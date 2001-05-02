Flagging Down the Double E's
1963-05-10, Brandeis Folk Festival, Waltham, MA
1976-05-03, The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA
2001-05-02, NorthWest Georgia Trade & Convention Center, Dalton, GA
2003-04-26, Municipal Auditorium, New Orleans, LA
1966-04-19, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Australia
1998-04-13, Estádio Ícaro de Castro Mello, São Paulo, Brazil
2000-04-06, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
2000-04-05, Bicentennial Center Arena, Salina, KS
2000-04-04, Omaha Civic Arena, Omaha, NE
2000-04-03, Five Seasons Center, Cedar Rapids, IA
2000-04-01, Sioux Falls Arena, Sioux Falls, SD
2000-03-31, Mayo Civic Center Arena, Rochester, MN
