube, getting stuff taken down. That effort seemed to disappear at some point in the last couple of years. There's also that whole "hidden" area of archive.org, shows and artists that are not exposed on their public-facing website, so there's obviously a lot of those links as well. It was absolutely a huge effort to get those links added to the setlists, and I'm quite proud of that work. Of course we have the intrepid tapers to thank for getting those captures. They are true folk historians.

Future plans for the site? Coming up on 20 years, do you still enjoy it as much as you did in the early days?

I'm going to keep on keepin' on as long as I can. My life is a little different today than it was, and I don't have as much time to spend on it, but I'm quietly proud that I've kept it going this long and have added new features along the way. It's a shit ton of work to keep a website relevant and updated, and there are certainly people who have been doing it a lot longer than I have. I would just encourage everyone to reach out to a website owner if you like what they do, and just tell them. I've chatted with folks from all over the planet because of the website, and it's really gratifying just to hear someone say "I like what you do." And the fact that you actually wanted to interview me about it still blows my mind. It was just this little thing I started that has somehow managed to grow up into something. If folks enjoy it and it helps to round out the Bob Dylan universe a little bit, I feel like I've accomplished something.

Thanks Mark! You can find easy links to all the parts we discussed at the DylanStubs homepage.

1999-11-13, Continental Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - Bob’s set

1999-11-13, Continental Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - Phil’s set

PS. Here’s a video of the full Dylan set (thanks to leiper for tracking it down for me!) and the full Phil set too: